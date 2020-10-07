Waunakee girls tennis team rides retooled lineup to earn state tournament berths

The 5-foot-2 Fuchs (12-0), who said she didn’t play more than one match in a day this season due to DeForest’s schedule amid the COVID-19 pandemic, won three matches Wednesday. Since it was their third match, Fuchs and Iderzul (16-1) played a third-set tiebreaker.

Fuchs said she knew she had to start aggressively in the third set.

“I thought she played the match well,” DeForest coach Kristin Pachal said. “And they played her well, with a lot of top spin. … But she kept digging them out and making the adjustments she needed to make. All the hard work she’s put in over the course of forever really showed up today. This is exactly where I wanted to be at this point of the year with her. If we were going to play the season this fall, this was why.”

It was Fuchs’ first three-set match this season.

“The wind was definitely kicking in,” she said. “You just get used to it. I played the two matches before, so I got a feel for it for the last match. You just have to adapt to the wind.”