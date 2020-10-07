Waunakee girls tennis team rides retooled lineup to earn state tournament berths

OCONOMOWOC — DeForest senior Samantha Fuchs realized a season-long goal when she qualified for the WIAA Division 1 girls tennis tournament for the fourth consecutive year.
Waunakee freshman Claire Jaeger never envisioned she’d reach that same destination during her first high school season.
Fuchs claimed the No. 1 singles title at the Division 1 Oconomowoc sectional Wednesday, earning a 6-4, 3-6, 10-6 victory over previously undefeated Zaya Iderzul, a Lake Geneva Badger junior, in windy, 70-degree conditions.
Meanwhile, Jaeger topped Slinger senior Kacie O’Hearn 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 in the No. 2 singles championship match.
Jaeger and Waunakee’s team of senior Sara Sowinski and sophomore Gretchen Lee — third at No. 1 doubles — automatically advanced to the Division 1 individual state tournament Oct. 15-17 in Lake Geneva.
Fuchs and older sister Cecile Fuchs won the Division 1 doubles state title last year. Samantha Fuchs, who qualified for state as a singles player during her freshman and sophomore years, returned to singles play this season.
“I wasn’t sure how I was going to do because I haven’t played super tough matches this season,” Fuchs said. “I was really nervous for this finals match. I played really well — way better than I thought I was going to do.”
The 5-foot-2 Fuchs (12-0), who said she didn’t play more than one match in a day this season due to DeForest’s schedule amid the COVID-19 pandemic, won three matches Wednesday. Since it was their third match, Fuchs and Iderzul (16-1) played a third-set tiebreaker.
Fuchs said she knew she had to start aggressively in the third set.
“I thought she played the match well,” DeForest coach Kristin Pachal said. “And they played her well, with a lot of top spin. … But she kept digging them out and making the adjustments she needed to make. All the hard work she’s put in over the course of forever really showed up today. This is exactly where I wanted to be at this point of the year with her. If we were going to play the season this fall, this was why.”
It was Fuchs’ first three-set match this season.
“The wind was definitely kicking in,” she said. “You just get used to it. I played the two matches before, so I got a feel for it for the last match. You just have to adapt to the wind.”
Due to health guidelines in Dane County, Waunakee only played singles matches in the regular season prior to receiving permission from its school board to play singles and doubles in postseason.
Waunakee coach Chris Nuenthel switched the Warriors’ lineup and Jaeger (13-0), who had played No. 5 singles in a 10-player all-singles lineup, was moved to No. 2 singles.
“I didn’t think that I’d be winning these two (matches),” Jaeger said. “I was expecting really good competition, and there was. I am excited. … I think it’s really cool. I didn’t think I’d make it to state.”
Nuenthel called Jaeger the team’s most improved player. He said he was impressed by her mentality and determination in the lengthy finals match.
Oconomowoc finished first with 42 points, while Waunakee was second with 26.
“Playing singles only and finally being able to play doubles starting Monday, I had no idea we could be in the running,” Nuenthel said. “I knew we were a good team, but taking second is awesome.”
The top four players in No. 1 singles and top four teams in No. 1 doubles advanced to the Division 1 individual state tournament. The No. 2 singles and No. 2 doubles winners also automatically advanced, as usual.
In a change in Division 1 this year, the runner-up at No. 2 singles and at No. 2 doubles also will automatically qualify due to a reduced number of teams playing this fall due to the pandemic, WIAA assistant director Tom Shafranski confirmed to the State Journal.
Special qualifiers also will be added to the state field.
Division 2 qualification remained the same as past years, Shafranski said.
Lee said she and Sowinski played their strongest match as a new doubles duo in defeating Badger seniors Sophia Strasser and Maya Lyng 6-2, 6-3 in the third-place match at No. 1 doubles. Sowinski credited improved communication with the better play.
“I’m really excited,” Lee said. “That we are able to go to state is nice. We learned to enjoy it that much better (during this unique season).”
Waunakee’s No. 2 doubles team of juniors Danielle Rogers and Jadyn Statz finished third.
Watertown’s No. 3 doubles team of junior Jacey Smith and senior Avalon Uecke finished second and Sauk Prairie freshman Ava Andres and junior Faith Holler placed third.
Altoona sectional
Madison Edgewood’s Baluck Deang, the defending Division 2 state singles champion, was the area’s only automatic qualifier from the Altoona sectional, and led the Crusaders to the sectional team title and a berth in the state team tournament.
Deang won the No. 1 singles title, beating La Crosse Aquinas’ Fiona O’Flaherty in the final, 6-1, 6-1. Edgewood’s No. 3 doubles pair of Johnson and Grabbins won their flight.
Watertown Luther Prep’s Abigail Schewe beat Edgewood’s Sarah Dunn in the No. 3 singles final, 6-4, 4-6, 6-1, and Luther Prep’s Katie Schmidt beat Edgewood’s Bronte Jenson in the No. 4 singles final, 6-1, 6-0. Haley Olson took second at No. 2 singles for the Phoenix.
