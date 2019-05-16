As a sophomore, Verona’s Will Tennison claimed the No. 1 singles title at the Big Eight Conference boys tennis tournament.
After a runner-up finish a year ago, the Wildcats’ senior savored regaining the conference’s top prize at No. 1 singles Thursday night at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.
“It’s real nice to be back (as champion),” Tennison said. “Conference is always a fun tournament. There are always really tough matches. The Big Eight is one of the best conferences in the state. I’m just glad I could get the win against some pretty good players today.”
The top-seeded Tennison defeated Sun Prairie senior Aidan Schutter 6-2, 6-1 in the final after topping Madison La Follette sophomore Tyger Yang 6-1, 6-1 in the semifinals.
Tennison said he is regaining energy after being slowed by a sinus infection, which sidelined him during Verona’s recent dual loss to Sun Prairie and a match against Schutter.
“I’m really pleased with the way I played,” said Tennison, a Marquette University commit. “I think going into this week, I wasn’t hitting my best. But I tried to find my rhythm within my first match against Tyger and I went out very confident in my second match against Aidan. I’m glad I could play that well.”
The two-day tournament wrapped up Thursday night. Advanced Placement exams caused delayed arrivals for numerous players, extending the tournament late into the night.
Middleton, ranked seventh in Division 1 in the state coaches’ poll, earned the title with 44 points, edging eighth-ranked Sun Prairie, which finished with 41. Sixth-ranked Verona had won the past two conference tournament titles. Middleton, Sun Prairie and Verona shared the conference dual title, each compiling 7-1 records.
“Winning the conference (tournament) title was a goal of ours, in arguably the best conference in the state,” said Tony Mirasola, in his first season as Middleton’s coach. “It was great to see it all come together.”
Middleton swept the three doubles titles. Middleton’s No. 2 doubles team of Gene Yan and Alton Kim secured the team title with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Sun Prairie’s Erik Spence and Kyle Helmenstine in the title match.
Middleton’s Sam Dettman and Brandon Bodak earned the No. 1 doubles title with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Madison West’s Felix Beilin and Matthew Ruggiero. The No. 3 doubles title went to Middleton’s Anders Clark and Jordan Cheng, who topped Madison West’s Felix Jiang and Sean McCallister 6-1, 6-4.
Sun Prairie junior Josh Baldwin earned the No. 2 singles title with a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Middleton freshman Ian Connell. Sun Prairie freshman Jacob Baldwin won the No. 3 singles title, defeating Verona junior Kush Nagpal 6-3, 5-7, 1-0 (retired) in the final.
“We have a very nice singles lineup,” said Ryan Reischel, Sun Prairie’s co-coach with Steve Weyer. “In addition to Aidan, our No. 2 and No. 3 singles players are really nice. Middleton’s depth really showed tonight, especially in doubles.”
Verona’s Chris Queoff defeated Sun Prairie’s Jonathan Culver 6-1, 6-2 in the No. 4 singles final.
At No. 1 singles, the third-seeded Schutter rallied after losing the first set and trailing 3-1 in the second set, and edged Middleton senior Ryan Gold 1-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the other semifinal.
Schutter was ecstatic after reaching the Big Eight tournament title match for the first time and finally defeating Gold after Schutter said he lost to Gold once this prep season and three times last year, including in the round of 16 at state.
“I got out of my own head and I just started playing tennis,” Schutter said about his comeback against the second-seeded Gold. “I was grinding and hitting everything to his backhand, because Ryan probably has the best forehand in the state. … I was playing his game the first set and a half.”
Schutter, who has committed for tennis to NCAA Division III Whitman College in Washington, said he became more aggressive, came to the net more and began hitting better strokes to Gold’s backhand and forehand.
Tennison was top-seeded in singles at last year’s WIAA Division 1 state tournament. But he was hampered by injuries during that appearance, when he reached the state quarterfinals.
Tennison turned in a strong performance in the semifinals.
“I was feeling comfortable,” Tennison said after defeating Yang. “I’ve had a good mojo from the start of the season. I wanted to come in here playing my best tennis. I can tell the difference in my serve between indoors and outdoors. I like playing indoors a little more. I can dictate more with my serve.”