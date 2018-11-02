Verona senior Will Tennison has orally committed to Marquette University for men’s tennis, Tennison said Friday.
“I chose Marquette because I think I can take my game to the next level under coach (Steve) Rodecap’s guidance and it is a great opportunity to play in the (NCAA) Division I Big East Conference,” Tennison said in a text to the State Journal.
Last spring, Marquette claimed the Big East title and the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA tournament, making its first appearance in the NCAA tournament.
Tennison was a WIAA Division 1 sectional champion at No. 1 singles in spring, 2018. He finished as runner-up in the Big Eight Conference No. 1 singles final.
He entered the WIAA Division 1 state tournament as the No. 1 seed as a junior. He was upended in the quarterfinals and had to withdraw from the consolation finals due to injury. Despite groin and shoulder injuries, he helped lead Verona to a victory over Green Bay Southwest in the Division 1 quarterfinals at team state.
He won the Big Eight No. 1 singles title in 2017.
He finished fourth at state in 2017 as a sophomore and sixth in 2016 as a freshman.
Verona was the conference dual-meet and conference tournament champion last season, defending its tournament title.
Milton boys basketball team will play in Milwaukee
The Milton boys basketball team is scheduled to play in the new home of the Milwaukee Bucks, the Fiserv Forum.
Milton will open the 2018-19 season against Burlington in a non-conference game at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 23 at the Fiserv Forum, according to a Janesville Gazette report.
Milwaukee plays host the Phoenix Suns at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 23.
Milton and Burlington were originally scheduled to play Jan. 11. But Milton and Burlington worked with the Bucks Prep Series to make a regular-season opener for both teams possible at Fiserv Forum, according to the report.
An offer to buy tickets for both games has been extended by the Bucks’ ticket office, though tickets are limited.