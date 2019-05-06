Try 3 months for $3
The Verona boys tennis team continued to lead area teams in Division 1 in the Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association weekly state rankings, which were released Sunday night. 

Verona was ranked sixth, Middleton seventh, Sun Prairie ninth and Madison West 10th in Division 1. Madison Memorial earned honorable-mention recognition (12th).

Milwaukee Marquette continued to be ranked No. 1 in Division 1.

In Division 2, Madison Edgewood was ranked sixth.

Green Bay Notre Dame was top-ranked in Division 2.

BOYS TENNIS

WISCONSIN HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS COACHES ASSOCIATION

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

(Last week’s ranking in parentheses)

DIVISION 1

1, Milwaukee Marquette (1); 2, Brookfield East (2); 3, Eau Claire Memorial (3); 4, Hartland Arrowhead (4); 5, Whitefish Bay (9); 6, Verona (5); 7, Middleton (6); 8, Green Bay Southwest (7); 9, Sun Prairie (8); 10, Madison West (10).

Honorable mention: 11, Lake Geneva Badger (13); 12, Madison Memorial (11); 13, De Pere (12); 14, Menomonee Falls (14); 15, Glendale Nicolet (15).

DIVISION 2

1, Green Bay Notre Dame (1); 2, Brookfield Academy (2); 3, Appleton Xavier (3); 4, University School of Milwaukee (5); 5, Kohler (4); 6, Madison Edgewood (6); 7, Waukesha Catholic Memorial (8); 8, Shorewood (7); 9, Ashland (9); 10, Walworth Big Foot-Williams Bay (UR).

