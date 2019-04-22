The Verona and Middleton boys tennis teams moved up in Division 1 in this week’s Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association state rankings, released Sunday night.
Verona was ranked fifth and Middleton sixth this week.
Last week, Verona was ninth and Middleton eighth.
Sun Prairie was ranked eighth and Madison West 10th this week, while Madison Memorial received honorable-mention recognition (11th) in Division 1.
Middleton was 4-0, Sun Prairie 3-1 and Madison Memorial 3-1 at the Spartan Invitational Friday and Saturday at four sites.
Milwaukee Marquette remained No. 1 in Division 1.
In Division 2, Madison Edgewood was fourth and Edgerton ninth.
Green Bay Notre Dame was ranked No. 1 in Division 2.
WISCONSIN HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS COACHES ASSOCIATION
BOYS TENNIS WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
(Last week’s ranking in parentheses)
DIVISION 1
1, Milwaukee Marquette (1); 2, Brookfield East (2); 3. Eau Claire Memorial (3); 4, Hartland Arrowhead (5); 5, Verona (9); 6, Middleton (8); 7, Green Bay Southwest (4); 8, Sun Prairie (6); 9, Whitefish Bay (7); 10, Madison West (10).
Honorable mention: 11, Madison Memorial (11); 12, De Pere (12); 13, Menomonee Falls (13); 14, Glendale Nicolet (14); 15, Mequon Homestead (15).
DIVISION 2
(Only top six were selected last week)
1, Green Bay Notre Dame (1); 2, Brookfield Academy (2); 3, University School of Milwaukee (3); 4, Madison Edgewood (4); 5, Kohler (5); 6, Shorewood; 7, Racine Prairie (6); 8, Ashland; 9, Edgerton; 10, East Troy.
Honorable mention: 11, Eau Claire Regis.