The Verona boys tennis team was ranked fifth and led the area teams in Division 1 in this week’s Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association state rankings, released Sunday night.
Middleton was sixth, Sun Prairie eighth and Madison West 10th in Division 1. Madison Memorial earned honorable-mention recognition (11th).
Milwaukee Marquette was ranked No. 1 in Division 1.
Madison Edgewood stood sixth in Division 2. Green Bay Notre Dame was top-ranked in Division 2.
Boys tennis
WISCONSIN HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS COACHES ASSOCIATION
(Last week’s ranking in parentheses)
DIVISION 1
1, Milwaukee Marquette (1); 2, Brookfield East (2); 3, Eau Claire Memorial (3); 4, Hartland Arrowhead (4); 5, Verona (5); 6, Middleton (6); 7, Green Bay Southwest (7); 8, Sun Prairie (8); 9; Whitefish Bay (9); 10, Madison West (10).
Honorable mention: 11, Madison Memorial (11); 12, De Pere (12); 13, Lake Geneva Badger (UR); 14, Menomonee Falls (13); 15, Glendale Nicolet (14).
DIVISION 2
1, Green Bay Notre Dame (1); 2, Brookfield Academy (2); 3, Appleton Xavier (UR); 4, Kohler (5); 5, University School of Milwaukee (3); 6, Madison Edgewood (4); 7, Shorewood (6); 8, Waukesha Catholic Memorial (UR); 9, Ashland (8); 10, East Troy (10).