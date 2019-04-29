Try 3 months for $3
2019-04-20-Memorial Tennis 1-04202019125727

Madison Memorial's Kevin Li lost to Waunakee's Tyler Nelson 6-0, 6-1. The Madison Memorial Spartan Invitational boys tennis tournament was held Saturday, April 20, 2019 in Ripp Park in Waunakee. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

 STEVE APPS STATE JOURNAL

The Verona boys tennis team was ranked fifth and led the area teams in Division 1 in this week’s Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association state rankings, released Sunday night.

Middleton was sixth, Sun Prairie eighth and Madison West 10th in Division 1. Madison Memorial earned honorable-mention recognition (11th).

Milwaukee Marquette was ranked No. 1 in Division 1.

Madison Edgewood stood sixth in Division 2. Green Bay Notre Dame was top-ranked in Division 2.

Boys tennis

WISCONSIN HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS COACHES ASSOCIATION

(Last week’s ranking in parentheses)

DIVISION 1

1, Milwaukee Marquette (1); 2, Brookfield East (2); 3, Eau Claire Memorial (3); 4, Hartland Arrowhead (4); 5, Verona (5); 6, Middleton (6); 7, Green Bay Southwest (7); 8, Sun Prairie (8); 9; Whitefish Bay (9); 10, Madison West (10).

Honorable mention: 11, Madison Memorial (11); 12, De Pere (12); 13, Lake Geneva Badger (UR); 14, Menomonee Falls (13); 15, Glendale Nicolet (14).

DIVISION 2

1, Green Bay Notre Dame (1); 2, Brookfield Academy (2); 3, Appleton Xavier (UR); 4, Kohler (5); 5, University School of Milwaukee (3); 6, Madison Edgewood (4); 7, Shorewood (6); 8, Waukesha Catholic Memorial (UR); 9, Ashland (8); 10, East Troy (10).

