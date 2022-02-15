Sun Prairie West names Sandee Ortiz as inaugural girls tennis coach

Sun Prairie West has found its girls tennis coach in former Sun Prairie coach Sandee Ortiz, who has been involved in the sport as a coach for 25 years.

"During our discussions, it was very evident that she has the ability to help develop students not only on the court but off the court as well," Sun Prairie athletic director Eric Nee said in a news release Monday.

Ortiz began her coaching career at Delavan-Darien as a tennis coach and physical education teacher from 1998-2019. She was hired on as Sun Prairie's girls tennis coach in 2019.

In 2021 she coached the doubles team of Reagan Schwartzer and Alexandra Stein to the state tournament, where the duo lost 7-5, 6-0 in the opening round to Middleton's Bella Conrad and Amy Li.

Ortiz has compiled eight conference championships in boys tennis, 20 state qualifiers, one state doubles championship and over 100 career dual wins.

"One of my professional goals and dreams is to win a girls conference title," Ortiz said in a news release.

Her favorite aspect of coaching is the ability to inspire, grow and help players reach their full potential.

She currently is helping run the Sun Prairie Tennis Association. Her hope is to grow the community and continue to promote and grow its "No Cut" tennis program. The No Cut program ensures each kid that wants to participate and learn about tennis has the opportunity to do so.

