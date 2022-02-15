Sun Prairie West names Sandee Ortiz as inaugural girls tennis coach

Sun Prairie West has found its girls tennis coach in former Sun Prairie coach Sandee Ortiz, who has been involved in the sport as a coach for 25 years.
"During our discussions, it was very evident that she has the ability to help develop students not only on the court but off the court as well," Sun Prairie athletic director Eric Nee said in a news release Monday.
Excited to announce Coach Sandee Ortiz as our Sun Prairie West head girls tennis coach. pic.twitter.com/2mM8ll5cat— Sun Prairie West Wolves (@SPWWolves) February 14, 2022
Ortiz began her coaching career at Delavan-Darien as a tennis coach and physical education teacher from 1998-2019. She was hired on as Sun Prairie's girls tennis coach in 2019.
In 2021 she coached the doubles team of Reagan Schwartzer and Alexandra Stein to the state tournament, where the duo lost 7-5, 6-0 in the opening round to Middleton's Bella Conrad and Amy Li.
Ortiz has compiled eight conference championships in boys tennis, 20 state qualifiers, one state doubles championship and over 100 career dual wins.
"One of my professional goals and dreams is to win a girls conference title," Ortiz said in a news release.
Her favorite aspect of coaching is the ability to inspire, grow and help players reach their full potential.
She currently is helping run the Sun Prairie Tennis Association. Her hope is to grow the community and continue to promote and grow its "No Cut" tennis program. The No Cut program ensures each kid that wants to participate and learn about tennis has the opportunity to do so.
Meet the inaugural Sun Prairie West varsity coaches
Boys Soccer: Mike McIntosh
Hired: Jan. 31, 2022
Prior experience: Sun Prairie boys soccer co-head coach (2020-2021), Stoughton girls soccer co-head coach (2020-2021), Stoughton boys soccer head coach (2018-2019), Coach and administrator Sun Prairie Soccer Club (2003-2017).
Quote: "New Wolves Co-captains Tyler Hodges and Riley Stevens will be key to transferring the positive, player-centered culture from SPE over to SPW. Returning Varsity players becoming Wolves like Owen McCaughty, Ian Nelson, Carson Schmoldt, Dom Tyler and Danny Worrell will be ready to contribute immediately. I'm looking forward to the opportunity to work with these returning athletes and the next batch of up and coming Wolves."
Football: Josh O'Connor
Hired: Jan. 3, 2022
Prior experience: Oconomowoc assistant football coach (2016-2021), Oconomowoc boys track and field head coach (2016-2021)
Quote: "I am extremely excited and honored to be named the first head coach for Sun Prairie West High School. I'd like to express my gratitude to the hiring committee for selecting me to take this position; they've entrusted me with building a football program at Sun Prairie West that will make the community proud."
Boys/girls cross country: Derek Johnsrud (co-head coach)
Derek Johnsrud
Hired: Feb. 2, 2022
Prior experience: Sun Prairie cross country and track assistant coach (2017-2021), Sun Prairie cross country co-head coach (2021)
Quote: "It is a very exciting opportunity to be named head coach for Sun Prairie West, and almost unheard of to begin developing a brand new program. The Sun Prairie School District has been planning opportunities to make the adjustment delicately for students and that is the biggest priority as we begin as Sun Prairie West Wolves."
Boys/girls cross country: Megan Nelson (co-head coach)
Megan Nelson
Hired: Feb. 2, 2022
Prior experience: Sun Prairie cross country and distance track assistant coach (2014-2021)
Girls volleyball: Bryttany Dove
Hired: Jan. 31, 2022
Prior experience: Sun Prairie girls volleyball co-head coach (2021), Middleton-Cross Plains girls volleyball reserve coach (2021)
Quote: "I am extremely honored to be named the first Girls Volleyball Coach at Sun Prairie West. I am excited to continue working with the Sun Prairie Community and to have the opportunity to develop a strong high-school and youth program. Go Wolves!"
Girls Tennis: Sandee Ortiz
Hired: Feb. 14, 2022
Prior Experience: Sun Prairie girls tennis head coach (2019-2021), Delavan-Darian girls/boys tennis head coach (1998-2019)
Quote: "I am entering my 25th year of coaching high school tennis. It has been a privilege working with students outside of the classroom. It’s the relationships I develop with my players and coaches that are so special and important to me. What I love most about coaching is that I get to inspire, grow and help players reach their full potential."