Three area boys tennis teams in Division 1 were in the top 10 of this week’s Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association state rankings.

Sun Prairie was sixth, Middleton ninth and Madison West 10th this week. Madison West climbed from 15th to 10th.

Madison Memorial earned honorable-mention recognition at No. 11.

Milwaukee Marquette moved from second into a tie with Eau Claire Memorial for first in Division 1.

In the first Division 2 poll of the season, defending WIAA team state champion Madison Edgewood was ranked fourth.

Green Bay Notre Dame was top-ranked in Division 2.

Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association

Boys tennis weekly state rankings

(Last week’s rankings for Division 1 in parentheses)

Division 1

1, tie, Eau Claire Memorial (1) and Milwaukee Marquette (2); 3, Brookfield East (3); 4, Green Bay Southwest (4); 5, Hartland Arrowhead (7); 6, Sun Prairie (5); 7, Whitefish Bay (6); 8. Glendale Nicolet (8); 9, Middleton (9); 10, Madison West (15).

Honorable mention

11, Madison Memorial (13); 12, De Pere (11); 13, Menomonee Falls; 14, Mequon Homestead (10); 15, Hudson.

Division 2

1, Green Bay Notre Dame; 2, Brookfield Academy; 3, University School of Milwaukee; 4, Madison Edgewood; 5, Kohler; 6. Racine Prairie.

