The Sun Prairie boys tennis team was ranked fifth and Middleton ninth in Division 1 in the first Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association boys tennis rankings of the season, which were released Sunday night by WHSTCA.
Eau Claire Memorial was ranked first.
Madison Memorial (13th) and Madison West (15th) received honorable-mention recognition.
Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association
Weekly state rankings for boys tennis
Division 1
1. Eau Claire Memorial
2. Milwaukee Marquette
3. Brookfield East
4. Green Bay Southwest
5. Sun Prairie
6. Whitefish Bay
7. Hartland Arrowhead
8. Glendale Nicolet
9. Middleton
10. Mequon Homestead
Honorable mention
11. De Pere
12. Brookfield Central
13. Madison Memorial
14. West De Pere
15. Madison West