The Sun Prairie boys tennis team was ranked fifth and Middleton ninth in Division 1 in the first Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association boys tennis rankings of the season, which were released Sunday night by WHSTCA.

Eau Claire Memorial was ranked first.

Madison Memorial (13th) and Madison West (15th) received honorable-mention recognition.

Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association

Weekly state rankings for boys tennis

Division 1

1. Eau Claire Memorial

2. Milwaukee Marquette

3. Brookfield East

4. Green Bay Southwest

5. Sun Prairie

6. Whitefish Bay

7. Hartland Arrowhead

8. Glendale Nicolet

9. Middleton

10. Mequon Homestead

Honorable mention

11. De Pere

12. Brookfield Central

13. Madison Memorial

14. West De Pere

15. Madison West

