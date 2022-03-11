Sun Prairie East names new girls tennis coach

Patrick Anderson has been promoted to varsity girls tennis coach for the Sun Prairie East program, according to Sun Prairie athletic director and activities director Eric Nee.
Sandee Ortiz, who had been the Sun Prairie coach, left to become the Sun Prairie West girls tennis coach, beginning in 2022-23.
Anderson has six years of experience in the program as the junior varsity coach, according to a release from Nee. Anderson is a lifelong tennis player and former instructor for Sun Prairie Parks and Recreation.
“Patrick's favorite aspect of coaching is finding an interested, new-to-the-sport athlete and providing them with a positive, inclusive and supporting atmosphere,” Nee said in the release. “Then, connects with them, motivates them and watches them grow over the years into solid tennis players, at the same time, molding them into strong, confident young women. He is known for keeping practices fun and engaging and I have the utmost confidence in his ability to continue the success of the program.”
Anderson said: “I have had a wonderful opportunity to learn and grow from two of the best coaches in Sun Prairie, Chris Wilke and Sandee Ortiz. Both of them gave me the confidence to be a head coach by assisting the varsity doubles teams after the conclusion of my JV schedule and really maximize their potential.
“My biggest accomplishment as a JV coach was helping to grow the team, pre-COVID. When I first started we were in the low 30s for numbers. By the fourth year, we had over 50 girls out for the team, adding another coach and two JV2 teams. I attribute that to the atmosphere we created and the recruitment of players, especially girls from other sports with transferable skills. As the new varsity coach, I plan to continue this formula.”
Sun Prairie West adding football assistants
The new Sun Prairie West football program, which will be led by head coach Josh O’Connor, announced on Twitter its first assistants — Demetrius Wade as offensive coordinator and Chelsea Alt as wide receivers coach.
