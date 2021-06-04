Stoughton's Max Dugan, Hayden Schreier earn No. 1 doubles title; Edgewood claims Badger South boys tennis tournament title

“I felt confident,” said Sviatoslavsky, the WIAA Division 2 state runner-up in 2019. “I focused every point. I worked through the heat. It was good to get that momentum from the first two matches. They went pretty quick and it helped me get into the cool (in a shaded area) and get me ready for the last match. When I was out there, I gave it my all and it worked out.”

Sviatoslavsky, who plans to study business at the University of Wisconsin and play club tennis, was swarmed by his teammates after his victory.

“We have a team tradition this year where when we win a match, the last doubles team or player coming off the court, we wait in silence for them to get off the court and then just go crazy,” he said.

Edgewood also collected a first place at No. 2 doubles. Sophomore Hans Sprinkman and freshman Joe Powless — grandson of the late John Powless, the former University of Wisconsin men’s basketball coach and tennis coach — earned a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Oregon’s Eric Corcoran and Charlie Barnish.

“Two doubles got the big win,” Edgewood coach Alex Mory said. “They were the (No.) 2 seed and they beat the (No.) 1 seed, and they played the most fantastic tennis I’ve seen them play. Alex did his job. It’s great. Everyone else, we did consistently throughout, and I think that’s great.”