State girls tennis stage not too big for Verona's Naisha Nagpal Division 1 tournament debut

The bright lights of the WIAA Division 1 Individual State Girls Tennis Tournament may be blinding to players their first time on the big stage.
They looked like a faint flicker for Verona's Naisha Nagpal on Thursday.
The eighth-seeded freshman looked in complete control in her second round match as she reached the singles quarterfinals with a straight-sets win over Madison West sophomore Grace Qian at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.
“It feels great. I feel more and more pressure each time, but it’s alright because I’m getting closer each time to finals,” the freshman said.
The pressure melted right off in the opening set as the she cruised to a 6-1 win after taking the final four games to pull away in convincing fashion. The momentum continued in the second set as Nagpal won the first three games to race out to a quick 3-0 lead.
Qian made things interesting by pulling within 4-3, but in the end Nagpal put things away. Having already played Qian in the regular season, Nagpal said letting the West sophomore make mistakes was key.
“If I can hit winners, I will, but more consistency is better for beating Grace, is what I learned from playing her before,” she said.
Nagpal will next turn her attention to Manitowoc Lincoln’s Olivia Minikel in Friday’s quarterfinals.
Joining Nagpal in Friday’s quarterfinals was Madison La Follette’s Annalise Yang. The sixth-ranked sophomore, who won the alternate state title this past spring, scored a 6-0, 6-0 win over Oregon’s Ella Peotter.
No. 7 seed Netra Somasundaram of Middleton also wasted little time advancing to the quarterfinals. The sophomore, who finished fifth at alternate state, beat Pewaukee’s Addison Young 6-0, 6-0.
Yang will face Milwaukee Reagan’s Natalie Stanula in the Round of 16, while Somasundaram will take on Wausau West’s Mia Bailey.
One of the bigger surprises came from Janesville Craig’s Rya Arreazola. The freshman upset No. 14 seed Sonya Agapov of Middleton 4-6, 6-2, 10-4 before rallying past Wausau West’s Quin Babiarz 5-7, 6-4, 6-0.
She’ll next meet No. 3 Parker Christensen of Elkhorn, a freshman who topped Madison Memorial sophomore Sophia Jiang 6-1, 6-2.
Edgewood doubles team, Lake Mills’ Curtis reach Round of 16
It was also a successful day in the Div. 2 ranks as Lake Mills’ Claudia Curtis and the Madison Edgewood team of Samantha Buncher and Maeve Shanahan punched their tickets into Friday’s Round of 16.
The L-Cats junior and Crusaders’ junior-senior tandem join Edgewood’s Lily Olson, who received a bye as the No. 1 seed with a perfect 18-0 record. She will meet Racine Prairie’s Jillian Jorgenson on Monday after she defeated Altoona’s Josie Rechek, 6-1, 6-3.
Joining them on the singles side is Curtis, who outlasted Walworth Big Foot/Williams Bay’s Jameson Gregory in the Round of 16. Curtis dropped the opening set, 4-6, before answering with a 6-2 win in the second set.
The momentum continued in the decisive third set for Curtis, who ultimately built a 4-1 lead before Gregory was forced to retire.
Buchner and Shanahan had their hands full as well against Brookfield Academy’s Cecelia Evanich and Simran Bhatia. The Crusaders team had no answer in the opening set, falling to the Blue Knights’ duo 2-6, but Buchner and Shanahan shook the loss quickly with a 6-3 win in the second set.
The teams then went the distance in the decisive third set as Buchner and Shanahan edged out a 7-5 victory.
Buchner and Shanahan will next face off with third-seeded team of Jeslyn Singson and Courtney, of Waukesha Catholic Memorial.