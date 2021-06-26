Second-seeded Middleton sweeps Eau Claire Memorial to advance to WIAA tennis semifinals

EAU CLAIRE — Nice and easy did it this time for the Middleton boys tennis team.
The Cardinals (23-1), seeded second in the eight-team WIAA Division 1 state tournament, took care of business with a 7-0 quarterfinal victory over Eau Claire Memorial (14-7) on Friday at Menard Tennis Center.
Middleton didn’t lose a single set in seven flights, advancing to a semifinal match at 9 a.m. Saturday against Milwaukee Marquette (21-3). The winner advances to the 1:30 p.m. final.
None of Middleton’s four singles players lost more than four games in their straight-set wins. At No. 1 singles, Koji Heineman beat Ethan Beckermann 6-2, 6-2; Ian Connell, Jonathan Kim and Aarush Gupta also won.
Gene Kim and Kieran Gopal won their No. 1 doubles match 6-3, 6-4 over Memorial’s Tommy Peterson and Ryan Hayes. Anders Clark and Jacob Mandelbrot won at No. 2 doubles and Franklin Hu and Saketh Peddireddy won at No. 3.
Marquette 7, Madison Memorial 0
The 12th-ranked and sixth-seeded Spartans (11-3), making their first team state trip since 1999, had plenty of trouble with the third-ranked and third-seeded Hilltoppers.
No. 2 singles player Juan Gallego was the only Memorial entry to take his opponent into a final-set tiebreaker, falling to Marquette’s Graham Kunick 7-5, 6-7 (5), (2).
Memorial won only two games in its other three singles matches and lost all three doubles matches in straight sets.
At No. 1 singles, Marquette’s Noah White beat Gokul Kamath 6-2, 6-0. At No. 1 doubles, Marquette’s Sam Marshall and Lincoln Marshall downed Memorial’s Spencer Frey and Sanjay Mathur 6-3, 6-2.
In other quarterfinals, Brookfield East swept Appleton North 7-0 and Neenah swept Whitefish Bay 7-0.