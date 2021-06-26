 Skip to main content
Second-seeded Middleton sweeps Eau Claire Memorial to advance to WIAA tennis semifinals
WIAA STATE BOYS TEAM TENNIS

Second-seeded Middleton sweeps Eau Claire Memorial to advance to WIAA tennis semifinals

EAU CLAIRE — Nice and easy did it this time for the Middleton boys tennis team.

The Cardinals (23-1), seeded second in the eight-team WIAA Division 1 state tournament, took care of business with a 7-0 quarterfinal victory over Eau Claire Memorial (14-7) on Friday at Menard Tennis Center.

Middleton didn’t lose a single set in seven flights, advancing to a semifinal match at 9 a.m. Saturday against Milwaukee Marquette (21-3). The winner advances to the 1:30 p.m. final.

None of Middleton’s four singles players lost more than four games in their straight-set wins. At No. 1 singles, Koji Heineman beat Ethan Beckermann 6-2, 6-2; Ian Connell, Jonathan Kim and Aarush Gupta also won.

Gene Kim and Kieran Gopal won their No. 1 doubles match 6-3, 6-4 over Memorial’s Tommy Peterson and Ryan Hayes. Anders Clark and Jacob Mandelbrot won at No. 2 doubles and Franklin Hu and Saketh Peddireddy won at No. 3.

Marquette 7, Madison Memorial 0

The 12th-ranked and sixth-seeded Spartans (11-3), making their first team state trip since 1999, had plenty of trouble with the third-ranked and third-seeded Hilltoppers.

No. 2 singles player Juan Gallego was the only Memorial entry to take his opponent into a final-set tiebreaker, falling to Marquette’s Graham Kunick 7-5, 6-7 (5), (2).

Memorial won only two games in its other three singles matches and lost all three doubles matches in straight sets.

At No. 1 singles, Marquette’s Noah White beat Gokul Kamath 6-2, 6-0. At No. 1 doubles, Marquette’s Sam Marshall and Lincoln Marshall downed Memorial’s Spencer Frey and Sanjay Mathur 6-3, 6-2.

In other quarterfinals, Brookfield East swept Appleton North 7-0 and Neenah swept Whitefish Bay 7-0.

WIAA STATE TEAM TENNIS | FRIDAY'S SUMMARIES

WIAA STATE TEAM TOURNAMENT

Friday’s summaries

DIVISION 1 QUARTERFINALS

At Menards Center, Eau Claire

MIDDLETON 7, EAU CLAIRE MEMORIAL 0

Singles: Heineman def. Beckermann, 6-2, 6-2; Connell def. Birkholz, 6-2, 6-0; Kim def. Kohlhepp, 6-2, 6-2; Gupta def. Roosevelt, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Kim/Gopal def. Peterson/Hayes, 6-3, 6-4; Clark/Mandelbrot def. Sailing/Prasher, 6-0, 6-1; Hu/Peddireddy def. Johnson/Sorensen, 6-2, 6-4.

MILWAUKEE MARQUETTE 7, MADISON MEMORIAL 0

Singles: White, Marq, def. Kamath, 6-2, 6-0; Kunick, Marq, def. Gallego, 7-5, 6-7 (5), 2; Malloy, Marq, def. Kaldor, 6-0, 6-0; Ferber, Marq, def. Weinbach, default.

Doubles: S. Marshall/L. Marshall, Marq, def. Frey/Mathur, 6-3, 6-2; Keller/Egelhoff, Marq, def. Li/Nguyen, 6-4, 6-1; Young/Keller, Marq, def. Jing/Yao, 6-1, 6-3.

NEENAH 7, WHITEFISH BAY 0

Singles: Kubiak def. Schneider, 6-0, 6-1; Dunsirn def. Zhao, 6-0, 6-0; Moss def. Clements, 6-2, 2-6, (6); Daharsh def. Paulson, 6-4, 6-4.

Doubles: Moss/Saleh def. Schneider/Ji, 6-2, 6-4; Kotchen/Werner def. Kenealey/Zeng, 6-3, 6-2; Keller/King def. Drane/Noack, 6-3, 6-2.

BROOKFIELD EAST 7, APPLETON NORTH 0

Singles: Klein def. Rohrs, 6-2, 6-2; Knutson def. Uberoi, 6-1, 6-2; Corwin def. Mihm, default; Dickson def. Cole, 6-2, 6-0.

Doubles: Irwin/Scullen def. Fitzgerald/Sippel, default; Fisher/Johnstone def. Lee/Chau, 6-1, 6-2; Francken/Kendler def. Platten/Dunn, 6-0, 6-0.

Today’s matches

DIVISION 1

At Menard Tennis Center, Eau Claire

Semifinals

Middleton (23-1) vs. Milwaukee Marquette (21-3), 9 a.m.

Brookfield East (18-0) vs. Neenah (19-3), 9 a.m.

Championship: 1 p.m.

DIVISION 2

At Sports Core, Kohler

(Seedings in parentheses)

Semifinals

(1) Waukesha Catholic Memorial (16-4, ranked #3) vs. (4) La Crosse Aquinas (7-2, #8), 9 a.m.

(2) Appleton Xavier (14-3, #5) vs. (3) Brookfield Academy (9-8, #2), 11 a.m.

Championship: 1:30 p.m.

