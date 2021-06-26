Second-seeded Middleton sweeps Eau Claire Memorial to advance to WIAA tennis semifinals

EAU CLAIRE — Nice and easy did it this time for the Middleton boys tennis team.

The Cardinals (23-1), seeded second in the eight-team WIAA Division 1 state tournament, took care of business with a 7-0 quarterfinal victory over Eau Claire Memorial (14-7) on Friday at Menard Tennis Center.

Middleton didn’t lose a single set in seven flights, advancing to a semifinal match at 9 a.m. Saturday against Milwaukee Marquette (21-3). The winner advances to the 1:30 p.m. final.

None of Middleton’s four singles players lost more than four games in their straight-set wins. At No. 1 singles, Koji Heineman beat Ethan Beckermann 6-2, 6-2; Ian Connell, Jonathan Kim and Aarush Gupta also won.

Gene Kim and Kieran Gopal won their No. 1 doubles match 6-3, 6-4 over Memorial’s Tommy Peterson and Ryan Hayes. Anders Clark and Jacob Mandelbrot won at No. 2 doubles and Franklin Hu and Saketh Peddireddy won at No. 3.

Marquette 7, Madison Memorial 0

The 12th-ranked and sixth-seeded Spartans (11-3), making their first team state trip since 1999, had plenty of trouble with the third-ranked and third-seeded Hilltoppers.