Samantha Fuchs, Lauren Armstrong and their DeForest teammates relish fall tennis opportunity

Spectators weren’t permitted near the eight courts in DeForest due to a gathering limit of 25, though people remaining in cars in the parking lot and at a distance from the courts was allowed, DeForest coach Kristin Pachal said.

DeForest, Waunakee (led by senior Sara Sowinski) and Madison Edgewood (led by senior Baluck Deang, the 2019 WIAA Division 2 state tournament singles champion) are the only schools from Dane County playing girls tennis in the fall season. The others will play in the alternative spring season.

“I just think it’s good for them (to get to play),” Pachal said.

Pachal said her team is permitted to play outside of Dane County, but can only play singles matches, while Waunakee isn’t supposed to play outside the county.

“This has been way more stressful of a season than any I’ve had in my last 15 years, and it has nothing to do with the tennis,” Pachal said. “I really want to make sure they are safe and we are following the Dane County rules. … We just have to do what we have to do. The silver lining is with the kids playing singles, they are getting a lot of practice.”