Samantha Fuchs, Lauren Armstrong and their DeForest teammates relish fall tennis opportunity

DEFOREST – After winning a state title last year, senior Samantha Fuchs was ecstatic when she received word DeForest planned to play girls tennis this fall.
The WIAA delayed the start of the fall sports season amid concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, but the “lower-risk” sport of girls tennis was one given the go-ahead this month.
And DeForest -- using precautions mandated by Dane County health guidelines -- decided to play girls tennis this fall. Other state and area schools shifted some or all fall sports to the WIAA’s alternative spring season.
“I definitely wanted for it to be in the fall,” Fuchs said. “I was really excited. I feel like it wouldn’t be the same if it was in the spring. I’m so used to it being in the fall, and I was really looking forward to it because last year I was super-excited to win state and (this year) I get to play singles. So, I was excited to play singles.”
No. 1 singles player Fuchs had her first match of the season Thursday at the DeForest courts, earning a 6-0, 6-0 victory over senior Olivia Granec of Fort Atkinson/Cambridge in 91-degree temperatures.
“It was good getting back into the groove,” Fuchs said. “I was a little nervous, but that was going to happen in the first match.”
Fuchs and her older sister Cecile Fuchs, a freshman at Edgewood College this fall, completed a 39-0 season last year by winning the WIAA Division 1 state tournament doubles championship at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.
Taking precautions
Thursday, Fuchs (pronounced Fox) and the Norskies played tennis under the prescribed health guidelines.
“The precautions we have to take are way different,” Fuchs said. “As long as we get to play, I’m not going to complain.”
Only singles matches were played Thursday and DeForest came away with a 7-3 victory. Singles matches are considered lower-risk matches than double matches, according to Dane County health guidelines.
“It’s really nice to be able to play matches,” said DeForest senior Lauren Armstrong, who defeated sophomore Sierra Jelinek 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2 singles. “I wasn’t sure that we would ever be able to play tennis.”
Armstrong took additional precautions for family reasons, using pink tennis balls that her opponent and others weren’t supposed to handle.
“My mom has a lung condition so we are trying to take it really seriously,” Armstrong said. “I bring my own tennis balls in a different color to make it easier to spot and to make a connection: `Oh, they aren’t the yellow ones. Don’t touch them at all.’”
Keep your distance
The players tapped rackets instead of shaking hands prior to and after matches and used their rackets to pick up the balls. Players and coaches wore masks, though the players didn’t have to when competing on the courts, and practiced socially distancing. Hand sanitizer was available.
Spectators weren’t permitted near the eight courts in DeForest due to a gathering limit of 25, though people remaining in cars in the parking lot and at a distance from the courts was allowed, DeForest coach Kristin Pachal said.
DeForest, Waunakee (led by senior Sara Sowinski) and Madison Edgewood (led by senior Baluck Deang, the 2019 WIAA Division 2 state tournament singles champion) are the only schools from Dane County playing girls tennis in the fall season. The others will play in the alternative spring season.
“I just think it’s good for them (to get to play),” Pachal said.
Pachal said her team is permitted to play outside of Dane County, but can only play singles matches, while Waunakee isn’t supposed to play outside the county.
“This has been way more stressful of a season than any I’ve had in my last 15 years, and it has nothing to do with the tennis,” Pachal said. “I really want to make sure they are safe and we are following the Dane County rules. … We just have to do what we have to do. The silver lining is with the kids playing singles, they are getting a lot of practice.”
Fort Atkinson, which is in Jefferson County, has different guidelines and can play singles and doubles, coach Mike DeRubeis said. He said the team is supposed to wear masks, sanitize seats and stagger seats for social distancing while riding the bus to matches.
Pachal said her team is limited to 24 on buses, and parents might have to help with transportation at times.
Seeking some normalcy
DeRubeis, who also coaches the boys in the traditional spring season, was glad Fort’s girls tennis didn’t move to the alternative spring season.
“It’s a good thing, just trying to get back to some normalcy for school, for sports,” he said. “Because of the COVID in March, we lost our boys season (last spring). Everybody has been kind of off. Just getting back to sports is a good thing in general. It gives the girls something to look forward to once school starts – getting the team camaraderie, just building those relationships within the team is an awesome thing.”
Postseason target
Fuchs, of course, has postseason hopes after claiming the WIAA Division 1 doubles title last year.
She won her first singles match at the WIAA Division 1 state meet as a freshman and won her first two matches as an unseeded player in 2018, before falling to top-seeded and eventual champion Bojana Pozder of Racine Case in the round of 16.
Fuchs was set to play singles this school year, no matter the COVID-19 county guidelines.
"It was definitely different going back to singles, because I got so used to playing doubles," Fuchs said. "But since I've played singles before, I was excited to get back to singles because I love singles, too."
What sort of state tournament, or culminating event as the WIAA is calling it, is held and where it be held will be determined about 30 days prior to the scheduled end of the season.
“I’m definitely hoping for a state tournament,” Fuchs said. “I, obviously, will play whatever matches I can get and try to win them all. If there is a state tournament, I definitely want to get on the podium for singles. I haven’t done that before. That would be exciting. That’s definitely a goal. I don’t know if it will happen. Hopefully, it does.”
DeForest won the top four singles matches Thursday – Fuchs; Armstrong; No. 3 singles player Ashley Hegarty, who’s a junior; and her sister, No. 4 singles player Kaiya Hegarty, a freshman.
"I was really happy with our singles play today,” said Pachal, who has 20 on her team.
DeRubeis said his team added four volleyball players, whose sport was moved to the alternative spring season, and now has 16 on the tennis roster. He said the team showed improvement after playing Waunakee last week.
“All in all, it was a successful day for Fort tennis, as well as DeForest,” he said. “I’m looking forward to the rest of the season. Hopefully, we will maintain the safe practices we have been doing on and off the court, keeping the kids safe and being able to participate.”
DeForest 7, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge 3
Singles: 1, S. Fuchs, D, def. Granec, 6-0, 6-0; 2, Armstrong, D, def. Jelinek, 6-0, 6-2; 3, A. Hegarty, D, def. Unate, 6-1, 6-1; 4, K. Hegarty, D, def. Jones, 6-4, 6-3; 5, Torrenga, FA/C, def. Galbraith, 6-3, 6-4; 6, Holzli, FA/C, def. Manzi, 6-2, 6-3; 7, Finley, D, def. Sebranek, 7-5, 6-0; 8, Becker, FA/C, def. Shields, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 10-5; 9, Weinstock, D, def. Adelmeyer, 6-1, 6-2; 10, Hahn, D, def. Nysted, 6-1, 7-5.
At DeForest. All matches were singles matches.
