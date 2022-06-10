Rematch set as Middleton advances to WIAA state team boys tennis semifinals to take on Neenah

Middleton’s Ethan Bo will get a rematch against Neenah’s Solomon Dunsirn at the WIAA Division 1 state boys team tennis tournament at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.

Dunsin defeated Bo 6-2, 6-0 to win the individual state title on June 4. The pair, and their teams, will face each other Saturday morning.

On Friday, second-seeded Middleton defeated No. 7 seed Menomonee Falls 6-1 in the quarterfinals. Bo, the individual state runner-up last week, defeated Dylan Nadolski 6-1, 6-0.

Ian Connell, who placed fifth individually, defeated Menomonee Falls’ Sahil Shah 6-2, 6-2. The Cardinals’ Jonathan Kim earned a 6-0, 6-0 victory.

Fellow Big Eight Conference member Madison West, seeded fifth, lost 6-1 to fourth-seeded Milwaukee Marquette in the quarterfinals.

The only match win for the Regents was in singles, with individual state fourth-place winner Ethan Yu defeating Graham Kunick 6-4, 6-2 at No. 1.

West’s Jeffrey Glasgow challenged the Hilltoppers’ Ryan Gould. Glasgow, who was 19-11 in singles this season, but fell 6-3, 6-4.

Marquette is chasing its 15th state title. The Hilltoppers won five straight from 2015-2019.

Middleton will face third-seeded Neenah in the semifinals. Dunsirn and the Rockets defeated sixth-seeded Eau Claire Memorial 6-1.

In the other semifinal, Marquette and top-ranked Brookfield East meet. The Spartans beat eighth-ranked Green Bay Notre Dame 7-0.

'It's a lot of math and geometry': How a strong serve puts high school tennis players in control Waunakee's Tyler Nelson uses his serve to set up the next point. "It's like a chess match for him," his coach said. Here's a look at the strategy of serving for high school tennis players.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.