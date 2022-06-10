 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WIAA STATE BOYS TEAM TENNIS

Rematch set as Middleton advances to WIAA state team boys tennis semifinals to take on Neenah

Middleton’s Ethan Bo will get a rematch against Neenah’s Solomon Dunsirn at the WIAA Division 1 state boys team tennis tournament at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.

Dunsin defeated Bo 6-2, 6-0 to win the individual state title on June 4. The pair, and their teams, will face each other Saturday morning.

On Friday, second-seeded Middleton defeated No. 7 seed Menomonee Falls 6-1 in the quarterfinals. Bo, the individual state runner-up last week, defeated Dylan Nadolski 6-1, 6-0.

Ian Connell, who placed fifth individually, defeated Menomonee Falls’ Sahil Shah 6-2, 6-2. The Cardinals’ Jonathan Kim earned a 6-0, 6-0 victory.

Fellow Big Eight Conference member Madison West, seeded fifth, lost 6-1 to fourth-seeded Milwaukee Marquette in the quarterfinals.

The only match win for the Regents was in singles, with individual state fourth-place winner Ethan Yu defeating Graham Kunick 6-4, 6-2 at No. 1.

West’s Jeffrey Glasgow challenged the Hilltoppers’ Ryan Gould. Glasgow, who was 19-11 in singles this season, but fell 6-3, 6-4.

Marquette is chasing its 15th state title. The Hilltoppers won five straight from 2015-2019.

Middleton will face third-seeded Neenah in the semifinals. Dunsirn and the Rockets defeated sixth-seeded Eau Claire Memorial 6-1.

In the other semifinal, Marquette and top-ranked Brookfield East meet. The Spartans beat eighth-ranked Green Bay Notre Dame 7-0.

