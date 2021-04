Prep sports: WIAA task force votes down seven alternative football realignment plans

The WIAA realignment task force committee on Tuesday voted down each of seven 11-player, football-only conference plans that had been returned to the committee at the March 5 Board of Control of meeting.

The plans had been submitted by Portage, Reedsburg, Rice Lake (two plans) and River Ridge (three plans). The Portage plan had the most support, with five in favor and 10 opposed. The others had no votes in favor.

The Board of Control will take action to approve or deny the 11-player proposed solution, which would be implemented in fall 2022.

Baraboo and Reedsburg have opposed being moved from the Badger Conference to the Mississippi Valley Conference for football only in 2022-2023.

Boys soccer

Oregon 4, Mount Horeb 3

Senior Kieran Sweeney headed in a rebound in the 81st minute to lift the host Panthers (1-0-1) over the Vikings (0-2). Just three minutes earlier, junior Sam Johnson tied the game for Mount Horeb. Sophomore Noah Malcook scored two goals for Oregon.

DeForest 4, Beaver Dam 0