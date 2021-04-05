Prep sports: West, La Follette girls tennis teams bring prep sports competition back to Madison public schools

After 388 days of nothing but individual practice, virtual practice and Zoom practice, two Madison Metropolitan School District varsity sports teams held an honest-to-goodness, face-to-face competition on Monday.
The Madison West girls tennis team traveled to Madison La Follette and earned a 6-1 victory in a dual meet that marked the first Madison public school event since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down MMSD athletics after events of March 12, 2020.
La Follette’s Annalise Yang took a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Grace Quian at No. 1 singles, giving the Lancers their only victory. West posted winners in all the other matches, including Tyra Gustavson at No. 2 singles and the team of Sophia Knigge and Abby Lin at No. 1 doubles.
The possible further return to action for the four MMSD schools is expected to be a big topic of discussion when the Big Eight Conference athletic directors hold a virtual meeting later this week.
Janesville Craig 4,
Sun Prairie 3
At Palmer Park in Janesville, Cougars No. 1 singles player Lucia Hyzer closed the match with a 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 victory over the Cardinals’ Reena Katta to give Craig its first victory over Sun Prairie in coach Patricia Clutson’s time with the program. Sun Prairie’s Reagan Schwartzer and Abbie Mott won at No. 1 doubles.
Jefferson 4, McFarland 3
The host Eagles pulled out a narrow victory over the Spartans. McFarland’s Laura Maudlin won at No. 1 singles. Jefferson’s No. 1 doubles team of Eden Dempsey and Meghan Magner earned a victory.
Oshkosh West 7, Verona 0
The visiting Spartans swept the Wildcats, winning all seven matches. Keagan Potter won No. 1 singles, and the duo of Brinley Bettcher and Courtney Carpenter won No. 1 doubles for Oshkosh West.
Whitewater 4, Columbus 3
The Whippets swept all four singles matches to outlast the Cardinals.
Girls volleyball
Wisconsin Heights 3, Belleville 2
The visiting Vanguards (2-3 Capitol Conference) knocked the Wildcats (5-3) out of the conference lead with a 24-26, 25-20, 25-23, 19-25, 15-11 victory. Heights’ Kylee Doherty led with 26 kills and seven service aces, and Daryn Schaefer added 36 assists. For Belleville, Ava Foley had17 kills and four service acesand Melanie Humke had 14 digs.
Poynette 3, New Glarus 0
Rachel Yelk delivered 14 kills, 13 digs and five service aces to lead the host Pumas (6-3 Capitol) to a 25-21, 25-21, 25-23 victory over the Glarner Knights (5-5). Emma Romack had 21 assists and two aces for the winners.
Beaver Dam 3, Oregon 1
The visiting Golden Beavers got 19 kills from Haley Allen, 29 assists and four service aces from Leila Ashley and 19 digs from Gracie Halfman in an 18-25, 25-19, 25-16, 26-24 victory over the Panthers. Oregon got 21 assists from Emily Konop and 21 digs and two aces from Madi Malcook.
Appleton North 3,
Sun Prairie 0
In a battle of 2019 WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinalists, the host Lightning (8-0) took a 25-10, 25-16, 25-16 victory over the Cardinals (6-3). Brianna Cantrell had 12 kills for the winners.Sun Prairie got nine kills and two service aces from Payton Addink and 20 assists from Lily Schellpfeffer.
Beaver Dam Wayland 3, Deerfield 1
The Big Red earned a 22-25, 25-15, 25-20, 25-11 victory on the road against the Demons. Alicia Lechon-Cabello led Wayland with 15 kills. For Deerfield, Grace Brattlie totaled 20 assists and three aces and Steffi Siewert tallied 12 kills and 11 digs.
Boys volleyball
Middleton 3,
Fort Atkinson 0
Cole Sweitzer came through with 13 kills and two service aces to lead the host Cardinals (7-2 overall, 5-0 Big Eight) to a 25-17, 25-15, 25-11 victory over the Blackhawks (1-3, 0-3). Nick Stott added 31 assists and four aces. Fort got six kills from Travis Sykes.
Boys soccer
Evansville 9,
Walworth Big Foot 1
Jackson Stencel scored three of his five goals in the first half to lead the host Blue Devils to a Rock Valley Conference victory over the Chiefs. Drew Jarstad added two scores for the winners.
Jefferson 3, Edgerton 1
The host Eagles scored two second-half goals to break a 1-1 halftime tie against the Crimson Tide.