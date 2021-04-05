Prep sports: West, La Follette girls tennis teams bring prep sports competition back to Madison public schools

After 388 days of nothing but individual practice, virtual practice and Zoom practice, two Madison Metropolitan School District varsity sports teams held an honest-to-goodness, face-to-face competition on Monday.

The Madison West girls tennis team traveled to Madison La Follette and earned a 6-1 victory in a dual meet that marked the first Madison public school event since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down MMSD athletics after events of March 12, 2020.

La Follette’s Annalise Yang took a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Grace Quian at No. 1 singles, giving the Lancers their only victory. West posted winners in all the other matches, including Tyra Gustavson at No. 2 singles and the team of Sophia Knigge and Abby Lin at No. 1 doubles.

The possible further return to action for the four MMSD schools is expected to be a big topic of discussion when the Big Eight Conference athletic directors hold a virtual meeting later this week.

