Prep sports: Sun Prairie girls volleyball team scratches out a five-set victory at Middleton

Sun Prairie, 2, Verona 2

The host Cardinals (1-0-1) got the first two goals, from Riley Stevens and Johnathan Trilling, but the Wildcats (0-1-0) were able to tie the match in the second half, getting goals in the 61st and 72nd minute.

DeForest 4, Beloit Memorial 3

An insurance goal by the host Norskies’ Blake Olson in the 83rd minute paid dividends as the Purple Knights

(1-1) scored 70 seconds later to make it a one-goal final. Owen Thoms, Owen Chambers and Nick Anderson also scored for DeForest (2-0), and Johnny Leon scored twice for Beloit.

Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld 2, Jefferson 2

The host Eagles (0-1-1) scored on a last-minute penalty kick to earn the draw with the Vanguards (0-0-1). Raul Perez was taken down in the box, and Brayan Loyo buried the tying penalty kick. Loyo also scored the game’s first goal. For Heights/Barneveld, Scott Ford scored on a pair of penalty kicks.

