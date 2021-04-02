Prep sports: Sun Prairie girls volleyball team scratches out a 5-set victory at Middleton

The Sun Prairie girls volleyball team came out on top despite being pushed the distance by host Middleton in a battle of Big Eight Conference powers on Thursday night.
Sun Prairie (6-1 overall) rallied from a 2-1 deficit to take a 25-23, 23-25, 22-25, 27-25, 15-12 victory over Middleton (5-6).
Payton Addink notched 24 kills and four service aces for Sun Prairie, Lily Schellpfeffer had 46 assists and Maggie Allaman added two blocks. For Middleton, Jordan LaScala had 21 kills, Evin Jordee scored 29 assists and Sierra Pertzborn had four blocks.
Verona 3, Beloit Memorial 0
The host Wildcats (6-1) downed the Purple Knights (3-6) by scores of 25-16, 25-19, 25-12, improving to 6-0 against Big Eight Conference foes. Reagan McIntosh finished with 16 assists for Verona and Claudia Bobb added 16 digs. Rebekkah DeKok totaled 18 kills for Beloit.
Edgerton 3, Cuba City 2
The host Crimson Tide (10-3) rallied from a 2-1 deficit to pull out a 25-16, 24-26, 17-25, 25-23, 15-8 victory in non-conference play. Carly Rebman led Edgerton with 23 kills and 24 digs and Kate Gunderson totaled 46 assists. Cuba City got 17 kills, 26 digs and three aces from Hailey Stich.
Mount Horeb 3, Janesville Parker 1
Mount Horeb took a 25-20, 25-11, 22-25, 25-15 victory over host Janesville Parker in a non-conference battle of Vikings. Jordyn Holman led Mount Horeb with 10 kills and Esme Kiltoe had 22 assists and five aces. Craig got 15 digs from Emma Perry.
Janesville Craig 3, Brodhead 0
The host Cougars (4-4) swept the Cardinals (7-3) by scores of 25-15, 26-24, 25-20. McKayle Justman led Craig with 12 kills and Sophia Vitaioli tallied six aces. For Brodhead, Abbie Dix totaled 15 kills and five blocks.
Evansville 3, Belleville 2
The Blue Devils battled through a five-set victory over the Wildcats, winning 26-24, 26-28, 25-20, 18-25 and 15-13. Skye McDermott led Evansville in kills with 12 and assists with 18. For Belleville, Calie Smith and Ava Foley each finished with 15 kills, and Foley added 18 digs.
Fond du Lac Invitational
In the triangular match, McFarland (8-2) handed Manitowoc (8-1) its first loss, by scores of 28-26, 25-17, and then lost to the host Cardinals (8-2) by scores of 25-18, 25-16. In the victory over Manitowoc, junior Avery Pennekamp led the Spartans with seven kills. Against Fond du Lac, sophomore Gwen Crull led McFarland with seven kills and two blocks.
Boys soccer
Sun Prairie, 2, Verona 2
The host Cardinals (1-0-1) got the first two goals, from Riley Stevens and Johnathan Trilling, but the Wildcats (0-1-0) were able to tie the match in the second half, getting goals in the 61st and 72nd minute.
DeForest 4, Beloit Memorial 3
An insurance goal by the host Norskies’ Blake Olson in the 83rd minute paid dividends as the Purple Knights
(1-1) scored 70 seconds later to make it a one-goal final. Owen Thoms, Owen Chambers and Nick Anderson also scored for DeForest (2-0), and Johnny Leon scored twice for Beloit.
Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld 2, Jefferson 2
The host Eagles (0-1-1) scored on a last-minute penalty kick to earn the draw with the Vanguards (0-0-1). Raul Perez was taken down in the box, and Brayan Loyo buried the tying penalty kick. Loyo also scored the game’s first goal. For Heights/Barneveld, Scott Ford scored on a pair of penalty kicks.
Cross country
Stevens Point Invitational
Laura Pansegrau, the 2019 WIAA Division 1 individual runner-up, won the 5,000-meter race at Standing Rock Park with a time of 17 minutes, 16 seconds, leading the Cardinals to victory in the four-team meet. Zaira Malloy-Salgado finished second overall, 1 minute, 43 seconds behind Pansegrau. In the boys race, Middleton finished second behind the host Panthers, as Ryan Schollmeyer finished second (16:22) and Griffin Ward third (16:26).
Girls tennis
Verona 5, McFarland 2
Verona’s No. 1 doubles team of Morgan Kreuser and Julia Huseth won to help the host Wildcats hold off the Spartans in a non-conference dual match. McFarland’s Laura Maudlin won at No. 1 singles.
Janesville Craig 6, Whitewater 1
The host Cougars took down the Whippets in a non-conference dual match. Lucia Hyzer won at No. 1 singles for Janesville. Whitewater’s Crystal Chan won No. 4 singles.
Girls golf
Monona Grove Triangular
Milton senior Reagan Moisson and Mount Horeb senior Ellie Lombardo each shot 5-over-par 35 to lead the field at Door Creek Golf Course in Cottage Grove. Milton won with a four-player total of 155, followed by Mount Horeb with 170 and Monona Grove with 193.