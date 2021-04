Prep sports: Sun Prairie boys soccer team spreads the wealth in shutout victory over Craig

The Sun Prairie boys soccer team got goals from five players Thursday in a 5-0 victory against host Janesville Craig in Big Eight Conference play.

Riley Stevens and J.P. Anhalt each had a goal and an assist for the Cardinals, and Garrett Franks, Gabe Vong and Carson Schmoldt also scored.

Verona 12, Janesville Parker 0

The host Wildcats shut out the Vikings as Jonathan Gamez and Stanley Maradiaga scored three goals apiece in the first half. Noah Hook, Jack Heilman, Sam Abreu, and Brooks Luttinen added goals.

Mount Horeb 1, Monona Grove 1

The Silver Eagles earned a draw with the Vikings. Sophomore Nate Thompson scored in the first half for Mount Horeb, and senior Muhammed Kambi scored in the second for Monona Grove. Seth Aiken had seven saves for Mount Horeb.

Waunakee 5, Stoughton 0

The host Warriors (3-1) shut out the Vikings (2-1) behind two goals and an assist from Mason Lee. Lane Miller and Drew Lavold scored in the first half for Waunakee, and Isaiah Jakel notched the game’s final goal.

Oregon 3, Milton 0