Prep sports: Second-half scoring flurry lifts Verona boys soccer team past Middleton
PREP SPORTS

Prep sports: Second-half scoring flurry lifts Verona boys soccer team past Middleton

The Verona boys soccer team scored four goals in the second half Tuesday to turn a halftime tie into a 5-3 victory over visiting Middleton in a meeting of Big Eight Conference teams.

Jack Heilman scored twice in the second half for Verona, and Sam Abreu contributed a goal and an assist. For Middleton, Chris Vanden Boom had a goal and an assist.

Sun Prairie 4, Beloit Memorial 0

The host Cardinals shut out the Purple Knights as Riley Stevens scored twice, both on assists from Logan Parish. Goalkeeper Leonzo Melendrez saved five shots for Beloit Memorial.

Janesville Craig 4, Janesville Parker 1

Alan Pacheco scored two goals to help the visiting Cougars take down the Vikings. Pacheco scored within the first 30 seconds and then again to end the first half. Chase Edwardson scored the only goal for Parker at 6:32.

Waunakee 1, DeForest 1

In a meeting of Badger North Conference teams, the Norskies and the visiting Warriors played to a draw. After DeForest scored late in the first half, senior Waunakee defender Zach Tiemeyer evened the score late in the second. Goalie Phillip McCloskey saved nine shots for DeForest.

Mount Horeb 2, Fort Atkinson 0

Tyler Banfield and Sam Severson scored in the first half to bring the visiting Vikings to a shutout win over the Blackhawks. Banfield’s goal came at 15:12, after an attempt from Nate Thompson was turned back. Severson scored Mount Horeb’s second goal on a penalty kick. Fort Atkinson goalie Andrew Davis made 10 saves.

Beaver Dam 8, Monroe 0

Ian Conlin scored a hat trick, including a pair of free-kick goals, and German Guerrero added a goal and an assist as the Golden Beavers defeated the Cheesemakers. Beaver Dam scored three of its four first-half goals in a span of six minutes. Goalkeeper Jack Carter made eight saves for Monroe.

Belleville/New Glarus 4, Lodi 1

Ryan Downing scored inside the two-minute mark to send the host Sugar River Raiders (3-0 Capitol Conference) on their way to a league victory over the Blue Devils (2-2). Belleville/New Glarus added three goals in the second half, coming from Breckin Faber, Ryan Downing and Aiden Hatleberg. Bailey Clark scored the only goal for Lodi.

Wis. Heights 5, Columbus/Poynette 1

Gavin Childs scored two of his three goals within the first 15 minutes to send the Vanguards (2-1 Capitol) past the Cardinals (1-2 Capitol). Cole Wright scored the only goal for Columbus/Poynette.

Cross country

Jefferson quad

The Evansville boys, led by senior Riley Siltman’s winning time of 16 minutes, 51 seconds, scored 27 points to top second-place Jefferson’s 34 in a four-team meet over 5,000 meters at Jefferson Golf Course. McFarland took third, led by Ryan Olson’s sixth-place time of 18:30. Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld sophomore Samantha Herrling won the girls race in 21:28, but was the lone runner for her team. Evansville topped Jefferson 39-56, led by freshman RoseMary Gallagher’s third-place time of 22:54.

Brodhead quad

Belleville scored 41 points to win the girls team race, led by individual runner-up Tayler Yapp’s time of 21:52. Belleville’s Carter Scholey won the boys race in 16:45.

Girls golf

Rock Valley mini-meet

Payton Schmidt shot 5-over-par 41 at Prairie Woods Golf Course in Avalon to lead her Jefferson team to victory in the seven-team meet with a team score of 191. Lizzy Pero of Cambridge tied Clinton’s Taylor Peterson with second at 11-over 47.

PREP SPORTS | THURSDAY'S AREA SUMMARIES

BOYS SOCCER

Tuesday’s area summaries

Badger Conference

BEAVER DAM 8, MONROE 0

Beaver Dam*4*4* —*8

Monroe*0*0* —*0

First half — Padilla, 14:00; Conlin, 38:00; Haucke (Guerrero), 42:00; Guerrero (Braun), 43:00.

Second half — Conlin, 52:00; Conlin, 66:00; Espinosa (Mangan), 72:00; Letkewicz, 87:00.

Saves: BD (Banes 3; Freber 0) 3; M (Carter) 8.

MOUNT HOREB 2, FORT ATKINSON 0

Mount Horeb*2*0* —*2

Fort Atkinson*0*0* —*0

First half — MH: Banfield (Thompson) 15:12; MH: Severson, 22:18.

Saves: MH (Aiken) 8; FA (Davis) 10.

WAUNAKEE 1, DeFOREST 1

Waunakee*0*1* —*1

DeForest*1*0* —*1

First half — D: Own goal, 33:01.

Second half — W: Tiemeyer (Dresen), 77:45.

Saves: W (Fuhremann) 2; D (McCloskey) 9.

Monona Grove 3, Milton 1

Big Eight Conference

VERONA 5, MIDDLETON 3

Middleton*1*2* —*3

Verona*1*4* —*5

First half — M: Simani (Vanden Boom), 1:45; V: Gamez (Bruce), 18:27.

Second half — M: Tutewohl, 46:06; V: Heilman, 46:26; M: Vanden Boom, 54:00; V: Heilman (Abreu), 54:26; V: Abreu, 59:49; V: Maradiaga (Bruce), 76:15.

Saves: M 5; V 2.

SUN PRAIRIE 4, BELOIT MEMORIAL 0

Beloit Memorial*0*0* —*0

Sun Prairie*2*2* —*2

First half — SP: G. Voung, 6:55; Stevens (L. Parrish), 11:35;

Second half — SP: Stevens (L. Parrish), 50:18; Rice (Lips), 78:30.

Saves: BM (Melendrez) 5; SP (Scherer) 6.

JANESVILLE CRAIG 4, JANESVILLE PARKER 1

Janesville Craig*3*1* —*4

Janesville Parker*1*0* —*1

First half — JC: Pacheco (Espinoza), 0:30; JP: Edwardson, 6:32; JC: Brown (Kaster), 25:20; JC: Pacheco (Kaster), 30:00.

Second half — JC: Currie, 57:40.

Saves: JC (Hammet) 2; JP (Wards) 10.

Capitol Conference

WIS. HEIGHTS 5, COLUMBUS/POYNETTE 1

Columbus/Poynette*1*0* —*1

Wisconsin Heights*3*2* —*5

First half — WH: Childs (Haugen), 7:37; Childs, 14:15; Schomber (Olson), 16:52; CP: Wright (Schulter), 33:31.

Second half — WH: King (Childs), 46:1; Childs (Haugen), 62:54.

Saves: CP (St. Pierre) 18; WH (Dimpfl) 4.

BELLEVILLE/NEW GLARUS 4, LODI 1

Lodi*0*1* —*1

Belleville/New Glarus*1*3* —*4

First half — BNG: Downing (Lukszys), 2:05.

Second half — BNG: Faber, 63:19; Downing (Boyum), 69:42; L: Clark, 70:46; BNG: Hatleberg, 81:49.

Saves: BNG (Kleiboer) 4; L (Richter) 10.

Rock Valley Conference

Walworth Big Foot 8, Edgerton 3

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Non-conference

BRODHEAD QUAD

Team scores: Beloit Turner 47, Whitewater 49, Brodhead 59, Belleville 60.

Top five individuals: 1, Scholey, Bel, 16:45; 2, Zahn, W, 16:59; 3, Moran, BT, 17:10; 4, Braund, Br, 18:20; 5, Niedfeldt, BT, 18:39.

Belleville: 1, Scholey, 16:45; 10, Walker 19:30; 11, M. Loshaw, 19:32; 16, Dohm, 19:50; 22; C. Loshaw, 21:17. At Brodhead, 5,000 meters.

JANESVILLE CRAIG QUAD

Team scores: Janesville Craig 24, Verona 53, Milton 70, Beloit 98

Top individuals: 1, Bloomquist, JC, 16:51; 2, Martinson, JC, 17:44; 3, Smith, M, 18:16; 6, Soto, JC, 18:44; 7, McBride, JC, 18:44, 8. Wojcik, JC, 18:51, 9. Wier, JC, 18:52. At Optimist Park, Janesville, 5,000 meters.

JEFFERSON QUAD

Team scores: Evansville 27, Jefferson 34, McFarland 69, Milwaukee King inc., Wisconsin Heights inc.

Top five individuals: 1, Siltman, E, 16:51; 2, Gallagher, E, 17:51; 3, Marin, J, 18:06; 4, Drew, J, 18:17; 5, Schrab, E, 18:19.

Evansville: 1, Siltman 16:51; 2, Gallagher 17:51; 5, Schrab 18:19; 10, D. Everson 19:39; 12, Gallagher 20:04.

McFarland: 6, Olsen 18:30; 16, Freedman 21:12; 18, Andrew 21:29; 20, Hall 21:46; 22, B. Everson 22:13.

Wisconsin Heights: 8, Parman 19:11; 21, Pietrzykowski 22:04; 24, Baryenbruch 22:41; 36, Swanson-Carter 25:47. At Jefferson Golf Course, 5,000 meters.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Non-conference

BRODHEAD QUAD

Team scores: Belleville 41, Brodhead 42, Whitewater 56, Turner 78

Top five individuals: 1, McIntyre, Br, 19:01; 2, Yapp, Bel, 21:52; 3, Winkers, Bel, 21:55; 4, Spiegel, Bel, 21:56.

Belleville: 2, Yapp, 21:52; 3, Winkers, 21:55; 4, Spiegel, 21:56; 15, Herritz 25:46. At Brodhead, 5,000 meters.

JANESVILLE CRAIG QUAD

Team scores: Milton 33, Verona 39, Janesville Craig 64, Beloit Memorial inc.

Individual winner: Knueve, M, 19:40. At Optimist Park, Janesville, 5,000 meters.

JEFFERSON QUAD

Team scores: Evansville 39, Jefferson 56, McFarland 64, Milwaukee King 70, Wisconsin Heights inc.

Top five individuals: 1, Herrling, WH, 21:28; 2, Weiss, MK, 21:56; 3, Gallagher, E, 22:02; 4, Drabant, MK, 22:11; 5, Grossman, McF, 22:17.

Evansville: 3, Gallagher 22:02; 6, Hazard 22:33; 8, Deegan 23:06; 12, Tofte 23:29; 15, Olson 24:24.

McFarland: 5, Grossman 22:17; 9, Sprang 23:13; 10, Freeman 23:20; 26, Bruce 28:02; 29, Cheadle 28:58.

Wisconsin Heights: 1, Herrling 21:28; 17, Simmert 25:11. At Jefferson Golf Course, 5,000 meters.

GIRLS GOLF

Tuesday’s area summaries

Rock Valley Conference

ROCK VALLEY MINI-MEET

Team scores: Jefferson 191; Clinton 218; Beloit Turner 225; McFarland 227; Edgerton 236; Evansville 240; Cambridge 280

Top five individuals: 1, Schmidt, J, 41; 2, Perro, Ca, 47; 3, T. Peterson, Cl, 47; 4, K. Peterson, BT, 48; 5, Gates, M, 53.

Cambridge: Perro 47; Hollis 72; Timler 80; Meyers 81. Edgerton: Guertin 57; Bittner 58; Dalbec 60; Cook 61. Evansville: Carlson 55; Langer 58; Klaehn 63; Kleiboer 64. McFarland: Gates 53; Kohn 57; Schoeller 57; Fenrick 60. At Prairie Woods Golf Course, Avalon, par 36.

