Prep sports: Second-half scoring flurry lifts Verona boys soccer team past Middleton

The Verona boys soccer team scored four goals in the second half Tuesday to turn a halftime tie into a 5-3 victory over visiting Middleton in a meeting of Big Eight Conference teams.
Jack Heilman scored twice in the second half for Verona, and Sam Abreu contributed a goal and an assist. For Middleton, Chris Vanden Boom had a goal and an assist.
Sun Prairie 4, Beloit Memorial 0
The host Cardinals shut out the Purple Knights as Riley Stevens scored twice, both on assists from Logan Parish. Goalkeeper Leonzo Melendrez saved five shots for Beloit Memorial.
Janesville Craig 4, Janesville Parker 1
Alan Pacheco scored two goals to help the visiting Cougars take down the Vikings. Pacheco scored within the first 30 seconds and then again to end the first half. Chase Edwardson scored the only goal for Parker at 6:32.
Waunakee 1, DeForest 1
In a meeting of Badger North Conference teams, the Norskies and the visiting Warriors played to a draw. After DeForest scored late in the first half, senior Waunakee defender Zach Tiemeyer evened the score late in the second. Goalie Phillip McCloskey saved nine shots for DeForest.
Mount Horeb 2, Fort Atkinson 0
Tyler Banfield and Sam Severson scored in the first half to bring the visiting Vikings to a shutout win over the Blackhawks. Banfield’s goal came at 15:12, after an attempt from Nate Thompson was turned back. Severson scored Mount Horeb’s second goal on a penalty kick. Fort Atkinson goalie Andrew Davis made 10 saves.
Beaver Dam 8, Monroe 0
Ian Conlin scored a hat trick, including a pair of free-kick goals, and German Guerrero added a goal and an assist as the Golden Beavers defeated the Cheesemakers. Beaver Dam scored three of its four first-half goals in a span of six minutes. Goalkeeper Jack Carter made eight saves for Monroe.
Belleville/New Glarus 4, Lodi 1
Ryan Downing scored inside the two-minute mark to send the host Sugar River Raiders (3-0 Capitol Conference) on their way to a league victory over the Blue Devils (2-2). Belleville/New Glarus added three goals in the second half, coming from Breckin Faber, Ryan Downing and Aiden Hatleberg. Bailey Clark scored the only goal for Lodi.
Wis. Heights 5, Columbus/Poynette 1
Gavin Childs scored two of his three goals within the first 15 minutes to send the Vanguards (2-1 Capitol) past the Cardinals (1-2 Capitol). Cole Wright scored the only goal for Columbus/Poynette.
Cross country
Jefferson quad
The Evansville boys, led by senior Riley Siltman’s winning time of 16 minutes, 51 seconds, scored 27 points to top second-place Jefferson’s 34 in a four-team meet over 5,000 meters at Jefferson Golf Course. McFarland took third, led by Ryan Olson’s sixth-place time of 18:30. Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld sophomore Samantha Herrling won the girls race in 21:28, but was the lone runner for her team. Evansville topped Jefferson 39-56, led by freshman RoseMary Gallagher’s third-place time of 22:54.
Brodhead quad
Belleville scored 41 points to win the girls team race, led by individual runner-up Tayler Yapp’s time of 21:52. Belleville’s Carter Scholey won the boys race in 16:45.
Girls golf
Rock Valley mini-meet
Payton Schmidt shot 5-over-par 41 at Prairie Woods Golf Course in Avalon to lead her Jefferson team to victory in the seven-team meet with a team score of 191. Lizzy Pero of Cambridge tied Clinton’s Taylor Peterson with second at 11-over 47.