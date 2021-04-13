Prep sports: Second-half scoring flurry lifts Verona boys soccer team past Middleton

The Verona boys soccer team scored four goals in the second half Tuesday to turn a halftime tie into a 5-3 victory over visiting Middleton in a meeting of Big Eight Conference teams.

Jack Heilman scored twice in the second half for Verona, and Sam Abreu contributed a goal and an assist. For Middleton, Chris Vanden Boom had a goal and an assist.

Sun Prairie 4, Beloit Memorial 0

The host Cardinals shut out the Purple Knights as Riley Stevens scored twice, both on assists from Logan Parish. Goalkeeper Leonzo Melendrez saved five shots for Beloit Memorial.

Janesville Craig 4, Janesville Parker 1

Alan Pacheco scored two goals to help the visiting Cougars take down the Vikings. Pacheco scored within the first 30 seconds and then again to end the first half. Chase Edwardson scored the only goal for Parker at 6:32.

Waunakee 1, DeForest 1

In a meeting of Badger North Conference teams, the Norskies and the visiting Warriors played to a draw. After DeForest scored late in the first half, senior Waunakee defender Zach Tiemeyer evened the score late in the second. Goalie Phillip McCloskey saved nine shots for DeForest.