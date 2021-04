Prep sports: Oregon edges Mount Horeb in boys soccer

Haley Allen had 15 kills and Leila Ashley added 26 assists, two service aces and seven digs to help Beaver Dam sweep a 25-23, 25-17, 26-24 victory over the visiting Vikings. Stoughton got 24 assists from Ava Jensen.

Milton 3, Monona Grove 0

Jordan Karlen totaled 14 kills, two aces and two blocks to help the visiting Red Hawks take down the Silver Eagles in three sets by scores of 25-18, 25-19 and 28-26. Alysse Kuglitsen added another two aces and 11 blocks for Milton. For Monroe Grove, Jada Braun totaled 37 assists and Ana Brennan tallied 13 kills.

Columbus 3, Belleville 2

The host Cardinals (7-4) moved into second place in the Capitol Conference race and Belleville (5-4) fell from first to third after its second league loss in as many days. McKenzye Bruss had 13 assists and four aces for Columbus. Callie Smith led Belleville with seven kills and six blocks.

Janesville Craig 3, Beloit Memorial 0