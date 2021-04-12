 Skip to main content
Prep sports: Middleton, West, Verona earn clean sweeps in WIAA girls tennis subsectionals
The Middleton, Madison West and Verona girls tennis teams scored clean sweeps in WIAA individual sectional play on Monday.

West, a WIAA Division 1 state team tournament qualifier last year, competed in Monday’s Monona Grove subsectional and qualified in all four singles flights and all three doubles flights for Wednesday’s sectional, also set for Ahuska Park in Monona.

Among the Regents’ top challengers in the sectional will be Middleton, which competed in a sectional at Sun Prairie and qualified in all seven flights for the Monona Grove sectional. Fond du Lac qualified in six flights for the same sectional, and Madison Memorial in five.

Also, the Verona girls qualified in all seven flights through Monday’s Stoughton subsectional and will compete in the Janesville Craig sectional at Palmer Park in Janesville on Wednesday. Janesville Craig and Jefferson both qualified in six flights from the Janesville Parker sectional.

Each of four sectional team champions will qualify for the state tournament, set for Saturday, May 1 at the Menards Center in Eau Claire. The individual state tournament is set for Thursday and Friday, April 22 and 23, at Lake Geneva Badger High School and Lake Geneva Tennis Club. There will be only one division of play during this alternative fall-in-the-spring season.

Automatic state qualifiers will be the top four finishers in each sectional in No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles and the top two finishers at No. 2 singles and doubles. After that, a maximum of eight additional singles players and doubles teams that were eliminated earlier in the series will be added as extra qualifiers, bringing the total number of state tournament entries to 28 singles players and 28 doubles pairs.

Among West’s sectional qualifiers was the doubles pair of senior Sophia Knigge and junior Abby Lin. In 2019, Knigge teamed with senior Camille Vadas to earn a top-eight state finish. The pair drew a bye through the subsectional.

Middleton’s No. 1 doubles pair of seniors Noor Rajpal and Karsen Dettman also earned a bye into the sectional. In 2019, Rajpal and senior Sierra Pientka made the round of 16 at state before falling to the eventual state runners-up.

Girls golf

Middleton 333, Madison Memorial 455

The Cardinals handily beat the Spartans in a meeting of Big Eight teams at Blackhawk Country Club as freshman Vivian Cressman and junior Ellie Frisch each shot 10-over-par 82 to lead a Middleton sweep of the top five scores. Senior Jilli Newman shot 102 for Memorial.

Oregon 187, Stoughton 198

The Vikings’ Caylie Kotlowski shot 36 at Coachman’s Golf Resort in Edgerton, but Oregon had its top four players shoot 48 or better to add up to an 11-stroke victory. Sam McKee led Oregon with a 45.

Mount Horeb 225, Monona Grove 260

The Vikings beat the Silver Eagles behind senior Ellie Lombardo shooting a 10-over-par 45. Senior Emma Goke shot a 14-over-par 49 to lead Monona Grove.

Janesville Craig 352, Milton 400

Kallie Lux shot 9-over-par 80 at Glen Erin Golf Club in Janesville to lead the Cougars to a 48-stroke victory over the Red Hawks. Reagan Moisson led Milton with an 85.

Boys soccer

McFarland 3, Evansville 0

In Rock Valley Conference play, the Spartans ran away from the Blue Devils in the second half, thanks to a pair of goals by Bubba Blair. Keegan Bell scored the third goal for McFarland, and Kyle Connor added two assists. Goalie Matt Schuett saved five shots in the shutout.

Lodi 0, Cambridge/Deerfield 0

The host Cambridge/Deerfield co-op played to a scoreless tie against Lodi.

PREP SPORTS | MONDAY'S AREA SUMMARIES

GIRLS TENNIS

Monday’s area summaries

WIAA SUBSECTIONALS

Note: Individuals reaching the semifinals in Flight No. 1 singles and doubles, or the finals in Flights No. 2, 3 or 4 singles and doubles, advance to sectional play on Wednesday.

MONONA GROVE SECTIONAL

Sun Prairie subsectional

Team scores: Middleton 20; Fond du Lac 16; Sun Prairie 14; Madison East 12, Columbus 2.

Sectional qualifiers: Middleton 7; Fond du Lac 5; Sun Prairie 3; Madison East 3; Columbus 1.

No. 1 singles

First round: Theilen, Col, def. Shemanek, SP, 5-7, 6-4 (4).

No. 2 singles

Semifinals: Agapov, Mid, def. Decorah, ME, 6-1, 6-1; Haus, FdL, def. Brower, SP, 6-3, 6-4. First round: Decorah def. Woodward, Col, 6-1, 6-0.

No. 3 singles

Semifinals: Li, Mid, def. Monat, ME, 6-0, 6-0; Stein, SP, def. Mauthe, FdL, 6-2, 6-3. First round: Monat def. Benisch, Col, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 4 doubles

Semifinals: Conrad, Mid, def. Anton, ME, 6-0, 6-1; Schmitz, SP, def. Schibblehut, FdL, 6-3, 6-0. First round: Anton def. Damm, Col, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 1 doubles

First round: Paulowski/McGlenn, ME, def. Ab. Olson/As. Olson, Col, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

No. 2 doubles

Semifinals: Ryan/Hujanen, Mid, def. Ihlenfield/Marley, ME, 6-1, 6-2; Birschbach/Riley, FdL, def. Wilson/Ayres, SP, 7-5, 6-2. First round: Ihlenfeld/Marley def. Giese/Purvis, Col, 7-6 (7), 6-4.

No. 3 doubles

Semifinals: Ch. Sax/Ca. Sax, Mid, def. Xistris/Haupt, ME, 6-0, 6-0; Lange/Riley, FdL, def. Kramschuster/Ayers, SP, 6-4, 6-3. First round: Xistris/Haupt def. Borreson/Baerwolf, Col, 6-0, 6-1. At Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School, Sun Prairie.

Monona Grove subsectional

Team scores: Madison West 20; Madison Memorial 16; McFarland 12; Madison La Follette 8; Monona Grove 8.

Sectional qualifiers: Madison West 7; Madison Memorial 5; McFarland 3; Monona Grove 2; Milton 1.

No. 1 singles

First round: Maudlin, McF, def. Davis, MG, 7-5, 7-5.

No. 2 singles

Semifinals: Remesh, MM, def. Zamber, ML, 6-0, 6-0; Becker, MW, def. Clark, MG, 4-6, 6-3, 10-4. First round: Zamber def. Kopp, McF, 6-1, 6-4.

No. 3 singles

Semifinals: Ryan, MW, def. Feldhausen, ML, 6-0, 6-0; Hanson, MG, def. Yao, MM, 6-0, 7-6 (4). First round: Feldhausen, ML, def. Curtis, McF, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 10-7.

No. 4 singles

Semifinals: Brown, MW, def. Burke, ML, 6-2, 6-1; Komro, McF, def. Shivakumar, MM, 6-1, 6-3. First round: Burke def. Normington, MG, 6-0, 6-2.

No. 1 doubles

First round: Bartzen/Kohn, McF, def. Reynolds/Kluge, ML, 6-3, 6-2.

No. 2 doubles

Semifinals: Oriel/Gustavson, MW, def. Meinholdt/Shields, McF, 6-2, 6-0; Wu/Liu, MM, def. Plourd/Bernards, MG, 6-2, 6-0. First round: Meinholdt/Shields def. Nguyen/Burke, ML, 4-6, 6-1, 10-8.

No. 3 doubles

Semifinals: Cai/Wiriyan, MM, def. Phelps McGuire/Saari, ML, 6-4, 6-1; Goetz/Christianson, MW, def. Babcock/Johnson, McF, 6-1, 6-2. First round: Phelps MgGuire/Saari def. Sperle/Nuon, MG, 6-0, 6-2. At Ahuska Park, Monona.

JANESVILLE CRAIG SECTIONAL

Stoughton subsectional

Team scores: Verona 20; Stoughton 16; Oregon 14; Edgerton 10; Monroe 4.

Sectional qualifiers: Verona 7; Stoughton 4; Oregon 4; Edgerton 2; Monroe 1.

No. 1 singles

First round: Rusch, Edg, def. Koopman, Or, 6-1, 6-1.

No. 2 singles

Semifinals: Queoff, V, def. Burch, Mon, 6-0, 6-0; Peotter, Or, def. Hark, Sto, 6-1, 6-2. First round: Burch def. Skinner, Edg, 7-5, 6-4.

No. 3 singles

Semifinals: Qureshi, V, def. Behdad, Or, 6-1, 6-0; Gibbons, Sto, def. Lien, Edg, 7-5, 4-6, 10-8. First round: Behdad def. Wunshel, Mon, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 4 singles

Semifinals: Bertrand, V, def. Martin, Or, 6-0, 6-2; Diede, Sto, def. Brunton, Mon, 6-1, 6-0. First round: Martin def. Rojas-Ceron, Edg, 6-1, 6-0.

No. 1 doubles

First round: Abing/Wheeler, Sto, def. Weis/Conway, Mon, 7-5, 6-3.

No. 2 doubles

Semifinals: Wirtz/Yeakley, Or, def. Gilmour/Smrecek, Edg, 6-1, 6-3; Chavez-Lazaro/Witkowski, V, def. Jaskulke/Bergman, Sto, 6-0, 6-2. First round: Smrecek/Gilmour def. M. Brunton/B. Brunton, Mon, 6-2, 6-3.

No. 3 doubles

Semifinals: E. Nick/A. Nick, V, def. Doll/Laskowski, Edg, 6-0, 6-0; Urban/VanderWegen, Or, def. Bellisle/Model, Sto, 6-3, 7-5. First round: Doll/Laskowski, def. Glasson/Johnson, Mon, 2-6, 7-6 (10), 10-6. At Stoughton HS.

Janesville Parker subsectional

Team scores: Janesville Craig 20; Jefferson 18; Whitewater 12; Milton 10; Janesville Parker 4.

Sectional qualifiers: Janesville Craig 6; Jefferson 6; Whitewater 3; Milton 2; Janesville Parker 1.

No. 1 singles

First round: Niemeyer, Mil, def. Barnes, JP, 6-2, 6-3.

No. 2 singles

Semifinals: Grund, JC, def. Jacobson, JP, 6-0, 6-0; Cano, W, def. Traver, J, 6-2, 6-0. First round: Jacobson def. McNett, Mil, 6-3, 7-5.

No. 3 singles

Semifinals: Ceballos, JC, def. Ploszaj, Mil, 6-1, 6-0; Medina, J, def. Dauti, W, 7-5, 6-3. First round: Polszaj def. McCumber, JP, 6-3, 6-0.

No. 4 singles

Semifinals: Dearborn, J, def. Khoury, Mil, 6-0, 6-2; Chan, W, def. Burrow, JC, 6-2, 6-0. First round: Khoury def. Miguel, JP, forfeit.

No. 1 doubles

First round: Kooyman/Norland, JC, def. Vidales/Newmann, WW, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 2 doubles

Semifinals: Carlson/Duddeck, J, def. Grossman/Garber, Mil, 6-4, 6-2; Turenne/Frank, JC, def. Boston/Mohr, JP, 6-1, 6-2. First round: Grossman/Garber def. Fox/Simes, W, 6-3, 6-1.

No. 3 doubles

Semifinals: Plenty/Reilly, JC, def. Mengel/Kolehouse, J, 6-2, 6-4; Falcon/Wence, W, def. Urbik/Bucklin, Mil, 6-4, 6-4. First round: Plenty/Reilly def. Spade/Kampmann, JP, 6-1, 6-1. At Palmer Park, Janesville.

BOYS SOCCER

Monday’s area summaries

Rock Valley Conference

McFARLAND 3, EVANSVILLE 0

McFarland*0*3* —*3

Evansville*0*0* —*0

Second half — M: Blair (Brown), 60:00; M: Blair (Connor), 65:00; M: Bell (Connor), 70:00.

Saves: M (Schutt) 5; E (Bisch) 15.

Capitol Conference

Lodi 0, Cambridge/Deerfield 0

GIRLS GOLF

Monday’s area summaries

Badger Conference

OREGON 187, STOUGHTON 198

Individual winner: Kotlowski, S, 36.

Oregon: McKee 45, Hoffer 46, Schmidt 48, Hopp 48. Stoughton: Kotlowski 36, Feldy 56, Hann 57, Austin 58. At Coachman’s Golf Resort, Edgerton.

MOUNT HOREB 225, MONONA GROVE 260

Individual winner: Lombardo, MH, 45.

Mount Horeb: Lombardo 45; Fager 59; Donaldson 60; Dobereiner 61.

Monona Grove: Goke 49; Hayes 52; Powers 76; Fisher 83. At Door Creek Golf Course, Cottage Grove, par 35.

Big Eight Conference

MIDDLETON 333, MADISON MEMORIAL 455

Individual winner: Cressman, MI, 82.

Middleton: Cressman 82; Frisch 82; Sanderson 84; Beckman 85.

Madison Memorial: Newman 102; Rauwolf 103; Wimmer 124; Fitzgerald 126. At Blackhawk Country Club, par 72.

Non-conference

JANESVILLE CRAIG 352, MILTON 400

Individual winner: Lux, JC, 80.

Janesville Craig: Lux 80, Nicholson 83, Dammen 88, Jung 101.

Milton: Moisson 85, Jaeggi 91, Vidruk 108, Kronberg 116. At Glen Erin Golf Course, Janesville, par 71.

