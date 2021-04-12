Prep sports: Middleton, West, Verona earn clean sweeps in WIAA girls tennis subsectionals

The Middleton, Madison West and Verona girls tennis teams scored clean sweeps in WIAA individual sectional play on Monday.

West, a WIAA Division 1 state team tournament qualifier last year, competed in Monday’s Monona Grove subsectional and qualified in all four singles flights and all three doubles flights for Wednesday’s sectional, also set for Ahuska Park in Monona.

Among the Regents’ top challengers in the sectional will be Middleton, which competed in a sectional at Sun Prairie and qualified in all seven flights for the Monona Grove sectional. Fond du Lac qualified in six flights for the same sectional, and Madison Memorial in five.

Also, the Verona girls qualified in all seven flights through Monday’s Stoughton subsectional and will compete in the Janesville Craig sectional at Palmer Park in Janesville on Wednesday. Janesville Craig and Jefferson both qualified in six flights from the Janesville Parker sectional.

Each of four sectional team champions will qualify for the state tournament, set for Saturday, May 1 at the Menards Center in Eau Claire. The individual state tournament is set for Thursday and Friday, April 22 and 23, at Lake Geneva Badger High School and Lake Geneva Tennis Club. There will be only one division of play during this alternative fall-in-the-spring season.