Prep sports: Middleton, West, Verona earn clean sweeps in WIAA girls tennis subsectionals

The Middleton, Madison West and Verona girls tennis teams scored clean sweeps in WIAA individual sectional play on Monday.
West, a WIAA Division 1 state team tournament qualifier last year, competed in Monday’s Monona Grove subsectional and qualified in all four singles flights and all three doubles flights for Wednesday’s sectional, also set for Ahuska Park in Monona.
Among the Regents’ top challengers in the sectional will be Middleton, which competed in a sectional at Sun Prairie and qualified in all seven flights for the Monona Grove sectional. Fond du Lac qualified in six flights for the same sectional, and Madison Memorial in five.
Also, the Verona girls qualified in all seven flights through Monday’s Stoughton subsectional and will compete in the Janesville Craig sectional at Palmer Park in Janesville on Wednesday. Janesville Craig and Jefferson both qualified in six flights from the Janesville Parker sectional.
Each of four sectional team champions will qualify for the state tournament, set for Saturday, May 1 at the Menards Center in Eau Claire. The individual state tournament is set for Thursday and Friday, April 22 and 23, at Lake Geneva Badger High School and Lake Geneva Tennis Club. There will be only one division of play during this alternative fall-in-the-spring season.
Automatic state qualifiers will be the top four finishers in each sectional in No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles and the top two finishers at No. 2 singles and doubles. After that, a maximum of eight additional singles players and doubles teams that were eliminated earlier in the series will be added as extra qualifiers, bringing the total number of state tournament entries to 28 singles players and 28 doubles pairs.
Among West’s sectional qualifiers was the doubles pair of senior Sophia Knigge and junior Abby Lin. In 2019, Knigge teamed with senior Camille Vadas to earn a top-eight state finish. The pair drew a bye through the subsectional.
Middleton’s No. 1 doubles pair of seniors Noor Rajpal and Karsen Dettman also earned a bye into the sectional. In 2019, Rajpal and senior Sierra Pientka made the round of 16 at state before falling to the eventual state runners-up.
Girls golf
Middleton 333, Madison Memorial 455
The Cardinals handily beat the Spartans in a meeting of Big Eight teams at Blackhawk Country Club as freshman Vivian Cressman and junior Ellie Frisch each shot 10-over-par 82 to lead a Middleton sweep of the top five scores. Senior Jilli Newman shot 102 for Memorial.
Oregon 187, Stoughton 198
The Vikings’ Caylie Kotlowski shot 36 at Coachman’s Golf Resort in Edgerton, but Oregon had its top four players shoot 48 or better to add up to an 11-stroke victory. Sam McKee led Oregon with a 45.
Mount Horeb 225, Monona Grove 260
The Vikings beat the Silver Eagles behind senior Ellie Lombardo shooting a 10-over-par 45. Senior Emma Goke shot a 14-over-par 49 to lead Monona Grove.
Janesville Craig 352, Milton 400
Kallie Lux shot 9-over-par 80 at Glen Erin Golf Club in Janesville to lead the Cougars to a 48-stroke victory over the Red Hawks. Reagan Moisson led Milton with an 85.
Boys soccer
McFarland 3, Evansville 0
In Rock Valley Conference play, the Spartans ran away from the Blue Devils in the second half, thanks to a pair of goals by Bubba Blair. Keegan Bell scored the third goal for McFarland, and Kyle Connor added two assists. Goalie Matt Schuett saved five shots in the shutout.
Lodi 0, Cambridge/Deerfield 0
The host Cambridge/Deerfield co-op played to a scoreless tie against Lodi.