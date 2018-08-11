The Madison Memorial girls tennis team made quite a statement during Saturday’s season-opening Dane County Invitational at Madison East and Quann Park.
The Spartans won four of seven flights and made the finals in two other flights, totaling 48 points to top the eight-team field.
DeForest took second with 37 points and one flight champion.
Monona Grove finished third and won a flight, and Sun Prairie took fourth and won a flight.
Grace Olson led the charge for Memorial’s singles players, capturing the No. 1 title with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over DeForest’s Cecile Fuchs. Teammate Nikita Remesh won at No. 3 singles, taking a 6-2, 6-1 decision over Monona Grove’s Maelia Dziedzic.
Memorial also won at No. 1 doubles, as Anna Hubbard and Devika Kamath beat Karlie Halverson and Lydia Brekken of Stoughton in the final, 6-1, 6-2. The Spartans’ Janna Li and Meena Munoharan won at No. 3 doubles, beating DeForest’s Claudia Tisch and Elizabeth Barske, 6-0, 6-1.
For DeForest, Samantha Fuchs held off Memorial’s Julia Zhou in the final, 6-4, 4-6, 10-3. Monona Grove’s Payton Lee earned the No. 4 singles title with a 6-1, 6-1 victory over DeForest’s Lauren Armstrong, and Sun Prairie’s Kaia Feldman and Emma Dorn took a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Memorial’s Megan Li and Catherine Wu in the final, 6-2, 6-4.
Arrowhead Quad
Waunakee lost three matches, each by 7-0 scores, in the four-team event at Arrowhead.
Only two of the 21 singles and doubles matches went three sets as the Warriors lost to Arrowhead, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels and Whitefish Bay.
East Troy Quad
The host Trojans went 3-0 on the day to top Milwaukee King, Greendale Martin Luther and Columbus.
Columbus fell to Martin Luther, 5-2; to King, 6-1, and to East Troy, 7-0. Six of seven flights went 3-0 on the day for East Troy.