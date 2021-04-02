Prep sports: Deven Magli, Gabe Finley help DeForest grind out win over Janesville Parker

DeForest’s Deven Magli opened the scoring with a 33-yard touchdown on a punt return, and he finished the scoring on a 27-yard interception return Friday night.

In between, Gabe Finley bull-rushed his way to three touchdowns to lead the Norskies to a 34-7 victory over host Janesville Craig in a battle of Badger Conference football teams at Monterey Stadium.

Magli’s punt return came on the first play of the second quarter and was the only score of the first half. But DeForest relied on its power game in the second half to break the game open.

Finley broke a 60-yard run and Nolan Hawk caught a 15-yard pass to set up a 2-yard scoring run by Finley to open the second half. Finley added a 6-yard TD run with 1:18 left in the third quarter to cap a 68-yard drive.

Parker marched 92 yards to score with 5:06 to play, on an 8-yard run by Garrett Sanwick. Sam O’Leary completed seven of eight passes on the drive.

But DeForest answered with a 12-yard Finley run with 2:16 to play, followed 14 seconds later by Magli’s interception return.

Finley totaled 184 yards on 17 carries and DeForest limited Parker to 47 yards rushing and 183 yards overall.

Girls volleyball