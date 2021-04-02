 Skip to main content
Prep sports: Deven Magli, Gabe Finley help DeForest grind out win over Janesville Parker
PREP SPORTS

Prep sports: Deven Magli, Gabe Finley help DeForest grind out win over Janesville Parker

DeForest’s Deven Magli opened the scoring with a 33-yard touchdown on a punt return, and he finished the scoring on a 27-yard interception return Friday night.

In between, Gabe Finley bull-rushed his way to three touchdowns to lead the Norskies to a 34-7 victory over host Janesville Craig in a battle of Badger Conference football teams at Monterey Stadium.

Magli’s punt return came on the first play of the second quarter and was the only score of the first half. But DeForest relied on its power game in the second half to break the game open.

Finley broke a 60-yard run and Nolan Hawk caught a 15-yard pass to set up a 2-yard scoring run by Finley to open the second half. Finley added a 6-yard TD run with 1:18 left in the third quarter to cap a 68-yard drive.

Parker marched 92 yards to score with 5:06 to play, on an 8-yard run by Garrett Sanwick. Sam O’Leary completed seven of eight passes on the drive.

But DeForest answered with a 12-yard Finley run with 2:16 to play, followed 14 seconds later by Magli’s interception return.

Finley totaled 184 yards on 17 carries and DeForest limited Parker to 47 yards rushing and 183 yards overall.

Girls volleyball

Milton 3,

Janesville Craig 0

The visiting Red Hawks swept their way to a 25-15, 25-22, 25-20 victory over the Cougars as Juliet Karlen had eight kills and Jordan Karlen added nine assists. Craig got 15 kills from Britten Bertagnoli and 14 assists from Abby Trapp.

Boys soccer

Beloit Memorial 6, Janesville Craig 3

Omar Munoz scored two goals and Johnny Leon added two more in the first half to carry the Purple Knights (2-1-1) past the Cougars (0-1-0) at SportsCore in Rockford, Illinois. Joel Jaromillo and Alan Pacheco scored for Craig.

Milton 1, Evansville 1

The Red Hawks (1-0-1) and the Blue Devils (0-0-2) battled to a draw in a game that saw 27 total shots on goal. Bryce Eckert scored on a penalty kick for Milton late in the first half, and Jackson Stencel scored in the second half. Charlie Bisch saved 14 shots for Evansville and Mason Xiong saved 13 for Milton.

PREP SPORTS | FRIDAY'S AREA SUMMARIES

FOOTBALL

Friday’s area summary

Badger Conference

DeFOREST 34, JANESVILLE PARKER 7

DeForest*0*7*14*13*—*34

Janesville Parker*0*0*0*7*—*7

D: Magli 33 punt return (Lokken kick), 11:52.

D: Finley 2 run (kick failed), 9:54.

D: Finley 6 run (Finley run), 1:18.

JP: Sanwick 8 run (Zavala kick), 5:06.

D: Finley 12 run (Lokken kick), 2:16.

D: Magli 27 interception return (kick blocked), 2:02.

Thursday’s late summaries

Spring Large Conference

ORFORDVILLE PARKVIEW/ALBANY 32, DEERFIELD 16

Orfordville Parkview*6*12*14*0*—*32

Deerfield*0*0*0*16*—*16

OP: K. Brown 6 run (run failed), 4:24.

OP: Vogt 5 run (run failed), 10:33.

OP: K. Brown 34 run (run failed), 5:59.

OP: K. Brown 6 run (Crecelius run), 9:16

OP: Pomplun interception return (run failed), 3:19.

D: Klade 5 pass from Lees (Lasack pass from Lees), 3:47.

D: Klade 3 pass from Lees (Lemke pass from Lees), 0:39.

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs — OPA 16, D 17. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — OPA 50-342, D 19-40. Passing yards — OPA 7, D 221. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — OPA 2-2-0, D 18-31-3. Penalties-yards — OPA 5-40, D 8-40. Fumbles-lost — OPA 3-1, D 3-3.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing (Att.-Yds) — OPA: K. Brown 16-187, Crecelius 7-88, Vogt 18-65; D: Lees 10-27. Passing (Att.-Comp.-Int.-Yds) — OPA: Z. Brown 2-7-0-7; D: Lees 18-31-3-221. Receiving (Att.-Yds) — OPA: Crecelius 1-9; D: Klade 9-132; Lemke 9-89.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Friday’s area summary

MILTON 3, JANESVILLE CRAIG 0

Milton*25*25*25

Janesville Craig*15*22*20

MILTON (leaders) — Kills: Ju. Karlen 8. Assists: Jo. Karlen 9. Blocks: Baker 2. Aces: Davis 4. Digs: Kuglitsch 10.

JANESVILLE CRAIG — Kills: Bertagnoli 15. Assists: Trapp 14. Blocks: Bertagnoli 1. Aces: Justman 5. Digs: Justman 7.

BOYS SOCCER

Friday’s area summaries

Non-conference

BELOIT MEMORIAL 6, JANESVILLE CRAIG 3

Janesville Craig*1*2* —*3

Beloit Memorial*5*1* —*6

First half — BM: Munoz, 8:25; Munoz, 14:20; Leon, 17:50; JC: Jaromillo, 25:46; BM: Leon, 30.48; Muno: Second half — JC: Pacheco, 51:00; BM: Sala, 62:32; JC: Diaz, 66:54.

Saves: JC (Kelly) 13; BM (Melendrez) 4.

MILTON 1, EVANSVILLE 1

Milton*1*0* —*1

Evansville*0*1* —*1

First half — M: Eckert, 32:31 (pk). Second half — E: Stencel, 65:78.

Saves: M (Xiong) 13; E (Bisch) 14.

GIRLS TENNIS

Friday’s area summaries

STOUGHTON 5, MONROE 2

Singles: Goetz, S, def. Miller, 6-2, 6-2; Hark, S, def. Burch, 6-0, 6-0; Gibbons, S, def. Wunshel, 6-0, 6-0; M. Brunton, M, def. Wevley, 6-4, 6-5.

Doubles: Abing/Wheeler, S, def. Weis/Conway, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (5); A. Brunton/B. Brunton, M, def. Jaskulke/Ringel, 6-3, 7-6 (5); Model/Bellisle, S, def. Johnson/Giasson, 6-4, 6-3. At Four Lakes Athletic Club, Elkhorn.

MONONA GROVE 6, MILTON 1

Singles: Davis, MG, def. Niemeier, 6-1, 7-5; Clark, MG, def. McNett, 6-0, 6-1; Hanson, MG, def. Kueng, 7-5, 6-0; Pochel, MG, won forfeit.

Doubles: Walsh/Light, MG, def. Davis/Ploszaj, 6-2, 6-1; Cudziovic/Garber, Mil, def. Plourd/Bernards, 6-4, 6-3; Villaron/Nuon, MG, def. Bucklin/Urbik, 5-7, 6-2, 6-2. At Ahuska Park, Monona.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Thursday’s late summary

Non-conference

VERONA 27, NEW GLARUS/MONTICELLO 29

Individual winner: Manning, V, 16:29.

Verona: 1, Manning 16:29; 2, Oleson 18:06; 4, Metcalf 18:26; 9, Kwitek 19:20; 11, Slager 19:55.

New Glarus/Monticello: 3, Guenther 18:19; 5, Nelson 18:33; 6, Hoesly 18:59; 7, Ryan 19:07; 8, Ready 19:16. At Verona HS.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Thursday’s late summary

Non-conference

NEW GLARUS/MONTICELLO 17, VERONA 38

Individual winner: Maynard, NGM, 22:10.

New Glarus/Monticello: 1, Maynard 22:10; 2, Fink 22:50; 3, Karls 23:07; 4, Ziperski 23:21; 7, Martinson 23:47.

Verona: 5, Boado 23:28; 6, E. Petta 23:32; 8, Ness 24:33; 9, S. Petta 24:52; 10, Bartels 25:14. At Verona HS.

