Prep notes: Edgewood's 2-time singles champion Baluck Deang, Sauk Prairie's Brandt Wilson make college commitments
Prep notes: Edgewood's 2-time singles champion Baluck Deang, Sauk Prairie's Brandt Wilson make college commitments

Madison Edgewood senior Baluck Deang announced on Twitter she has committed to Delaware State University and plans to compete in women’s tennis.

Deang won the past two WIAA Division 2 state titles in singles at the individual tournament. 

The 6-foot Deang claimed a 6-3, 7-5 victory over second-seeded Erika Curtin, an Appleton Xavier senior, in the championship match last October at Sports Core in Kohler. Deang (13-1) won the final four games after Curtin (14-1) grabbed a 5-3 lead in the second set.

Deang became Edgewood’s first girls singles champion in 2019 and became the girls program’s first repeat winner (including doubles), according to the WIAA.

Delaware State, located in Dover, Delaware, is an NCAA Division I program in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

Deang tweeted: “I am excited to announce my commitment to Delaware State University. I will be playing tennis. I am so (grateful) for this opportunity to play at the next level. I want to thank my friends, family, coaches and God for supporting me and getting me where I am today.”

Sauk Prairie’s Brandt Wilson makes decision for basketball

Sauk Prairie senior Brandt Wilson has committed to St. Norbert College in De Pere and plans to play men’s basketball.

Wilson planned to make his decision official during a ceremony Monday night at Sauk Prairie High School, according to Sauk Prairie activities director Josh Boyer.

St. Norbert is an NCAA Division III program. 

The 6-foot-7 Wilson, who averaged 17.1 points per game, was named as an honorable-mention selection on the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 2 all-state team Monday.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

