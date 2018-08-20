Hailey Munz’s life, in many ways, reads more like a made-for-TV children’s movie than it does as a high schooler’s life.
As a sophomore last year, she won the WIAA Division 1 state doubles title with her good friend, Amanda Newman, wrapping up a 33-0 season. Despite entering with the No. 5 seeding, the only set they lost in five state matches came in the second set of the final.
Along the way, Munz developed a reputation for being a cheery, respectful individual who treats everyone like they’re champions, too.
“You meet her, you would not know she’s a returning state champion,” Monona Grove coach John Willauer said. “She’s invaluable to the team in how she interacts with everybody and how she treats everyone. … She is top-notch.”
“It’s just good sportsmanship,” Munz said. “I’ve played with people who don’t have good sportsmanship, and it doesn’t make them look good. It shows that they’re weaker to both people.”
This season, Munz is a junior and Newman has graduated. So Munz has stepped into the No. 1 singles spot for the Silver Eagles. As they say in show business, the show must go on.
Last year, under the bright lights of a championship match, Munz and Newman defeated Mequon Homestead’s second-seeded seniors, Frankie La Londe and Alyssa Boyer, in a 6-3, 5-7, 6-2 battle.
“Didn’t matter who they played, they went about the match the same way each time,” Willauer said of last year’s run. “One thing that I really appreciated as a coach with their caliber and how much better they were then their opponents, they never embarrassed people.”
The coach especially admires how Munz encourages and supports her teammates — whether on center stage during a match or out of the spotlight in practice.
“It’s really refreshing to see one high school kid treat another high school kid so well and with such respect,” Willauer said. “It’s really nice.”
“Playing with respect for the other person has always been a big thing. Getting mad does not help you in any situation,” Munz said. “If I make a mistake, I tell the other person ‘good shot.’ You don’t have to get mad.”
Now, playing on her own as a junior, Munz must recalibrate to the singles mindset after playing solo as a freshman. She won’t have anyone — much less a family friend such as Newman — to fall back on during matches.
“I felt like we’d not be nervous to play with each other. Some people you’d be nervous to play and mess up, but with us, we were not afraid to make a mistake,” she said. “It made it easier to be partners.”
Munz finds herself thinking about the No. 1 rule of playing singles: “You can’t beat yourself,” she said.
“In doubles, you have a partner to help you if you’re getting down on yourself. Singles is all yourself.”
She agreed that she’d much rather be playing doubles, but also admits she has enjoyed her return to singles more than she thought she would. It’s been a rougher start this year, as she has already lost an early match — to Madison Memorial’s highly regarded Grace Olson.
Her coach isn’t worried about the adjustment. “Doubles is definitely her first love in terms of tennis, but she’s such a complete player,” Willauer said. “Part of it is just getting her singles legs back.”