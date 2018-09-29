WIAA GIRLS TENNIS | AREA SUBSECTIONALS, SECTIONALS

GIRLS TENNIS

WIAA SUBSECTIONALS

Note: Those reaching the semifinals in Flight No. 1 singles and doubles, and those reaching the finals in other flights, advance to sectionals.

MONDAY

DIVISION 1

La Crosse Central subsectional (9:30 a.m., La Crosse Central and Logan high schools): Baraboo, Holmen, La Crosse Central, La Crosse Logan, Onalaska, Portage, Reedsburg, Sparta, Tomah.

Waunakee subsectional (8:30 a.m., Nielsen Tennis Stadium): Madison East, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Middleton, Oregon, Sauk Prairie, Verona, Waunakee.

Beloit Memorial subsectional (9 a.m., high school): Beloit Memorial, Burlington, Elkhorn, Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker, Lake Geneva Badger, Milton, Wilmot.

Stoughton subsectional (9 a.m., high school): DeForest, Fort Atkinson, Madison La Follette, Monona Grove, Oconomowoc, Stoughton, Sun Prairie, Watertown.

DIVISION 2

Beaver Dam Wayland subsectional (9 a.m., high school): Beaver Dam Wayland, Columbus, Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs, Lake Mills, Lodi, Madison Edgewood, Mayville, Ripon, Waupun.

Whitewater subsectional (9 a.m., UW-Whitewater): Delavan-Darien, East Troy, Edgerton, Jefferson, McFarland, Monroe, Walworth Big Foot/Williams Bay, Watertown Luther Prep, Whitewater.

TUESDAY

DIVISION 1

West Bend East subsectional (8:30 a.m., Pleasant Valley Tennis Center, Jackson): Beaver Dam, Hartford, Plymouth, Sheboygan North, Sheboygan South, Slinger, West Bend East, West Bend West.

WIAA SECTIONALS

Note: The top four finishers in Flight No. 1 singles and doubles, and the winner in Flight No. 2 singles and doubles, automatically qualify for individual state. Also, a maximum of eight additional singles players and eight additional doubles pairs may be chosen as “special qualifiers” by a WIAA seeding committee. Also, the team champion advances to team state.

WEDNESDAY

DIVISION 1

Lake Geneva Badger sectional (8:30 a.m., high school): Qualifiers from Beloit Memorial and Stoughton sectionals.

DIVISION 2

East Troy sectional (time TBA, high school): Qualifiers from Whitewater and Racine Prairie subsectionals.

THURSDAY

DIVISION 1

Madison Memorial sectional (10 a.m., Nielsen Tennis Stadium): Qualifiers from La Crosse Central and Waunakee subsectionals.

Oshkosh North sectional (8:30 a.m., Fox Cities Racquet Club, Appleton): Qualifiers from Oshkosh West and West Bend East subsectionals.

DIVISION 2

Altoona sectional (9:30 a.m., Altoona City Park and Eau Claire Regis High School): Qualifiers from Beaver Dam Wayland and Eau Claire Regis subsectionals.