Prep girls tennis preview: 3 things you need to know this season

The girls tennis season is back as one season in the fall this school year after two seasons were held in 2020-21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Madison Edgewood's Baluck Deang won the WIAA Division 2 state singles championship for the second consecutive year during the 2020 fall season, while Madison La Follette's Annalise Yang earned the state singles title during the WIAA's alternate fall season in the spring of 2021.
Here are three things to know this fall:
A tale of two seasons
Girls tennis had two seasons and two state tournaments in 2020-21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Madison La Follette’s Annalise Yang, won the singles title as a freshman at the WIAA’s alternate fall season in the spring in Lake Geneva, defeating Madison Memorial freshman Lily Olson (who transferred to Madison Edgewood this fall) in an all-area final. It was an impressive showing by area freshmen, including a fifth-place finish for Middleton’s Netra Somasundarum.
In doubles, Middleton seniors Karsen Dettman and Noor Rajpal placed third and Madison Memorial sisters Jessica and Sophia Jiang finished fourth last spring. Middleton and Verona advanced to team state, and second-seeded Middleton, coached by Matt Given, came away with the team title over top-seeded Neenah 4-3 in Eau Claire.
The fall of 2020 state tournament had the normal two divisions, but at two locations. In Kohler, Madison Edgewood senior Baluck Deang won the Division 2 state singles title for the second consecutive time. DeForest senior Samantha Fuchs reached the final eight in Division 1 singles in Lake Geneva. Edgewood advanced to Division 2 team state, falling in the semifinals to Waukesha Catholic Memorial.
No longer under the radar, here's how Madison La Follette's Annalise Yang plans to defend girls tennis state gold
Together again
The area again figures to possess plenty of singles and doubles talent, particularly after the strong showing of several freshmen last year. Yang returns to lead coach Nan Perschon's Lancers' lineup. Now, sophomores Yang, Somasundarum, Sophia Jiang and Grace Qian of Madison West should be top singles competitors in the Big Eight Conference, along with Janesville Craig senior Allison Grund and Verona senior Samantha Breitbach.
Those six advanced to the state tournament in the spring's alternate fall season. Jiang played doubles last year. But her sister Jessica graduated, so Sophia is scheduled to play singles this season in Madison Memorial coach Joseph King’s lineup. Naisha Nagpal should also play a significant role for Verona.
Olson, who was at the top of Madison Memorial’s singles lineup last school year, this season will play for Madison Edgewood, which lost Deang to graduation. Waunakee coach Chris Nuenthel anticipates shuffling his lineup, which will give the Warriors good strength in singles with junior Gretchen Lee (who reached the round of 16 with Sara Sowinski last fall in Division 1 state doubles) and sophomore Claire Jaeger (a state qualifier in singles).
McFarland junior Laura Maudlin reached state last spring. McFarland coach Tod Lacey spoke to the quality of play in Dane County. “There is an amazing amount of talent in Dane County, and Laura has been training hard in the offseason to compete,” Lacey said. “She has a great set of skills and will be a force this fall.”
Sauk Prairie's Quinlyn Mack and Monona Grove's Eliza Martin also are among top singles players in the area.
Middleton, Verona, Madison West and Madison Memorial are expected to be formidable Big Eight teams, while Waunakee, Edgewood and Monona Grove again figure to be among the Badger Conference’s top teams. Middleton (third), Verona (fourth) and Madison West (seventh) were ranked in the first Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches state poll for Division 1 on Sunday night.
Madison West coach Ryan Reischel, commenting on his team, said: "Grace Qian has improved a ton since the spring. She is talented enough to be a top 16 player on the state. Tyra Gustavson is a very good No. 2 player. Our No. 1 doubles team of Abby Lin and Molly Ryan will be a force as the season progresses. They are good now, but will be much stronger with more match experience."
Among coaching changes, Edgewood will have a new coach this fall. Aaron Kondrasuk, the Oregon boys tennis coach, replaces Alex Mory. Jason Model is coaching Stoughton’s team, which lost top singles player Annika Goetz to graduation.
Double your fun
Doubles pairings sometimes are a work in progress during a season, with duos changing while coaches tinker with their lineups. It would be no surprise if Middleton, Madison West and Madison Memorial again put together solid doubles teams. According to coaches’ reports, several top doubles pairings right now include Madison Memorial senior Nikita Remesh and junior Elizabeth Wu; Waunakee seniors Jadyn Statz and Danielle Rogers; Verona senior Morgan Kreuser and junior Julia Huseth; and Sun Prairie junior Reagan Schwartzer and senior Lexi Stein. Remesh finished in the final eight in singles at the spring state tournament.
Prep girls tennis preview: 10 players you need to know this season
Annalise Yang, so., Madison La Follette
Yang was the singles champion at the girls tennis state tournament for the WIAA’s alternate fall season in the spring in Lake Geneva. She became La Follette’s first girls tennis state champion with a 6-3, 6-0 victory over Lily Olson in an all-area final. Yang entered as the fourth seed.
Lily Olson, so., Madison Edgewood
Olson has transferred to Edgewood from Madison Memorial. She finished as the runner-up to Yang at the alternate fall state tournament during the spring.
Netra Somasundaram, so., Middleton
Somasundarum finished fifth at the alternate fall state tournament during the spring, falling to Yang in the quarterfinals prior to winning two matches in the consolation round. She helped Middleton earn the team state championship in the spring.
Sophia Jiang, so., Madison Memorial
Jiang has moved to No. 1 singles for the Spartans this fall. She and her older sister, Sophia Jiang, finished fourth as a doubles team at state this spring.
Grace Qian, so., Madison West
Qian reached the state tournament in the spring as a singles player.
Gretchen Lee, jr., Waunakee
Lee is expected to play singles for the Warriors this season. Lee and then-senior Sara Sowinski played doubles last year and advanced to the round of 16 in the WIAA Division 1 girls tennis tournament last fall in Lake Geneva.
Samantha Breitbach, sr., Verona
Breitbach advanced to the state tournament in the spring as a singles player and, with Naisha Nagpal, should propel the Wildcats' lineup.
Laura Maudlin, jr., McFarland
Maudlin qualified for the alternate fall state tournament in singles last spring.
Nikita Remesh, sr., and Elizabeth Wu, jr., Madison Memorial
Remesh and Wu are set to play No. 1 doubles together this fall. Remesh advanced to the final eight in singles at the spring’s state tournament.