Prep girls tennis: Mathew Given named new coach at Middleton

Mathew Given says he can’t wait to take on his new duties as head girls tennis coach at Middleton High School.

“I am very excited for this opportunity to be the head coach at MHS and I know there is a lot of potential for these girls to achieve great things,” Given said in an email on Tuesday. “I cannot wait to begin working with these ladies.”

Given, a mathematics teacher at the high school, grew up in Mesa, Arizona, played tennis in college and has coached tennis for more than 12 years. He is married to fourth-year University of Wisconsin women’s tennis coach Kelcy McKenna.

“Let’s just say that we are a tennis household!” Given wrote.

Last fall, coach Terry Geurkink led the Middleton girls to a runner-up finish in the Big Eight Conference meet, finishing one point behind Madison West, 42-41.

The Cardinals won 2019 Big Eight flight titles at No. 4 singles (junior Julia Zhang), No. 2 doubles (junior Cece Hujanen and sophomore Rose Ryan) and No. 3 doubles (seniors Nika Agapov and Anja Newcomer).

Middleton finished the regular season with the No. 11 team ranking in the Division 1 state coaches’ poll and missed out on a team state berth with another one-point loss to West in the Waunakee sectional.