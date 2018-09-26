Madison Memorial is ranked fifth in Division 1. Madison Edgewood is ranked second in Division 2.

The area is once again rich in talented individual players in both singles and doubles

PREP GIRLS TENNIS | AREA POSTSEASON SCHEDULE

MONDAY, OCT. 1

WIAA SUBSECTIONALS

Note: Those reaching the semifinals in Flight No. 1 singles and doubles, and those reaching the finals in other flights, advance to sectionals.

DIVISION 1

La Crosse Central subsectional (9:30 a.m., La Crosse Central and Logan high schools): Baraboo, Holmen, La Crosse Central, La Crosse Logan, Onalaska, Portage, Reedsburg, Sparta, Tomah.

Waunakee subsectional (8:30 a.m., Nielsen Tennis Stadium): Madison East, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Middleton, Oregon, Sauk Prairie, Verona, Waunakee.

Beloit Memorial subsectional (9 a.m., high school): Beloit Memorial, Burlington, Elkhorn, Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker, Lake Geneva Badger, Milton, Wilmot.

Stoughton subsectional (9 a.m., high school): DeForest, Fort Atkinson, Madison La Follette, Monona Grove, Oconomowoc, Stoughton, Sun Prairie, Watertown.

DIVISION 2

Beaver Dam Wayland subsectional (9 a.m., high school): Beaver Dam Wayland, Columbus, Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs, Lake Mills, Lodi, Madison Edgewood, Mayville, Ripon, Waupun.

Whitewater subsectional (9 a.m., UW-Whitewater): Delavan-Darien, East Troy, Edgerton, Jefferson, McFarland, Monroe, Walworth Big Foot/Williams Bay, Watertown Luther Prep, Whitewater.

TUESDAY, OCT. 2

WIAA SUBSECTIONALS

DIVISION 1

West Bend East subsectional (8:30 a.m., Pleasant Valley Tennis Center, Jackson): Beaver Dam, Hartford, Plymouth, Sheboygan North, Sheboygan South, Slinger, West Bend East, West Bend West.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 3

WIAA SECTIONALS

Note: The top four finishers in Flight No. 1 singles and doubles, and the winner in Flight No. 2 singles and doubles, automatically qualify for individual state. Also, a maximum of eight additional singles players and eight additional doubles pairs may be chosen as “special qualifiers” by a WIAA seeding committee. Also, the team champion advances to team state.

DIVISION 1

Lake Geneva Badger sectional (8:30 a.m., high school): Qualifiers from Beloit Memorial and Stoughton sectionals.

DIVISION 2

East Troy sectional (time TBA, high school): Qualifiers from Whitewater and Racine Prairie subsectionals.

THURSDAY, OCT. 4

WIAA SECTIONALS

DIVISION 1

Madison Memorial sectional (10 a.m., Nielsen Tennis Stadium): Qualifiers from La Crosse Central and Waunakee subsectionals.

Oshkosh North sectional (8:30 a.m., Fox Cities Racquet Club, Appleton): Qualifiers from Oshkosh West and West Bend East subsectionals.

DIVISION 2

Altoona sectional (9:30 a.m., Altoona City Park and Eau Claire Regis High School): Qualifiers from Beaver Dam Wayland and Eau Claire Regis subsectionals.