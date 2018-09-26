Abby and Maddi Bremel share almost everything.
They have a lot of the same friends, wear each others' clothes, sleep in the same room — and, as twin sisters, they share a lot of the same DNA.
Next, the Madison West sophomores want to share the same tennis court.
Maddi and Abby lead the 11th-ranked Regents (34-14) at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively, as they try to win their third consecutive Big Eight conference tournament team title when the tournament closes on Thursday at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.
Eventually, though, they dream of forming the best doubles pair in the state.
Abby came close to that accomplishment last year when she partnered up with Laura Nicholas at No. 1 doubles. They lost two matches all season on their way to a third-place finish at individual state. But Nicholas graduated last spring, and Bremel made the move back to singles behind her sister. She enters the Big Eight tournament with a 26-3 record.
“Last year was fun, playing with Laura, but I think moving forward if I play doubles, I’d want to play with my sister,” Abby Bremel said. “I think No. 2 singles this year was a good fit for me. But I think in the future, we can go farther together.”
Maddi Bremel (22-6) played No. 2 singles as a freshman before beating out her sister for the top spot this summer. As competitors, both sisters feel they’re the better tennis player — but each is also the other's biggest fan and best friend.
“When we play each other, and it goes back and forth each time. I’m not always winning,” Maddi said. “I think I just have more experience at singles.”
Maddi and Abby each have only one loss in conference play this season, both in the same meet against fifth-ranked Madison Memorial (34-8) at the end of August.
They’ve had a lot of individual success early in their high school tennis careers, but they both still feel like they could go a lot farther.
The Bremel twins aren’t full-time tennis players like many of the top competitors in the state. In the spring, they both start for the Regents' soccer team and end up splitting their year evenly between the sports.
They feel that pairing up in doubles could put them both in the best position to compete for a state championship.
“Because we don’t play all year around, I think it’s a lot harder for us to get further individually at state because we just don’t play as much as everyone else does,” Abby said. “We really know each other’s strengths and weaknesses, and I think the doubles draw is a lot different than the singles draw.”
For now, Abby and Maddi hope to parlay another conference championship, and a potential rematch with the Spartans, into a second trip to individual and team state.
Next year, perhaps they will share the court as doubles partners — and maybe get a break from being compared to each other.