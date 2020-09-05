Prep girls tennis: Edgewood's Baluck Deang, DeForest's Samantha Fuchs lead area players into fall season

Postseason plans Part II: Schools were supposed to notify the WIAA by Sept. 1 about their plans for which seasons their teams will play (fall or alternative spring seasons). The WIAA announced that 73% (150 schools) of those schools responding are planning to play in the fall and 27% (55) in the alternative spring season. WIAA assistant director Tom Shafranski said in an Aug. 31 email that it likely will take awhile after Sept. 1 for the fields in the fall sports to be divided up and set (for postseason). The WIAA has contracts for several fall sports, including girls tennis, at University of Wisconsin facilities, and Shafranski said top-level administrators continue to discuss those matters and will keep the WIAA informed in the coming weeks. Otherwise, other venues outside of the county will need to be lined up. Right now, the individual state meet is on the WIAA calendar Oct. 15-17 and team state the next week.