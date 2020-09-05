Prep girls tennis: Edgewood's Baluck Deang, DeForest's Samantha Fuchs lead area players into fall season

AREA PREP GIRLS TENNIS PREVIEW
PLAYING IN FALL SEASON
(All play is non-conference only)
Badger North Conference: Baraboo, Beaver Dam, DeForest, Portage, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie, Waunakee.
Badger South: Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, Madison Edgewood, Watertown.
Big Eight: None.
Capitol North: Lake Mills, Lodi, Watertown Luther Prep.
Capitol South: Cambridge (in co-op with Fort Atkinson).
Rock Valley: None.
Southwest Wisconsin: None.
PLAYING SPRING ALTERNATE SEASON
Badger North: None.
Badger South: Milton, Monona Grove, Monroe, Oregon, Stoughton.
Big Eight: Beloit Memorial, Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker, Madison East, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Middleton, Sun Prairie, Verona.
Capitol North: Columbus.
Rock Valley: Edgerton, McFarland.
Southwest Wisconsin Conference: None.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Baluck Deang, sr., Madison Edgewood: Deang won the WIAA Division 2 state championship in singles and finished with a 33-4 record last year. She also claimed the Badger Conference tournament title. She will play No. 1 singles this fall for the Crusaders.
Samantha Fuchs, sr., DeForest: Fuchs combined with her older sister Cecile Fuchs to win the WIAA Division 1 state championship in doubles last year. They finished with a 39-0 record, also pairing with her sister to win the Badger Conference tournament No. 1 doubles title. Samantha Fuchs will play No. 1 singles this fall for the Norskies.
Sara Sowinski, sr., Waunakee: Sowinski is scheduled to play No. 1 singles for the Warriors this season. She and Trista Ripp finished second at No. 1 doubles at Division 1 sectionals and they won their first-round match at the Division 1 state tournament last year.
Alethia Schmidt, sr., Watertown Luther Prep: Schmidt is playing No. 1 singles for Watertown Luther Prep this fall. Schmidt and Abigail Schewe, as juniors last season, advanced to the WIAA Division 2 state tournament in doubles and received the sixth seed.
THINGS TO WATCH
Careful about COVID-19: With tennis ranked as a low-risk sport by the WIAA, more area schools opted to play this fall than most other fall sports. Still, the season will see many unusual developments based on fighting the spread of COVID-19, instituted by school administrators. For instance, DeForest and Waunakee are allowed to play only singles matches. DeForest can travel outside Dane County, while Waunakee cannot. Madison Edgewood coach Alex Mory said the Crusaders only can play singles in Dane County, but are allowed to travel outside of the county and play full regular matches (with doubles) outside of the county.
Dane County competitors: DeForest, Waunakee and Madison Edgewood are the only three schools from Dane County playing girls tennis this fall. “Our season at Waunakee will look different, but it will be a season of appreciation to just be able to play tennis this fall,” Waunakee coach Chris Nuenthel said, adding: “I do think playing tennis during the warmer time of the season will be healthier for all the athletes instead of the proposed spring season in March when temps will be in the 20s and 30s. Whether we win or lose every match our team is just very appreciative our school board allowed us this chance to participate this fall.”
Postseason plans: DeForest’s Samantha Fuchs, who was part of the Division 1 state champion in doubles in 2019, and Madison Edgewood’s Baluck Deang, who won the Division 2 state title in singles in 2019, hope there will be a chance to seek titles in postseason. The WIAA will decide a month prior to the scheduled end of the season what kind of state tournament, or culminating event, it will conduct in October and where postseason events will be played, since playing in Dane County at Nielsen Tennis Stadium could be in question.
Postseason plans Part II: Schools were supposed to notify the WIAA by Sept. 1 about their plans for which seasons their teams will play (fall or alternative spring seasons). The WIAA announced that 73% (150 schools) of those schools responding are planning to play in the fall and 27% (55) in the alternative spring season. WIAA assistant director Tom Shafranski said in an Aug. 31 email that it likely will take awhile after Sept. 1 for the fields in the fall sports to be divided up and set (for postseason). The WIAA has contracts for several fall sports, including girls tennis, at University of Wisconsin facilities, and Shafranski said top-level administrators continue to discuss those matters and will keep the WIAA informed in the coming weeks. Otherwise, other venues outside of the county will need to be lined up. Right now, the individual state meet is on the WIAA calendar Oct. 15-17 and team state the next week.
Out of the lineup: Sauk Prairie junior Quinlyn Mack decided to enroll in virtual school and isn’t playing this fall, according to Sauk Prairie coach Heather Slosarek. Mack qualified for the state tournament the past two years in singles. She won her first-round match at the Division 1 tournament last year. Slosarek hopes Mack will be back next year.
Badger North: The Badger North has Baraboo, Beaver Dam, DeForest, Portage, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie and Waunakee playing this fall, but the Badger Conference announced there wouldn’t be league champions this fall because all of the conference schools in the entire league cannot play. Beaver Dam finished first overall in the Badger North and second at the conference tournament last year. The Golden Beavers’ roster this season includes Abby Okon, Madelyn Connaughty, Riley Smith, Hannah Budde and Lindsay Propst.
TEAM CAPSULES
BASED ON COACHES’ FORMS THAT WERE RECEIVED
BADGER NORTH CONFERENCE
DeForest Norskies
Coach: Kristin Pachal, 10th season.
Last year’s team results: The Norskies were fifth overall at the Badger Conference tournament and wound up fourth in the Badger North Conference standings. The Norskies were 3-3 in Badger North duals.
Last year’s top individual results: Sisters Samantha Fuchs, then a junior, and Cecile Fuchs, then a senior, finished 39-0 and won the Division 1 state title in doubles and also were the Badger Conference champions at No. 1 doubles. Lauren Armstrong earned a runner-up conference finish at No. 2 singles.
Varsity returnees: Samantha Fuchs, sr.; Lauren Armstrong, sr.; Ashley Hegarty, jr.; Annie Manzi, sr.
Newcomers to watch: Kaiya Hegarty, fr.; Grace Galbraith, so.
Key fact: The Norskies only will play singles this fall to follow county health guidelines due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
Notable: Samantha Fuchs will be at the top of the singles lineup, followed by Armstrong and the Hegarty sisters. Fuchs, who enjoys playing from the baseline, is adjusting to playing singles after playing doubles last year. Others in the singles lineup could be Galbraith, Manzi, senior Lex Finley, junior Emily Shields, junior Evi Weinstock and senior Morgan Hahn.
Quotable: “I think we are a very inexperienced team with the exception of a few of our returning players, especially since we have to play 10 flights of singles,” Pachal said. “I think we will fall in the middle of the pack again this year. Our goal this year is to see a lot of improvement, especially in the lower half of our lineup.”
Reedsburg Beavers
Coach: Rachel Eigner, third season.
Last year’s team results: Reedsburg placed tied for 14th in the Badger Conference tournament and tied for sixth in the final Badger North standings in 2019. The Beavers were 1-6 in Badger North dual meets.
Last year’s top individual results: The No. 1 doubles team of Dani Peyer and Brooke Benseman advanced to sectionals.
Varsity returnees: Dani Peyer, sr.; Gabby Weis, jr.; Sophie Tourdot, jr.; Emily Wood, jr.
Key fact: Peyer, who advanced to sectionals at No. 1 doubles last year, is scheduled to play No. 1 singles this fall. Weis, who played No. 3 and No. 4 singles last year, is expected to play No. 2 singles, according to Eigner.
Notable: Tourdot and Wood combined to play No. 3 doubles last year and are set to move to No. 1 doubles. “Emily’s strength at the net and Sophie’s ability to return balls will serve them well this season,” Eigner said. Juniors Katelyn Wilhelm and Emma Rockweiler are in the singles lineup and seniors Brooke Benseman and Vickrey Cummins and juniors Halle Hahn and Ashley Crary are set to play doubles.
Quotable: “I’m excited to see how our team will play this season,” Eigner said. “We have a lot of returning players who continue to improve in practice and matches.”
Sauk Prairie Eagles
Coach: Heather Slosarek, third season.
Last year’s team results: Sauk Prairie finished seventh in the Badger Conference tournament and third overall in the Badger North standings. The Eagles had a 5-1 dual meet record in the Badger North.
Last year’s top individual results: Quinlyn Mack, selected as a special qualifier, advanced to the second round in singles of the Division 1 state tournament. Mack was the Eagles’ No. 1 singles player.
Varsity returnees: Hannah Helt, sr.; Camdyn Kastelitz, sr.; Anna Ballweg, sr.
Newcomers to watch: Taylor Haas, sr.; Olivia Joyce, sr.; Devin O’Connor, jr.; Naomi Breunig, sr.; Cassandra Ziegler, sr.; Lauren Frey, jr., Faither Holler, jr.; Ava Andres, fr.
Key fact: Haas is set to play No. 1 singles after two-time state qualifier Quinlyn Mack, a junior, decided to enroll in virtual school this fall.
Notable: Sauk Prairie must replace two of its doubles teams and its top three singles players from 2019. Helt and Kastelitz are scheduled to move up to No. 1 doubles after primarily playing No. 2 doubles in 2019. “They are two of our captains, work well together as a team and should see some success after growing from their experience last year,” Slosarek said. Ballweg has jumped from No. 4 singles to the No. 2 spot.
Quotable: “Sun Prairie girls tennis has gone through quite a transformation from last season,” Slosarek said about losing seven letterwinners, adding: “We are looking for our higher JV players from last season to make the leap to varsity level play. We anticipate a learning curve in our first few meets, but our goal is to continue progressing throughout the season.”
Waunakee Warriors
Coach: Chris Nuenthel, seventh season.
Last year’s team results: The Warriors were 4-3 in Badger North dual meets, had a fourth-place showing at the Badger Conference tournament and wound up second in the final Badger North standings, behind Beaver Dam.
Last year’s top individual results: Trista Ripp and Sara Sowinski placed second at No. 1 doubles in a difficult Division 1 sectional. Ripp and Sowinski won their first-round match at the Division 1 state tournament.
Varsity returnees: Sara Sowinski, sr.; Gretchen Lee, so.; Alli Laren, jr.; Jadyn Statz, jr.; Julia Zabel, sr.; Danielle Rogers, jr.; Claire Borgelt, sr.
Newcomers to watch: Claire Jaeger, fr.; Sophie Schaubelt, fr. They made the team’s top 10, said Nuenthel, adding that it “is great to have them get the varsity level experience right away as freshmen.”
Key fact: Waunakee is only permitted to play singles this fall due to health guidelines. Nuenthel likes his team’s depth for playing singles, including Sowinski, Lee, Laren and Statz at the top, followed by Jaeger, Zabel, Rogers, Borgelt, junior Caitlin Grommon and Schaubelt.
Notable: Nuenthel is glad the Warriors can play this fall, noting that he believes the weather will be better and healthier for the players than in the alternative spring season.
Quotable: “Our team is ready to go out and compete against anyone we play this season,” Nuenthel said. “The Badger Conference schedule and championship is canceled this season due to COVID, but that doesn’t stop our drive to play well and enjoy a fun fall season.”
BADGER SOUTH CONFERENCE
Fort Atkinson/Cambridge Blackhawks
Coach: Mike DeRubeis, 15th season as head coach (25th overall).
Last year’s team results: Fort Atkinson/Cambridge finished 12th at the Badger Conference tournament and was eighth in the final Badger South standings in 2019.
Last year’s top individual results: Christa Sebranek and Angela Unate won their first match at No. 3 doubles at the Badger Conference tournament for Fort Atkinson/Cambridge.
Varsity returnees: Olivia Granec, sr.; Sierra Jelinek, so.; Angela Unate, sr.; Ester Jones, jr.; Bryann Torrenga, sr.; Sarah Holzli, jr.; Christa Sebranek, sr.; Cassidy Becker, sr.
Newcomers to watch: Lizzie Adelmeyer, fr.; Maya Nysted, fr.
Key fact: Granec will lead the lineup at No. 1 singles, followed by Jelinek, Unate and Jones.
Notable: Last season was the first for the Fort Atkinson/Cambridge co-op. DeRubeis said 16 players are on the team, after four volleyball players joined the roster when girls volleyball was moved to the spring alternative season for Fort.
Quotable: “This season will be a season like no other,” DeRubeis said. “We are happy to have the opportunity to play while taking the measures necessary to keep everyone safe during these unknown times with COVID-19. Our goals are the same as every year. 1. To do our very best on and off the court. 2. To be competitive in every match. 3. To learn and grow as players from every practice, match, and experiences we have along the way.”
Madison Edgewood Crusaders
Coach: Alex Mory, third season overall (he returns this season after Kara Amundson coached the team in 2019).
Last year’s team results: Madison Edgewood finished third at the Badger Conference tournament and was tied for first with Monona Grove in the final Badger South standings.
Last year’s top individual results: Baluck Deang, then a junior, won the WIAA Division 2 state title in singles. Deang, seeded second, defeated top-seeded Sarah Gesner of Racine Prairie School, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-4. Deang also was Badger Conference tournament champion at No. 1 singles. Maeve Shanahan and Sarah Dunn placed first at No. 3 doubles at Division 2 sectionals.
Varsity returnees: Baluck Deang, sr.; Morgan Merckx, sr.; Sarah Dunn, sr.; Maeve Shanahan, jr.; Samantha Buchner, so.
Newcomers to watch: Ella Johnson, jr.; Ella Kory, jr.; Sydney Johnson, so.; Jamie Johnson, so.; Frankie Bautista, fr.; Bronte Jensen, sr.; Stella Jaeckle, sr; Logan Grabbins, so.
Key fact: The four players making up last year’s top two doubles teams were seniors, so the Crusaders will look to retool this season as one of three Dane County teams playing in the fall.
Notable: Mory said the team is showing great determination to play at a high level and to step up and fill the leadership void, considering the losses of several graduated seniors. The Edgewood staff includes Rory Boll as assistant varsity coach and Jimmy Benevides as JV head coach, Mory said.
Quotable: “The team dynamic this year is amazing as the players are very positive and want to learn about the game,” Mory said. “They come to me with questions and want to get better. It is a very fun team to coach. My goal this year is to provide a safe/comfortable environment for the girls to be able to play hard while also having a fun time being able to see their friends. This has been hard for them to achieve lately so it is great to see them smiling and having fun on the courts.”
Watertown Goslings
Coach: Andy Dobbins, 10th season.
Last year’s team results: The Goslings finished fifth at the Badger Conference tournament and third in the final Badger South standings. They were 5-2 in Badger South duals.
Last year’s top individual results: Alayna Clark at No. 2 singles, Sydney Linskens and Abby Marr at No. 1 doubles and Hannah Baneck and Cassidy Wesemann at No. 2 doubles advanced from subsections to the Division 1 sectional.
Varsity returnees: Aubrey Schmutzler, sr.; Sydney Linskens, sr.; Abby Marr, sr.; Danielle Krakow, jr.; Cassidy Wesemann, sr.; Mya Werning, sr.
Key fact: Watertown has six letterwinners returning, led by Schmutzler at No. 1 singles and the No. 1 doubles team of Linskens and Marr.
Notable: Krakow is set to play No. 2 singles and Wesemann and Werning to play No. 2 doubles. Natalia Cortes and Addison Kuenzi are expected to play singles.
Quotable: “We have a lot of experience returning this season, including our top singles plate and our top doubles players,” Dobbins said. “The girls are excited and motivated. We are just happy to have the opportunity to play and compete this fall. While we won’t be able to compete for the conference and play a conference tournament, we are going to enjoy every minute we have on the court together.”
CAPITOL CONFERENCE
Lake Mills L-Cats
Coach: Stephanie Hanke, first season.
Last year’s team results: Lake Mills defended its conference crown last year.
Last year’s top individual results: Then-junior Julianna Wagner and then-sophomore Gabby Mahr advanced to the WIAA Division 2 state tournament in doubles and won their first match at state. Mia Kroll and Makayla Legel also advanced to the Division 2 state tournament in doubles and won their first match at state. They were undefeated entering state. Jena Smith advanced to the Division 2 state tournament in singles.
Varsity returnees: Gabby Mahr, jr.; Isabelle Retrum, jr.; Claudia Curtis, so.; Katrina Breaker, jr.; Brooke Sehmer, sr.; Molly Williams, sr.
Newcomers to watch: Rojina Kaufman, sr.; Hannah Lamke, sr.; Hannah Alexander, jr.; Sydney Williams, jr.
Key fact: Wagner, a senior this school year, injured her knee in the Lake Mills girls basketball team’s state tournament game in March in Ashwaubenon and had surgery, and isn’t expected to play tennis this fall.
Notable: Mahr and Retrum now will become the new No. 1 doubles team, said first-year coach Hanke, who described them as a solid duo. Mahr is the team’s only returning player who made a state appearance last year. “She is a very smart player and Isabelle is a very skilled player,” Hanke said. “They complement each other very well.”
Quotable: “Losing five girls from last year, many girls have had to step up into new roles,” Hanke said. “They all have been working very hard since Day One, and are just happy we are having our season. Our conference is postponing the season to the spring, but most schools still are playing fall competition. In order to reach our goals this year, the girls need to continue to put the hard work in, and we need to come to win each day.”
