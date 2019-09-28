DeForest’s Fuchs sisters — Cecile, a senior, and Samantha, a junior — knew at the end of last season that their tennis paths would converge.
Since then, there has been very little griping, finger-pointing and arguing. Just a lot of winning.
The Norskies’ No. 1 doubles players improved their record to 27-0 on Saturday with a quick 6-1, 6-0 victory over Waunakee’s Trista Ripp and Sara Sowinski in the championship match of the Badger Conference tournament at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.
That victory capped a three-match cruise for the most successful players in DeForest history. In three conference tourney matches, the pair won 36 games and lost one, in the first set of the final.
Overall, though, Monona Grove's singles crew ruled the day. Silver Eagles senior Hailey Munz was runner-up at No. 1 and seniors Jewell Lindwall, Maelia Dziedzic and Payton Lee won the other three flights.
As a result, Monona Grove totaled 34 points to edge Beaver Dam by one point atop the conference tournament standings, which combine teams from both divisions.
That victory allowed the Silver Eagles to tie Madison Edgewood for the overall Badger South title, determined by combining teams' regular-season dual-meet records with their conference meet placement. Beaver Dam won the overall Badger North title, followed by Waunakee.
Last year, Cecile Fuchs played No. 1 singles for DeForest, with Samantha playing No. 2 singles. Both advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state tournament. Samantha advanced to the round of 16 and finished with a 24-3 record, and Cecile fell in the second round to wind up 22-5.
Norskies coach Kristin Pachal said she had the girls play singles last season because she hoped the Norskies could earn a berth in the WIAA state team tournament, and having the two play singles could give the team double the points they could earn as a doubles pair.
“At the end of last year, we knew we were going to play together,” Cecile Fuchs said, adding that "in matches, we get mad at ourselves, not each other. We mostly get along."
“For sisters, there’s very little drama,” Pachal said. “They get along so well. It’s nice to see.”
“Mostly, we motivate each other,” Samantha Fuchs said. “If we hit a lucky shot, we’re excited for each other.”
“I always know exactly what shot she’s going to hit,” Cecile Fuchs said, “and she pretty much knows what I’m going to do.”
“Their communication and court coverage is so good. Teams that play them don’t know what to do,” Pachal said. “If you hit it deep, they’re both awesome on the baseline. And you don’t want to bring them up to the net.”
At No. 1 singles, Madison Edgewood junior Baluck Deang (17-2) put in a long day to emerge as the conference champ. With powerful strokes and stamina, she beat Beaver Dam senior Morgan Nelson in a semifinal, 7-5, 6-3, and then battled past Munz in a three-set final, 6-4, 5-7, 6-1. Her long match against Munz was no surprise, as the two battled for more than two hours in a regular-season dual.
Beaver Dam juniors Madelyn Connaughty and Abby Okon won at No. 2 doubles, and Edgewood sophomore Maeve Shanahan and junior Sara Dunn won at No. 3.