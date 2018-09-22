Madison Edgewood sophomore Baluck Deang needed a moment to collect herself.
Deang sought inspiration from motivational words, listened to advice from Crusaders girls tennis coach Alex Mory, and then prepared to mount a second-set comeback in the championship match at No. 1 singles in Saturday’s Badger Conference tournament.
Top-seeded Deang found calm and consistent form with her powerful left-handed stroke, hitting big serves and the angles while rallying from a 1-4 deficit in the second set for a 1-6, 7-5, 6-4 victory over DeForest junior and No. 2-seeded Cecile Fuchs at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.
“It means a lot to me,” said Deang, recently hampered by a hamstring injury. “It means my hard work paid off — all my long nights practicing at Cherokee (Country Club). To come back and win again was very nice.”
Deang defended her No. 1 singles title at the conference tournament, also a victory over Fuchs. Deang said it was her best match this season and that she enjoyed this year’s duel with Fuchs more — due to its closeness and better play on both sides.
Deang wasn’t alone in doubling her fun.
For the second consecutive season, DeForest came away with the overall Badger Conference tournament crown in the two-day event, totaling 40 points, and was the Badger North divisional champion (winning tournament and dual titles).
For the first time, Watertown (36 points) earned the Badger South divisional championship, winning two of the doubles flights and ending Edgewood’s nine-year reign of winning outright or sharing the South title. The Goslings, second in the league dual season, finished ahead of Edgewood (32) and South dual-season winner Monona Grove (26), the 2017 South champion with Edgewood.
DeForest won three singles titles and the No. 3 doubles crown in repeating.
“I just really can’t say enough about how proud I am of these girls,” DeForest coach Kristin Pachal said. “They show up every day and put in 110 percent. I am impressed with the way they go out on the court and how they get down to business. I think we have surprised a lot of people. We are a relatively young program.”
Norskies sophomore Samantha Fuchs, the top seed and sister of Cecile Fuchs, defended her No. 2 singles title by topping Monona Grove junior Jewel Lindwall 6-1, 6-2.
Norskies junior Leah Miller, seeded first, defended her No. 3 singles title, defeating Watertown junior Alayna Clark 6-1, 6-1. DeForest senior Audrey Williams, seeded first at No. 4 singles, was a 6-4, 7-5 winner over Monona Grove junior Maelia Dziedzic.
DeForest seniors Claudia Tisch and Elizabeth Barske won the No. 3 doubles crown, defeating Watertown’s Hannah Baneck and Grace Bowman, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.
Andy Dobbins, in his eighth year as Watertown’s coach, said the team title was the Goslings’ first in boys or girls tennis.
“It’s special,” he said. “It means a lot. This group has grown. In six weeks, they have come so far individually and collectively. This has been years in the making. It’s cool to see it pay off.”
Watertown seniors Jenna Koepp and Katie Schleicher, the top-seeded duo, earned the No. 1 doubles title and improved to 25-0 with a 6-0, 6-2 victory over seniors Camryn Ballweg and Taylor Breininger of Badger North team runner-up Sauk Prairie (23 points).
This is the first season Koepp and Schleicher, friends since elementary school, have played as a doubles team. Each needed a new partner entering the season.
“Who better to play with than your best friend?” Koepp said.
“I think we’ve meshed very, very well together,” Schleicher said. “We are best friends on and off the court, and that really helps a lot in communication and helping each other when we are down.”
Schleicher and the left-handed Koepp effectively use a lob game and then wait to attack, Koepp said.
“We read each other very well,” Koepp said.
Watertown sophomores Sydney Linskens and Abby Marr earned a 7-6 (1), 6-3 victory over Edgewood’s Kelly Smith and Sarah Dunn in the No. 2 doubles final.
“(The doubles teams) have been a strength all season and they came to play today,” Dobbins said. “Two firsts and a second (in doubles) is a great result at this level.”