Prep football: Pat Rice earns his 300th career victory as Waunakee rolls past Fort Atkinson

Lodi 18,

Walworth Big Foot 6

Lucas Heyroth opened the game with an 81-yard kickoff return, and Quinn Faust followed with a pair of touchdown passes to lead the visiting Blue Devils (2-0, 1-0 Rock Valley Small) past the Chiefs (1-1, 0-1). Lodi’s Connor Faust caught a 29-yard scoring pass in the second quarter, and Chance Meier caught a 26-yard pass in the third. Quinn Faust completed 11 of 20 throws for 148 yards, and Alkex Rashid ran for 86 yards on 24 carries. Big Foot got 133 passing yards from Basil Demco.

Columbus 46, Clinton 6

Caden Brunell and his younger brother, Colton, had huge performances in leading the Cardinals (2-0, 1-0 Rock Valley Small) past the Cougars (0-2, 0-1) at Walworth Big Foot. Caden Brunell ran for 129 yards and four touchdowns to lead the offense, and Colton Brunell led the defense with two interceptions and two fumble recoveries. Clinton had five turnovers, and each led to a Columbus touchdown. Cardinals quarterback Will Cotter threw for 160 yards.

Edgerton 30,

Beloit Turner 0