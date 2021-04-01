 Skip to main content
Prep football: Pat Rice earns his 300th career victory as Waunakee rolls past Fort Atkinson
PREP FOOTBALL

Prep football: Pat Rice earns his 300th career victory as Waunakee rolls past Fort Atkinson

The final score was 57-0, but the most important number was 300 for the Waunakee football team on Thursday night.

Waunakee coach Pat Rice earned his 300th career victory as the host Warriors (2-0) shut out Fort Atkinson (1-1).

Rice, at 300-42, ranks ninth in state history in career victories and holds an .876 winning percentage, best of the top 10 coaches on the all-time list.

Quentin Keene threw four touchdown passes, completing 5 of 6 attempts for 96 yards, and Waunakee’s Caden Nelson ran for 45 yards and a TD.

Middleton 18, Verona 15

For the visiting Cardinals (2-0), quarterback Sawyer Pertzborn ran for a 6-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, tacking on a 2-point conversion pass to senior tight end Bryce Hensen to win a back-and-forth game. The outcome spoiled the debut game for the Wildcats in their new stadium.

Pertzborn also threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Hensen to get the Cardinals on the board in the second quarter. Verona (0-2) opened the scoring with a 70-yard touchdown run by University of Wisconsin recruit Jackson Acker 2 minutes, 4 seconds into the game. Mason Armstrong made it 9-0 with a 26-yard field goal early in the second quarter.

Midway through the third, Verona’s Graham Stier broke loose on a fourth-and-two play to score from 32 yards out. Junior Elijah Gray powered Middleton on the ground with 163 yards. Verona got 109 total yards from Acker.

Sun Prairie 42,

Beloit Memorial 8

The Cardinals (2-0) came out strong against the Purple Knights (0-2), scoring four times in the first quarter and seven times in the first half. Brady Stevens threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Addison Ostrenga to start the scoring, Jerry Kaminski added a 4-yard run. Stevens ran for a 2-yard score and Kaminski threw a 26-yard TD pass to Michael McMillan. Andrew Stoner and Kolton Walters ran for Sun Prairie’s final two scores. The Cardinals’ defense held Beloit to four first downs and 37 total yards.

Stoughton 42,

Eau Claire North 7

Darrick Hill ran for 147 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries to lead the visiting Vikings (1-1) past the Huskies (0-2). Hill broke off a 58-yard scoring scamper to open the second quarter, which was followed by an interception by Isaac Knutson and a 5-yard TD run by Hill. Stoughton also got 119 yards rushing and a touchdown from Jonah O’Connor and 97 yards rushing from Brooks Empey.

Lodi 18,

Walworth Big Foot 6

Lucas Heyroth opened the game with an 81-yard kickoff return, and Quinn Faust followed with a pair of touchdown passes to lead the visiting Blue Devils (2-0, 1-0 Rock Valley Small) past the Chiefs (1-1, 0-1). Lodi’s Connor Faust caught a 29-yard scoring pass in the second quarter, and Chance Meier caught a 26-yard pass in the third. Quinn Faust completed 11 of 20 throws for 148 yards, and Alkex Rashid ran for 86 yards on 24 carries. Big Foot got 133 passing yards from Basil Demco.

Columbus 46, Clinton 6

Caden Brunell and his younger brother, Colton, had huge performances in leading the Cardinals (2-0, 1-0 Rock Valley Small) past the Cougars (0-2, 0-1) at Walworth Big Foot. Caden Brunell ran for 129 yards and four touchdowns to lead the offense, and Colton Brunell led the defense with two interceptions and two fumble recoveries. Clinton had five turnovers, and each led to a Columbus touchdown. Cardinals quarterback Will Cotter threw for 160 yards.

Edgerton 30,

Beloit Turner 0

Senior Konner Knauf, a transfer from Stoughton, delivered two big touchdown plays to help the host Crimson Tide (1-1, 1-0 Rock Valley Small) shut down the Trojans (0-2, 0-1). Knauf caught an 18-yard scoring pass from Drew Hanson in the opening minute of the second quarter to make it 14-0. After a safety, Knauf returned the ensuing kickoff 67 yards to make it 23-0 at the half.

Hanson opened the scoring with a 33-yard touchdown run. Ethan Krause led the Crimson Tide in rushing with 61 yards and Knauf finished with five receptions for 56 yards through the air. Hanson threw all five of his completed passes to Knauf.

New Glarus/Monticello 34, Poynette 7

New Glarus/Monticello’s Nathan Streiff became the first player in program history to reach 100 career receptions, catching 12 passes for 183 yards and three touchdowns as the host Glarner Knights (2-0, 2-0 Spring Large Conference) beat the Pumas (1-1, 1-1). Darris Schuett completed 26 of 47 passes for 411 yards and four touchdowns, and ran for another score. Peter Gustafson caught four passes for 111 yards and a score. Poynette closed the scoring with a 22-yard scoring pass from Hayden Taylor to Hans Mueller.

PREP FOOTBALL | THURSDAY'S AREA SUMMARIES

Thursday’s area summaries

Badger Conference

WAUNAKEE 57, FORT ATKINSON 0

Fort Atkinson*0*0*0*0*—*0

Waunakee*22*21*7*7*—*57

W: Keller 14 pass from Keene (Driscoll kick)

W: Ca. Nelson 3 run (Driscoll kick)

W: Gnorski 8 run (Vojitisek pass from Co. Nelson)

W: Schaaf 45 pass from Keene (Driscoll kick)

W: Farnsworth 27 pass from Keene (Driscoll kick)

W: James 11 pass from Keene (Driscoll kick)

W: Ginos 14 run (DeAmicis kick)

W: Lory 10 pass from Co. Nelson (DeAmicis kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs — FA 7, W 17. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — FA 28-52, W 33-154. Passing yards — FA 21, W 210. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — FA 4-10-0, W 17-19-0. Penalties-yards — FA 7-40, W 3-30. Fumbles-lost — FA 4-3, W 1-1.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing (Att.-Yds) — FA: Courtier 11-27; W: Nelson 7-45; Gnorski 6-38. Passing (Att.-Comp.-Int.-Yds) — FA: Baker 3-9-7-0; W: Keene 5-6-96-0. Receiving (Att.-Yds) — FA: Ashland 1-14; W: Schaaf 5-87.

Big Eight Conference

SUN PRAIRIE 42, BELOIT MEMORIAL 8

Sun Prairie*28*14*0*0*—*42

Beloit Memorial*0*0*8*0*—*8

SP: Ostrenga 40 pass from Stevens (Konopacki kick)

SP: Kaminski 4 run (Konopacki kick)

SP: Stevens 2 run (Konopacki kick)

SP: McMillan 26 pass from Kaminski (Konopacki kick)

SP: Stoner 6 runx (Konopacki kick)

SP: Walters 6 run (Konopacki kick)

BM: 1 run (Two point conversion)

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs — SP 13, BM 4. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — SP 34-183, BM 22-(-9). Passing yards — SP 116, BM 46. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — SP 6-13-0, BM 1-2-0. Penalties-yards — SP 5-40, BM 6-57. Fumbles-lost — SP 1-1, BM 1-1.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing (Att.-Yds) — SP: Curry 7-7; BM: Raisbeck 9-17. Passing (Att.-Comp.-Int.-Yds) — SP: Stevens 2-5-0-1; BM: Kilgore 1-2-0-46. Receiving (Att.-Yds) — SP: McMillan 3-36; BM: Powell 1-46.

MIDDLETON 18, VERONA 15

Middleton*0*10*0*8*—*18

Verona*6*3*6*0*—*15

V: Acker 70 run (kick failed), 9:56

V: Armstrong 26 field goal, 10:44

M: Hensen 30 pass from S. Pertzborn (S. Pertzborn kick), 7:40

M: S. Pertzborn 28 field goal, 1:23

V: Stier 32 run (kick failed)

M: S. Pertzborn 6 run (Hensen pass from S. Pertzborn), 10:30.

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs — M 16, V 9. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — M 48-234, V 26-157. Passing yards — M 70, V 147. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — M 7-15-0, V 17-26-0. Penalties-yards — M 8-70, V 9-65. Fumbles-lost — M 4-2, V 2-0.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing (Att.-Yds) — M: Gray 33-163; V: Acker 10-109. Passing (Att.-Comp.-Int.-Yds) — M: Pertzborn 7-15-0-70; V: Fink 17-26-0-147. Receiving (Att.-Yds) — Hensen M: 2-33; V: Jannusch 5-38.

Rock Valley Large Conference

MONROE 40, EVANSVILLE 24

Monroe*0*24*0*16*—*40

Evansville*8*8*0*8*—*24

E: Severson 7 run (Maves pass from Severson)

M: Matley 39 run (Matley run)

M: Matley 78 run (Matley run)

M: Matley 14 run (Sweeney run)

E: Severson 1 run (Severson run)

E: Severson 1 run (Howlett pass from Severson)

M: Matley 10 run (Matley run)

M: Sweeney 30 run (Matley run)

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs — M 22, E 15. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — M 47-385, E 25-80. Passing yards — M 90, E 180. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — M 5-9-1, E 10-25-1. Penalties-yards — M 5-22, E 4-20. Fumbles-lost — M 1-1, E 2-0.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing (Att.-Yds) — M: Matley 16-206, Sweeney 11-93; E: Young 14-63. Passing (Att.-Comp.-Int.-Yds) — M: Golembiewski 5-9-1-90; E: Severson 10-25-1-180. Receiving (Att.-Yds) — M: Rodebaugh 3-35; E: Maves 3-36.

East Troy 33, McFarland 13

Rock Valley Small Conference

COLUMBUS 46, CLINTON 6

Columbus*8*24*8*6*—*46

Clinton*0*0*0*6*—*6

Col: Cad. Brunell 14 run (Cad. Brunell run), 0:41.

Col: Cad. Brunell 2 run (Col. Brunell pass from Cotter), 8:46.

Col: Cotter 6 run (Kirchberg run), 5:51

Col: Cad. Brunell 1 run (Cad. Brunell pass from Cotter), 0:10.

Col: Cad. Brunell 1 run (Cad. Brunel run), 4:10.

Cli: Hesebeck 1 run (pass failed), 6:47.

Col: Cowell 40 run (run failed), 0:15.

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs — Col 20, Cli 12. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — Col 37-205, Cli 42-197. Passing yards — Col 160, Cli 13. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — Col 15-24-0, Cli 1-6-2. Penalties-yards — Col 3-30, Cli 3-15. Fumbles-lost — Col 0-0, Cli 5-3.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing (Att.-Yds) — Col: Cad. Brunel 22-129; Cli: Hesebeck 22-121. Passing (Att.-Comp.-Int.-Yds) — Col: Cotter 15-24-0-160; Cli: Bingham 1-6-2-13. Receiving (Att.-Yds) — Col: Mobry 6-53, Kirchberg 4-26, Co. Brunell 2-59; Cli: Klein 1-13. At Walworth Big Foot.

EDGERTON 30, BELOIT TURNER 0

Beloit Turner*0*0*0*0*—*0

Edgerton*7*16*7*0*—*30

E: Hanson 34 run (Diaz kick

E: Knauf 18 pass from Hanson (Diaz kick)

E: Safety

E: Knauf 67 kickoff return (Diaz kick)

E: Krause 4 run (Diaz kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs — BT 7, E 14. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — BT 21-34, E 36-116. Passing yards — BT 56, E 68. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — BT 5-17-3, E 5-11-0. Penalties-yards — BT 13-96, E 10-85. Fumbles-lost — BT 0-0, E 0-0.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing (Att.-Yds) — BT: Combs 9-28; E: Krause 12-61. Passing (Att.-Comp.-Int.-Yds) — BT: Hughes 5-15-2-68; E: Hanson 5-11-0-56. Receiving (Att.-Yds) — BT: Grey 5-73; E: Knauf 5-56.

LODI 18, WALWORTH BIG FOOT 6

Lodi*6*6*6*0*—*18

Walworth Big Foot*6*0*0*0*—*6

L: Heyroth 81 kickoff return (conversion failed)

BF: A. Schmitz 6 pass from Demco (conversion failed)

L: C. Faust pass from Q. Faust (conversion failed)

L: Meier 26 pass from Q. Faust (conversion failed)

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs — WBF 10. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — L 37-169, WBF 27-53. Passing yards — L 148, WBF 133. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — L 11-20-0, WBF 11-23-3. Penalties-yards — L 3-20, WBF 5-39. Fumbles-lost — L 2-2, WBF 1-0.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing (Att.-Yds) — L: Rashid 24-86; WBF: Rouse 10-15. Passing (Att.-Comp.-Int.-Yds) — L: Q. Faust 11-20-0-148; WBF: Demco 11-23-3-1. Receiving (Att.-Yds) — L: C. Faust 4-65; WBF: Greco 5-66.

Spring Large Conference

Orfordville Parkview/Albany 32, Deerfield 16

NEW GLARUS/MONTICELLO 34, POYNETTE 7

Poynette*0*0*0*7*—*7

New Glarus/Monticello*13*15*6*0*—*34

NGM: Streiff 29 pass from Schuett (pass failed)

NGM: Gustafson 36 pass from Schuett (Benson kick)

NGM: Streiff 10 pass from Schuett (Schuett run)

NGM: Schuett 2 run (Benson kick)

NGM: Streiff 31 pass from Schuett (kick failed)

P: Mueller 22 pass from Taylor (McCormick kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs — P 5, NGM 18. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — P 87, NGM 31-82. Passing yards — P 99, NGM 411. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — P 12-21-0, NGM 26-47-1. Penalties-yards — P 5-25, NGM 4-35. Fumbles-lost — P 1-1, NGM 2-0.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing (Att.-Yds) — P: Elsing 3-70; NGM: Femrite 9-54. Passing (Att.-Comp.-Int.-Yds) — P: Taylor 12-21-0-99; NGM: Schuett 25-44-1-407. Receiving (Att.-Yds) — P: Chadwick 5-48; NGM: Streiff 12-183; Gustafson 4-111.

Non-conference

STOUGHTON 42, EAU CLAIRE NORTH 7

Stoughton*7*12*23*0*—*42

Eau Claire North*7*0*0*0*—*7

S: O’Connor 8 run (Vale kick)

ECN: Johnson 10 pass from Greenlund (Conlin kick)

S: Hill 58 run (kick blocked)

S: Hill 5 run (pass failed)

S: Empey 11 run (Vale kick)

S: Safety

S: Detweiler 1 run (Vale kick)

S: Mechler 3 run (Vale kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs — S 20, V 7. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — S 53-373; ECN 19-31. Passing yards — S 0; ECN 134. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — S 0-6-1-0, ECN 10-12-1-134. Penalties-yards — S 2-10; ECN 4-30. Fumbles-lost — S 0-0; ECN 3-3.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing (Att.-Yds) — S: Hill 7-147, O’Connor 13-119; ECN: Wolter 3-13. Passing (Att.-Comp.-Int.-Yds) — S: O’Connor 0-6-1-0; ECN: Greenlund 9-11-1-123. Receiving (Att.-Yds) — ECN: Johnson 3-57.

Thursday’s region scores

Benton co-op 53, Fennimore 24

Cashton 44, Riverdale 6

Royall 48, New Lisbon 0

Black Hawk/Warren (Ill.) 56, Southwestern 12

Brookwood 14, Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 0

