Prep boys tennis: Edgewood's Alex Sviatoslavsky has one more rung to climb up the state ladder

Alex Sviatoslavsky already has earned a place among the most successful players produced by Madison Edgewood’s boys tennis program.
As a freshman, he helped propel the Crusaders to a WIAA Division 2 state championship. As a sophomore, Sviatoslavsky continued that success, finishing as the individual runner-up with a 22-5 record.
Those victories provide plenty of confidence for the junior. But it’s the losses that motivate him.
“I think about the times that I didn’t win, when I lost those close matches or just got blown out,” Sviatoslavsky said. “I hate that feeling … I have to get out there and get the work in.”
Edgewood’s top player does his best to improve his game year-round, playing indoor tennis during the winter with Hitters Tennis Club in Middleton and practicing different facets of the game on his own.
He has continued to try to do his best during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has shut down the majority of tennis facilities across the area, state and country.
“It’s certainly been a hindrance for my preparation,” Sviatoslavsky said. “I haven’t been able to play nearly as much. It’s a lot of just hitting with my dad, and he can’t move too well, so it’s a lot of feeding and practicing serves — which is a big downgrade from my usual schedule.”
While the situation may not be ideal for Sviatoslavsky, Edgewood coach Alex Mory can confirm the junior is doing everything he can think of to improve his skill set.
“I’ve never seen anyone work as hard as Alex does,” Mory said. “He doesn’t take tennis lightly, either. He’s not just in the sport for fun. It obviously is fun for him, but it’s also something that he wants to pursue in college and get a scholarship with.”
With no college scholarship offers yet, the junior was hoping to prove plenty in 2020. His list of goals was topped by a hopeful return to the state title match and a rematch with last year’s singles champion, Pablo Dale of Brookfield Academy. Dale bested Sviatoslavsky in the 2019 title match, 6-1, 6-0.
“I feel much better prepared this season,” said Sviatoslavsky, who entered last year’s tournament with the No. 2 seeding. “I’m stronger this year, I had a whole year to train. He is a solid player, but I think I have a better chance this year.”
“He’s perfectly capable of beating Pablo,” Mory said. “This year, he was definitely going to challenge him. I put them in a couple tournaments together, so they could play a lot against each other. I feel like he was very prepared for it.”
Sviatoslavsky has made strides in leadership this year, as well, taking on the role of team captain for the first time.
“Alex is super supportive,” teammate Austin Buchner said. “He’s a really good teammate. He’s always there to pick you back up when you lose a game or make an error. He never really judges you. He’s just very supportive.”
“He pushes people to work harder in practices,” Mory adds. “He’s constantly telling kids ‘Hey, let’s go. Don’t mess around,’ and that’s the perfect quality for a leader on the team.
“Our leadership and our team camaraderie is at its strongest because we have Alex, and Alex is really good to look up to. The kids really admire him.”
