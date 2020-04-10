Prep boys tennis: Edgewood's Alex Sviatoslavsky has one more rung to climb up the state ladder

While the situation may not be ideal for Sviatoslavsky, Edgewood coach Alex Mory can confirm the junior is doing everything he can think of to improve his skill set.

“I’ve never seen anyone work as hard as Alex does,” Mory said. “He doesn’t take tennis lightly, either. He’s not just in the sport for fun. It obviously is fun for him, but it’s also something that he wants to pursue in college and get a scholarship with.”

With no college scholarship offers yet, the junior was hoping to prove plenty in 2020. His list of goals was topped by a hopeful return to the state title match and a rematch with last year’s singles champion, Pablo Dale of Brookfield Academy. Dale bested Sviatoslavsky in the 2019 title match, 6-1, 6-0.

“I feel much better prepared this season,” said Sviatoslavsky, who entered last year’s tournament with the No. 2 seeding. “I’m stronger this year, I had a whole year to train. He is a solid player, but I think I have a better chance this year.”

“He’s perfectly capable of beating Pablo,” Mory said. “This year, he was definitely going to challenge him. I put them in a couple tournaments together, so they could play a lot against each other. I feel like he was very prepared for it.”