No longer under the radar, here's how Madison La Follette's Annalise Yang plans to defend girls tennis state gold

In her first season at the high school level, freshman Annalise Yang became Madison La Follette’s first individual state champion in girls tennis.
That may seem like an surprising feat, but La Follette coach Nan Perschon, who is in her 31st season coaching the school from which she graduated, was not surprised to see Yang do so well so fast.
“It’s no accident that she’s had the success that she’s had given her work ethic and how coachable she is,” Perschon said. “For a freshman, her physical skills are at another level.
“I think what really separates her from a lot of the other good players is she competes really well, and her mental toughness. She stays even-keel and doesn’t get too high or too low, she’s very mature emotionally and handles competition well.”
Watch now: La Follette freshman Annnalise Yang earns WIAA girls tennis singles title in alternate season
Yang won the state singles title during the WIAA’s alternate fall season state tournament last spring in Lake Geneva. In the final, she topped Lily Olson, who played for Madison Memorial last school year prior to transferring to Madison Edgewood for this fall.
As a result of Yang’s title, the attention on La Follette’s tennis program has only grown — and not just in the Madison area.
“Because of Annalise and her success, we’ve been invited to some top-level Milwaukee-area invites,” Perschon said. “It can’t help but bring some positive attention to the school and the program.”
Of course, the upcoming season will be a new challenge with a full regular-season schedule. Last season, Madison-based schools could only play each other due to COVID-19 restrictions, but things are expected to get back to normal going forward.
Between playing schools from other areas and being part of the highly competitive Big Eight Conference, Yang and her team will have their work cut out for them.
“The competition is going to get a little harder now because we’re going to play different schools,” Yang said.
Said Perschon: “The Big Eight Conference for girls tennis is probably one of the best in the state. (Yang) will face a lot of top competition because the No. 1 singles are so tough.”
Although Yang does not work with a personal coach, she benefits from hitting with her father and older brother, Tyger, who was one of the elite high school players in the state before graduating in June.
“He’s gone to state every year,” Perschon said. “So, to have that as a hitting partner, she’s very fortunate. But it’s a unique situation that she doesn’t have a hitting pro. Most of the top players they go to the clubs, and they have their own pro.”
Luckily for Yang, Tyger will be attending the University of Wisconsin for college, meaning she won’t lose her practice partner anytime soon.
“We just go (to the courts) everyday and just play until we’re tired,” Yang said of their hitting routine.
She also knows what she wants to work on to get even better.
“I’m just trying to see if I can be a little faster (with my feet), and just seeing how I can change it up and use my mind,” Yang said.
In her young career, Yang has enjoyed the togetherness of a normally individual sport.
“We support each other and we just have fun, whether we win or lose,” Yang said. “It’s just fun hanging out with the girls.”
Added Perschon: “A lot of times, the top junior kids are kind of isolated. I think Annalise really embraced being on a team.”
Prep girls tennis preview: 10 players you need to know this season
Annalise Yang, so., Madison La Follette
Yang was the singles champion at the girls tennis state tournament for the WIAA’s alternate fall season in the spring in Lake Geneva. She became La Follette’s first girls tennis state champion with a 6-3, 6-0 victory over Lily Olson in an all-area final. Yang entered as the fourth seed.
Lily Olson, so., Madison Edgewood
Olson has transferred to Edgewood from Madison Memorial. She finished as the runner-up to Yang at the alternate fall state tournament during the spring.
Netra Somasundaram, so., Middleton
Somasundarum finished fifth at the alternate fall state tournament during the spring, falling to Yang in the quarterfinals prior to winning two matches in the consolation round. She helped Middleton earn the team state championship in the spring.
Sophia Jiang, so., Madison Memorial
Jiang has moved to No. 1 singles for the Spartans this fall. She and her older sister, Sophia Jiang, finished fourth as a doubles team at state this spring.
Grace Qian, so., Madison West
Qian reached the state tournament in the spring as a singles player.
Gretchen Lee, jr., Waunakee
Lee is expected to play singles for the Warriors this season. Lee and then-senior Sara Sowinski played doubles last year and advanced to the round of 16 in the WIAA Division 1 girls tennis tournament last fall in Lake Geneva.
Samantha Breitbach, sr., Verona
Breitbach advanced to the state tournament in the spring as a singles player and, with Naisha Nagpal, should propel the Wildcats' lineup.
Laura Maudlin, jr., McFarland
Maudlin qualified for the alternate fall state tournament in singles last spring.
Nikita Remesh, sr., and Elizabeth Wu, jr., Madison Memorial
Remesh and Wu are set to play No. 1 doubles together this fall. Remesh advanced to the final eight in singles at the spring’s state tournament.