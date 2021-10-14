New partnership pays off for Madison Memorial's Nikita Remesh, Elizabeth Wu with win in D1 state tennis opener

Coming off months of physical therapy to recover from deteriorated spine fusion surgery, Madison Memorial's Nikita Remesh didn’t know whether or not she would be able to play this fall.

So when the senior picked up a racket again for the first time just three days before the start of the season, she knew making the switch from singles to doubles play would be the smart move.

She wasn’t wrong.

After an early feeling out period alongside new playing partner Elizabeth Wu, the pair found the right fit and got on a roll to the WIAA Division 1 individual state tournament. The Spartans' top tandem didn’t show any signs of slowing down Thursday as they rolled to a straight-sets win over Janesville Parker’s Annie and Lucy Barnes in their first-round match at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.

“It is the best feeling ever,” Remesh said. “Making it to state itself is like the biggest accomplishment in the world for me because I didn’t even know I was going to be able to play this season.”

Remesh, who finished in the top eight at this past spring’s alternate fall state tournament, said she and Wu approached each other before the start of the season, with the former making the jump to doubles and the latter in need of a new partner following the graduation of Janna Liu.