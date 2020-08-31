Muskego tops first coaches' state rankings for girls tennis in fall season

The Muskego girls tennis team was ranked No. 1 in the first Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association weekly state rankings, released Monday.
Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels was second, Mequon Homestead third and Glendale Nicolet fourth.
No area schools were ranked.
The poll was for all schools playing this fall and wasn’t divided into Division 1 and 2 this week, although that might occur in future polls. Schools have until Sept. 1 to inform the WIAA about their season choices due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many area schools aren’t playing in the fall season and plan to play in the alternative spring season.
Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association
Girls tennis weekly state rankings
First poll (all divisions)
Fall season
1, Muskego; 2, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels; 3, Mequon Homestead; 4, Glendale Nicolet; 5; Brookfield East; 6, Hartland Arrowhead; 7, Oconomowoc; 8; Whitefish Bay; 9, Franklin; 10, New Berlin Eisenhower.
