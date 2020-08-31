 Skip to main content
Muskego tops first coaches' state rankings for girls tennis in fall season
Muskego tops first coaches' state rankings for girls tennis in fall season

DeForest competes against Fort Atkinson in girls tennis

Fort Atkinson's Olivia Granec talks to her coach, Mike DeRubeis, during a No. 1 singles match against DeForest's Samantha Fuchs at DeForest High School in DeForest, Wis., Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

The Muskego girls tennis team was ranked No. 1 in the first Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association weekly state rankings, released Monday.

Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels was second, Mequon Homestead third and Glendale Nicolet fourth.

No area schools were ranked.

The poll was for all schools playing this fall and wasn’t divided into Division 1 and 2 this week, although that might occur in future polls. Schools have until Sept. 1 to inform the WIAA about their season choices due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many area schools aren’t playing in the fall season and plan to play in the alternative spring season.

Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association

Girls tennis weekly state rankings

First poll (all divisions)

Fall season

1, Muskego; 2, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels; 3, Mequon Homestead; 4, Glendale Nicolet; 5; Brookfield East; 6, Hartland Arrowhead; 7, Oconomowoc; 8; Whitefish Bay; 9, Franklin; 10, New Berlin Eisenhower.

Concerned about COVID-19?

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

