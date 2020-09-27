Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels, Whitefish Bay remain atop girls tennis state rankings

-
The Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels girls tennis team remained No. 1 in the Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association weekly state rankings, released Sunday night.
No area teams were ranked.
Girls tennis
Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association
Weekly state rankings
(Last week’s ranking in parentheses)
1, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels (1); 2, Whitefish Bay (2); 3, Glendale Nicolet (5); 4, Mequon Homestead (3); 5, Brookfield East (6); 6, Hartland Arrowhead (7); 7, Muskego (4); 8, Oconomowoc (8); 9, New Berlin Eisenhower (9); 10, Franklin (10).
Jon Masson | Wisconsin State Journal
Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.
