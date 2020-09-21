 Skip to main content
Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels remain No. 1 in girls tennis state rankings
The Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels girls tennis team remained top-ranked in this week’s Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association state rankings, released Monday.

Whitefish Bay jumped from eighth to second.

No area girls tennis teams were ranked.

Girls tennis

Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association

Weekly state rankings

(Previous ranking in parentheses)

1, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels (1); 2, Whitefish Bay (8); 3, Mequon Homestead (2); 4, Muskego (3); 5, Glendale Nicolet (4); 6, Brookfield East (5); 7, Hartland Arrowhead (6); 8, Oconomowoc (7); 9, New Berlin Eisenhower (9); 10, Franklin (10).

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

