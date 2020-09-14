Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels girls tennis team jumps to No. 1 in state coaches' poll

 Skip to main content
DeForest competes against Fort Atkinson in girls tennis

DeForest's Samantha Fuchs returns the ball to Fort Atkinson's Olivia Granec in a No. 1 singles match at DeForest High School in DeForest, Wis., Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels High School moved from the No. 2 spot to No. 1 in this week’s Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association girls tennis state rankings, which were released Monday.

Mequon Homestead moved up to No. 2 and Muskego dropped from first to third.

No area teams were ranked.

Girls tennis

Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association

Weekly state rankings

All Divisions

(Previous poll’s ranking in parentheses)

1, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels (2); 2, Mequon Homestead (3); 3, Muskego (1); 4, Glendale Nicolet (4); 5, Brookfield East (5); 6, Hartland Arrowhead (6); 7, Oconomowoc (7); 8, Whitefish Bay (8); 9, New Berlin Eisenhower (10); 10. Franklin (9).

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal.

