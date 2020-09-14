Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels girls tennis team jumps to No. 1 in state coaches' poll

Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels High School moved from the No. 2 spot to No. 1 in this week’s Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association girls tennis state rankings, which were released Monday.
Mequon Homestead moved up to No. 2 and Muskego dropped from first to third.
No area teams were ranked.
Girls tennis
Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association
Weekly state rankings
All Divisions
(Previous poll’s ranking in parentheses)
1, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels (2); 2, Mequon Homestead (3); 3, Muskego (1); 4, Glendale Nicolet (4); 5, Brookfield East (5); 6, Hartland Arrowhead (6); 7, Oconomowoc (7); 8, Whitefish Bay (8); 9, New Berlin Eisenhower (10); 10. Franklin (9).
