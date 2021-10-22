Middleton rolls past Ashwaubenon in state tennis tournament quarterfinals

Middleton's Bella Conrad and Amy Li played singles and earned championship medals during the WIAA Division 1 alternate fall state team tournament in the spring.
But the Cardinals teammates bonded while playing doubles during a summer tennis camp in Whitewater. When singles action wasn’t going as expected when the regular season got underway, they wound up giving doubles a try.
The change has paid dividends for Middleton.
Li and Conrad posted a 6-3, 4-6, 10-6 (tiebreaker) victory at No. 2 doubles on Friday to help boost fourth-seeded Middleton to a 6-1 quarterfinal win against fifth-seeded Ashwaubenon (22-3) in the WIAA Division 1 team state tennis tournament at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.
The Cardinals (17-1) will face top-ranked Neenah (18-0) in a semifinal on Saturday morning. On the other side of the bracket, second-seeded Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels and third-seeded Franklin will square off in the other semifinal.
Neenah won six of seven flights in its quarterfinal match against eighth-seeded Hudson on Friday.
Middleton coach Matt Given said he gives seniors the option to switch things up to compete singles or doubles to conclude their careers. Conrad opted out of No. 4 singles and asked to be partnered with Li, a junior who was slotted at No. 3 singles.
“It’s literally like watching two singles players play together,” Given said about how the duo complement each other.
“They play two singles girls from the baseline, eventually get themselves in there and have a good enough volley to get the job done. It’s pretty fun.”
Conrad and Li, who compiled an 18-2 regular-season record, will face Neenah’s No. 2 doubles team of senior Sophia Paape and junior Shelby Roth. The Rockets tandem are also a new team, after competing last season in singles competition.
Middleton topped Neenah 4-3 in April for the alternate fall state team title, and Li said they can’t wait for another match against Neenah.
“We know they’re really good this season and there’s a lot of good competition,” Li said. “We are expecting them to be really good.”
Middleton sophomore Netra Somasundaram, who finished fourth in the WIAA individual state tennis tournament last week, easily won her quarterfinal 6-0, 6-0 against Ashwaubenon senior Natasha Schiegg.
Somasundaram will play Neenah senior Ava Dunsim in a semifinal Saturday. Dunsim finished sixth at individual state. Somasundaram beat Dunsim in three of four regular-season matches last season.
Given said Somasundaram takes advice and adjusts her game. “She’ll listen to you, make adjustments and compete,” he said.
“She’s one of those girls you want on the court at No. 1 singles because you know you will get the best player possible. Her mental game is so strong and she never breaks down.”
The Rockets are competing in their 10th consecutive state team tennis tournament and are led by No. 1 doubles team of Roth, a junior, and senior Paape. The Neenah duo earned the Division 1 individual state championship last weekend, and also captured the alternate fall season title.
Middleton, which won the Big Eight Conference title, was ranked fifth in the state coaches’ poll.
The Cardinals won three of their first four flights of the tournament.
The Middleton No. 3 doubles team of Cate Ohly and Caroline Sax dispatched Jaguars junior Lucy Cole and senior Rachel Alcantar 6-2, 6-2.
Freshman Lydia Sabat won the first quarterfinal match of the tournament for the Cardinals at No. 3 singles, with a 6-1, 6-3 win against senior Aneesha Prathigudupu.
Cardinals junior Sonya Agapov upended Ashwaubenon senior Puja Patel in the No. 2 singles match with a 6-1, 6-0 victory.
Middleton senior Rose Ryan and sophomore Ashley Andler claimed a 6-1, 6-1 victory at No. 1 doubles against seniors Delaney Christensen and Courtney Behnke.