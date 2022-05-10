 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Middleton, Madison West lead area boys tennis teams in state coaches' poll

Prep boys tennis photo: Madison Memorial's Spencer Frey and Sanjay Mathur

Madison Memorial’s Sanjay Mathur returns a shot during a doubles final match with teammate Spencer Frey during WIAA Division 1 Madison Memorial sectional at Quann Park in Madison, Wis. Wednesday, June 9, 2021. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

 JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL

The Middleton boys tennis team was ranked second and Madison West was sixth in Division 1 this week’s Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association poll.

Madison Edgewood was ranked seventh in Division 2.

Brookfield East was top-ranked in Division 1. Brookfield Academy was No. 1 in Division 2.

BOYS TENNIS

Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association state rankings

Division 1

(Last week’s Division 1 ranking in parentheses)

1, Brookfield East (1); 2, Middleton (2); 3, Neenah (3); 4, Milwaukee Marquette (4); 5, Hartland Arrowhead (5); 6, Madison West (6); 7, Mukwonago (7); 8, Brookfield Central (10); 9, Glendale Nicolet (11); 10, Whitefish Bay (8).

Honorable mention – 11, Eau Claire Memorial (9); 12, Mequon Homestead (12); 13, Menomonee Falls (13).

Division 2

1, Brookfield Academy; 2, University School of Milwaukee; 3, New Berlin Eisenhower; 4, Waukesha Catholic Memorial; 5, East Troy; 6; Shorewood; 7, Madison Edgewood; 8, Appleton Xavier; 9, La Crosse Aquinas; 10, St. John’s Northwestern Academies.

(Note – A Division 2 poll wasn’t announced last week.)

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

