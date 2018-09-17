Try 1 month for 99¢
Madison West's Laura Nicholas, right, and teammate Abby Bremel celebrate their three-set victory against Bay Port in a No. 1 doubles match on the second day of the WIAA state individual girls tennis tournament at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison, Wis., Friday, Oct. 13, 2017.

The Middleton and Madison Memorial girls tennis teams each moved up one spot in Division 1 in the Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association weekly state rankings, released Sunday night.

Middleton was ranked fourth and Madison Memorial fifth, respectively, in Division 1. Whitefish Bay dropped from fourth to sixth this week.

Madison West (11th) and Verona (13th) received honorable-mention recognition.

Mequon Homestead remained No. 1 in Division 1.

In Division 2, Madison Edgewood stayed at No. 2.

University School of Milwaukee remained No. 1 in Division 2. 

WISCONSIN HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS COACHES ASSOCIATION

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

GIRLS TENNIS

(last week’s ranking in parentheses)

Division 1

1, Mequon Homestead (1); 2, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels (2); 3, Eau Claire Memorial (3); 4, Middleton (5); 5, Madison Memorial (6); 6, Whitefish Bay (4); 7, Muskego (7); 8, New Berlin Eisenhower (8); 9, Brookfield East (9); 10, Hartland Arrowhead (10).

Honorable mention

11, Madison West (11); 12, Glendale Nicolet (14); 13, Verona (12); 14, Franklin (13); 15, Wales Kettle Moraine (15).

Division 2

1, University School of Milwaukee (1); 2, Madison Edgewood (2); 3, Appleton Xavier (3); 4, Waukesha Catholic Memorial (4); 5, Kohler (5); 6, East Troy (6); 7, Shorewood (7); 8, Eau Claire Regis (8); 9, Racine Prairie School (9); 10, Brookfield Academy (10).

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal.

