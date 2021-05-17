Middleton leads area boys tennis teams in coaches' rankings

The Middleton boys tennis team remained second-ranked in the Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association poll, released Monday.
Madison West received honorable-mention recognition (No. 11).
Brookfield East remained top-ranked.
Boys tennis
Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association
State rankings
(Last week’s rankings in parentheses)
1, Brookfield East (1); 2, Middleton (2); 3, Milwaukee Marquette (3); 4, Neenah (4); 5, Whitefish Bay (6); 6, Eau Claire Memorial (7); 7, Glendale Nicolet (NR); 8, Hartland Arrowhead (5); 9, Brookfield Central (8); 10, Sussex Hamilton (10).
Honorable mention
11, Madison West (9); 12, Kenosha Indian Trail; 13, Mukwonago.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Jon Masson | Wisconsin State Journal
Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.