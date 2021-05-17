 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Middleton leads area boys tennis teams in coaches' rankings
0 comments

Middleton leads area boys tennis teams in coaches' rankings

  • 0
WIAA boys tennis photo: Edgewood's Alex Sviatoslavsky

Madison Edgewood's Alex Sviatoslavsky hits back to Monona Grove's Cole Lindwall during a #1 Singles semifinal on Saturday, during the Badger Conference Wisconsin boys high school tennis tournament on May 18, 2019 at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin

 Greg Dixon Photo

The Middleton boys tennis team remained second-ranked in the Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association poll, released Monday.

For the better part of two centuries, our journalists have worked tirelessly to bring our readers the most important news of the day. We’re here to serve the community. We’re here to serve you.

Madison West received honorable-mention recognition (No. 11).

Brookfield East remained top-ranked.

Boys tennis

Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association

State rankings

(Last week’s rankings in parentheses)

1, Brookfield East (1); 2, Middleton (2); 3, Milwaukee Marquette (3); 4, Neenah (4); 5, Whitefish Bay (6); 6, Eau Claire Memorial (7); 7, Glendale Nicolet (NR); 8, Hartland Arrowhead (5); 9, Brookfield Central (8); 10, Sussex Hamilton (10).

Honorable mention

11, Madison West (9); 12, Kenosha Indian Trail; 13, Mukwonago.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch this: Edgerton's Drew Hanson hits a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth to beat Platteville

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics