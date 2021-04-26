Middleton girls tennis team doubles its fun, eager for return to WIAA team tournament

Middleton defeated Ashwaubenon and Verona and lost to Neenah this season.

“It’s an exciting time for these girls, that’s for sure,” said Given, whose wife is University of Wisconsin women’s tennis coach Kelcy McKenna. “To go from maybe not even having the season and now playing for a state title would be awesome.”

Dettman and her doubles partner Noor Rajpal, also a senior, come off a third-place finish in doubles at last week’s individual state tournament in Lake Geneva.

“I just think, especially the (four) seniors, we are just so happy we get a chance to play this year, even if the season is shorter,” Rajpal said.

Said Dettman: “We are all super thankful we get a season and we are going to make the most of it. It’s our senior season, so, `Leave it all on the court. This is the last time.’ As far as team state goes, the most important thing is supporting each other and, if we have that, I feel we will be successful.”

The Cardinals have a solid singles lineup — freshman Netra Somasundaram at No. 1 (who was fifth at individual state), followed by sophomores Sophia Agapov and Amy Li and junior Bella Conrad.