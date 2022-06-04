 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WIAA STATE TENNIS

Middleton freshman emerging as a top boys tennis player with silver-medal finish at state

WIAA Division 1 singles medal winners

The WIAA Division 1 state boys tennis placers pose with their medals on Saturday at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison. Madison West's Ethan Yu (second from left) took fourth place. Middleton's Ethan Bo (third from left) took the silver medal. To his right is state champion Solomon Dunsirn, of Neenah. Waunakee's Tyler Nelson (second from right) took third. Middleton's Ian Connell (right) placed fifth.

 DAVID DEORNELLIS, State Journal

A fifth-seeded freshman became a player to watch among top Madison players, who were well represented on the podium at Saturday's WIAA Division 1 boys state tennis tournament.

Middleton freshman Ethan Bo nearly won the whole thing. He wrapped up a 14-5 season losing 6-2, 6-0 to Neenah sophomore Solomon Dunsirn (36-1), who avenged his only loss of the season after Bo beat him in May's Nicolet Sweet 16.

Dunsirn attacked Bo with aggressive serves and forehands, putting the pressure on Bo to react quickly. He settled in midway through the first set, battling through long runs that had the packed crowd of fans enthralled with every front stroke, back hand and save.

'It's a lot of math and geometry': How a strong serve puts high school tennis players in control

Dunsirn ultimately halted the superlative run Bo was on at state. With such a performance, one would imagine he’d have his eyes on returning to the finals in singles play.

Bo has other plans.

“I want to get to play doubles at least one year with my brother and try to win individual state in doubles (with him)," Bo said.

He and Alexander Bo, an eighth-grader, grew up competing together.

Bo began the day with an upset win over Waunakee's Tyler Nelson, the No. 1 seed. Bo took advantage of uncharacteristic mistakes by Nelson, who would later settle down after dropping the first set 6-0.

"Right off the bat I was mentally focused and I knew it was gonna be a long match," Bo said. "I knew I'd have to use all my ability to win. I wasn't giving him any free points in the beginning, make every shot count."

Nelson built a 4-1 lead in the second set before Bo battled back to secure his finals spot with a 6-0, 7-5 victory.

Ethan Yu competes against Solomon Dunsirn

Madison West's Ethan Yu, left, looks on during his WIAA Division 1 state boys tennis semifinals match against Neenah's Solomon Dunsirn, who would go on to win the event.

Madison West's Ethan Yu was next door, competing against Dunsirn in the semifinals. The first set was all Dunsirn as he had Yu frustrated. The Neenah crowd was fired up, and Dunsirn played that to his advantage with a fist pump and pointing in their direction.

Yu challenged Dunsirn in the second set, trading games throughout with the set at 5-4 in favor of Dunsirn. He closed the match out winning 6-0, 6-4 to set up a rematch with Bo in the finals.

Yu and Nelson faced off in the third-place match, which Nelson won 6-3, 6-3. The two are familiar with each others play style.

"Us specifically, we've played a lot of matches together and practice together," Nelson said. "You know a lot more of what you're getting into, I know what I want to do, I know how to beat him and I know what game I need to play."

Waunakee's Tyler Nelson wins bronze

Waunakee's Tyler Nelson looks on after receiving his bronze medal at Saturday's WIAA Division 1 state boys tennis tournament at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.

Despite the familiarity with Nelson's play, Yu says he doesn't change his game up just because they're someone he knows.

"He knows exactly what I'm doing," Yu said as he and a nearby Nelson shared a laugh.

Sun Prairie's doubles team wins silver

Sun Prairie's doubles team of Jacob Baldwin and Nikko Vilwock pose with their silver medals on Saturday at the WIAA Division 1 state boys tennis tournament at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.

Silver for Sun Prairie doubles

Sun Prairie's Nikko Vilwock and Jacob Baldwin topped Brookfield East's Henry Irwin and Reed Scullen 7-5, 3-6, 10-8 to set up a finals challenge against a 28-4 Arrowhead team in the final match of the event, closing out Division 1 doubles. 

"Our opponents did an incredible job. They gave us super tough matches throughout today and yesterday," Baldwin said. "Kudos to them."

They gave all they had against Arrowhead, though they lost the title match 6-1, 6-2 to Alex Deubel and Ben Brandel.

"This is the best of the best and we knew we'd see it here. We brought everything we got and so did they," said Baldwin. "It made for some incredible matches today."

Podium finish

To round out the five medal winners from the Madison area, Middleton's Ian Connell defeated Oscar Corwin from Brookfield East 0-6, 6-0, 13-11 in the fifth-place match.

Ian Connell receives his fifth-place medal

Middleton's Ian Connell poses with his fifth-place medal at Saturday's WIAA Division 1 state boys tennis tournament at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.
Ethan Bo serves in the finals

Middleton's Ethan Bo serves in the WIAA Division 1 state boys tennis finals on Saturday at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.
Ethan Yu receives his fourth-place medal

Madison West's Ethan Yu reacts after receiving his fourth-place medal at the WIAA Division 1 state boys tennis tournament on Saturday at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.
