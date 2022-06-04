Middleton freshman emerging as a top boys tennis player with silver-medal finish at state

A fifth-seeded freshman became a player to watch among top Madison players, who were well represented on the podium at Saturday's WIAA Division 1 boys state tennis tournament.

Middleton freshman Ethan Bo nearly won the whole thing. He wrapped up a 14-5 season losing 6-2, 6-0 to Neenah sophomore Solomon Dunsirn (36-1), who avenged his only loss of the season after Bo beat him in May's Nicolet Sweet 16.

Dunsirn attacked Bo with aggressive serves and forehands, putting the pressure on Bo to react quickly. He settled in midway through the first set, battling through long runs that had the packed crowd of fans enthralled with every front stroke, back hand and save.

Dunsirn ultimately halted the superlative run Bo was on at state. With such a performance, one would imagine he’d have his eyes on returning to the finals in singles play.

Bo has other plans.

“I want to get to play doubles at least one year with my brother and try to win individual state in doubles (with him)," Bo said.

He and Alexander Bo, an eighth-grader, grew up competing together.

Bo began the day with an upset win over Waunakee's Tyler Nelson, the No. 1 seed. Bo took advantage of uncharacteristic mistakes by Nelson, who would later settle down after dropping the first set 6-0.

"Right off the bat I was mentally focused and I knew it was gonna be a long match," Bo said. "I knew I'd have to use all my ability to win. I wasn't giving him any free points in the beginning, make every shot count."

Nelson built a 4-1 lead in the second set before Bo battled back to secure his finals spot with a 6-0, 7-5 victory.

Madison West's Ethan Yu was next door, competing against Dunsirn in the semifinals. The first set was all Dunsirn as he had Yu frustrated. The Neenah crowd was fired up, and Dunsirn played that to his advantage with a fist pump and pointing in their direction.

Yu challenged Dunsirn in the second set, trading games throughout with the set at 5-4 in favor of Dunsirn. He closed the match out winning 6-0, 6-4 to set up a rematch with Bo in the finals.

Yu and Nelson faced off in the third-place match, which Nelson won 6-3, 6-3. The two are familiar with each others play style.

"Us specifically, we've played a lot of matches together and practice together," Nelson said. "You know a lot more of what you're getting into, I know what I want to do, I know how to beat him and I know what game I need to play."

Despite the familiarity with Nelson's play, Yu says he doesn't change his game up just because they're someone he knows.

"He knows exactly what I'm doing," Yu said as he and a nearby Nelson shared a laugh.

Silver for Sun Prairie doubles

Sun Prairie's Nikko Vilwock and Jacob Baldwin topped Brookfield East's Henry Irwin and Reed Scullen 7-5, 3-6, 10-8 to set up a finals challenge against a 28-4 Arrowhead team in the final match of the event, closing out Division 1 doubles.

"Our opponents did an incredible job. They gave us super tough matches throughout today and yesterday," Baldwin said. "Kudos to them."

They gave all they had against Arrowhead, though they lost the title match 6-1, 6-2 to Alex Deubel and Ben Brandel.

"This is the best of the best and we knew we'd see it here. We brought everything we got and so did they," said Baldwin. "It made for some incredible matches today."

Podium finish

To round out the five medal winners from the Madison area, Middleton's Ian Connell defeated Oscar Corwin from Brookfield East 0-6, 6-0, 13-11 in the fifth-place match.

