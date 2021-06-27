 Skip to main content
Middleton falls to Milwaukee Marquette in WIAA Division 1 boys tennis semifinal
WIAA STATE BOYS TEAM TENNIS

Middleton falls to Milwaukee Marquette in WIAA Division 1 boys tennis semifinal

EAU CLAIRE — The Middleton boys tennis team came up just short of a berth in the WIAA Division 1 championship match Saturday at Menard Tennis Center.

The second-seeded Cardinals (23-2) won three of four singles matches in their semifinal against third-seeded Milwaukee Marquette but were swept in doubles and fell at No. 1 singles in a 4-3 defeat.

In the final, top-seeded Brookfield East (20-0) rolled to a 7-0 victory over Marquette (22-4) to end the Hilltoppers’ run of five consecutive team championships. Marquette has won 12 of the past 14 championships. The only other team to win during that span is East, which earned championships this year and in 2014.

Winning their matches for Middleton were Ian Connell at No. 2 singles, Jonathan Kim at No. 3 and Aarush Gupta at No. 4. Marquette’s Sam and Lincoln Marshall claimed a 6-1, 6-3 victory over the Middleton’s Gene Kim and Kieran Gopal at No. 1 doubles to spark a doubles sweep.

Marquette’s Noah White sent his team into the final with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Middleton’s Koji Heineman at No. 1 singles.

East, which took a 6-1 victory over Neenah (19-4) to make the final, beat Marquette by pulling out two three-set matches in singles and dominating doubles play.

  • In the Division 2 tournament at Sports Core in Kohler, top-seeded Waukesha Catholic Memorial (18-4) earned a 4-3 victory over Brookfield Academy (11-8) behind a sweep of all three doubles matches and a win by freshman Adrian Yin at No. 1 singles.

In the semifinals, Catholic Memorial beat La Crosse Aquinas 7-0 and Brookfield Academy beat Appleton Xavier 5-2.

WIAA STATE TEAM TENNIS | SATURDAY'S SUMMARIES

BOYS TENNIS

WIAA STATE TEAM TOURNAMENT

DIVISION 1

At Menards Center, Eau Claire

Championship

BROOKFIELD EAST 7,

MILWAUKEE MARQUETTE 0

Singles: Klein def. White, 6-3, 6-7 (2); Knutson def. Kunick, 6-2, 6-0; Corwin def. Malloy, 6-3, 6-2; Dickson def. Ferber, 1-6, 7-6 (3).

Doubles: Irwin/Scullen def. S. Marshall/L. Marshall, 6-2, 6-4; Fisher/Johnstone def. Keller/Egelhoff, 7-5, 6-2; Francken/Kendler def. Young/Keller, 6-0, 6-3.

Semifinals

MILWAUKEE MARQUETTE 4,

MIDDLETON 3

Singles: White, Mar, def. Heineman, 6-2, 6-3; Connell, Mid, def. Kunick, 6-1, 7-5 (5); Kim, Mid, def. Malloy, 6-2, 6-4; Gupta, Mid, def. Ferber, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Doubles: S. Marshall/L. Marshall, Mar, def. Kim/Gopal, 6-1, 6-3; 2, Keller/Egelhoff, Mar, def. Clark/Mandelbrot, 7-6 (2), 6-2; Young/Keller, Mar, def. Hu/Peddireddy, Mid, 6-4, 4-6, (9).

BROOKFIELD EAST 6, NEENAH 1

Singles: Kubiak, N, def. Klein, 6-2, 6-3; Knutson, BE, def. Dunsirn, 7-5, 4-6, (6); Corwin, BE, def. Moss, 6-1, 6-3; Dickson, BE, def. Daharsh, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Doubles: Irwin/Scullen, BE, def. Moss/Saleh, 6-0, 6-0; Fisher/Johnstone, Be, def. Kotchen/Werner, 6-3, 6-2; Francken/Kendler, BE, def. Keller/King, 6-0, 6-1.

DIVISION 2

At Sports Core, Kohler

Championship

WAUKESHA CATHOLIC MEMORIAL 4,

BROOKFIELD ACADEMY 3

Singles: Yin, BA, def. McCaffery, 6-0, 6-0; Latus, WCM, def. Matthews, 6-2, 7-5; Szada, WCM, def. Guda, 6-2, 6-3; Ramthun, WCM, def. Boucher, 6-4, 6-2.

Doubles: Buckholdt/Gogineni, BA, def. Korb/Carsen, 6-7 (5), 6-2, 11-9; Horder/Adamson, WCM, def. Armbruster/Hieb, 6-1, 6-2; Van Bogart/Zeiler, BA, def. Beres/Fox, WCM, 4-6, 6-4, 10-8.

Semifinals

WAUKESHA CATHOLIC MEMORIAL 7,

LA CROSSE AQUINAS 0

Singles: McCaffery def. O’Flaherty, 6-2, 6-0; Latus def. Gundersen, 6-0, 6-1; Szada def. Helfrich, 6-1, 6-1; Ramthun def. Willenbring, 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles: Korb/Carsen def. Butler/Capelli, 7-5, 7-6 (6); Horder/Adamson def. Koch/Schamberger, 6-3, 6-2; Beres/Fox def. Dickinson/Reuteman, 6-3, 7-5.

BROOKFIELD ACADEMY 5,

APPLETON XAVIER 2

Singles: Yin, BA, def. Minorik, 6-3, 6-2; Matthews, BA, def. Horak, 6-3, 6-4; Kofi Norman, AX, def. Guda, 6-1, 7-5; Boucher, BA, def. Hall, 6-3, 6-3.

Doubles: Buckholdt/Gogineni, BA, def. Utrie/Pfaff, 6-1, 6-1; Armbruster/Hieb, BA, def. Bittner/Smith, 6-3, 6-4; Steinlage/Utrie, AX, def. Von Bogart/Zeiler, 6-2, 6-4.

