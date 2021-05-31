 Skip to main content
Middleton, Edgewood top area teams in state rankings for boys tennis
The Middleton boys tennis team remained second-ranked in the Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association weekly state rankings, released Monday.

Madison Memorial and Madison West received honorable-mention recognition.

Brookfield East was top-ranked.

Madison Edgewood was fourth-ranked in Division 2. The Crusaders moved up one spot. Watertown Luther Prep was 10th.

University School of Milwaukee was No. 1.

BOYS TENNIS

WISCONSIN HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS COACHES ASSOCIATION

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

(Last week’s ranking in parentheses)

Division 1

1, Brookfield East (1); 2, Middleton (2); 3, Milwaukee Marquette (3); 4, Neenah (4); 5. Hartland Arrowhead (8); 6, Eau Claire Memorial (6); 7, Glendale Nicolet (7); 8, Mukwonago (9); 9, Brookfield Central (10); 10, Whitefish Bay (5).

Honorable mention

11, Sussex Hamilton (11); 12, Madison Memorial (13); 13, Madison West (12); 14, Kenosha Indian Trail (15).

Division 2

1, University School of Milwaukee (1); 2, Brookfield Academy (2); 3, Waukesha Catholic Memorial (3); 4, Madison Edgewood (5); 5, Appleton Xavier (4); 6, East Troy (6); 7, New Berlin Eisenhower (7); 8, La Crosse Aquinas (8); 9, Shorewood (UR); 10, Watertown Luther Prep (10).

Honorable mention

11, Greendale Martin Luther (11); 12, Medford (12); 13, Eau Claire Regis (13); 14, Racine Prairie School; 15, Milwaukee Pius XI (9).

